Best deals on Amazon: Avail up to 44% off on split ACs under 40000 from top-rated brands

Summer in India can pose severe challenges. The dry heat of the northern plains and central regions can induce heat strokes, while the humid coastal areas drain energy relentlessly. In such harsh conditions, an air conditioner (AC) becomes a lifesaver, offering respite akin to manna from heaven, ensuring comfort and safety. While in the north, there is still some time to go before summer hits in full force, much of the rest of India has already started to feel the pinch. However, we are in March and it is the best time to invest in an AC. If that is your plan, then we'd say now is the right time to do so as Amazon is running a host of attractive deals across categories, ACs being one of them. Check out their best deals segment and you won't regret it. ACs are available at a discount of as much as 44%! That's what we call a steal. Best spilt ACs under ₹ 40000 are available at slashed down prices on Amazon.(Pexels)

Now, back to our discussion on how an AC can make a world of a difference to your home or office. In parts of our country that experience dry heat, air coolers can work for comfort from heat, but in humid areas, air conditioners become indispensable. ACs not only lower temperature but also dehumidify, providing relief from oppressive moisture. Their dual function ensures comfort regardless of climate, making them essential for combating both heat and humidity effectively.

If we have convinced you both on the need for an AC to deal with the upcoming summer months as well as making that smart move of picking one up during Amazon's best deals venture, then we have a selection just for you.

1) Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced features. Its copper condenser ensures reliable performance while the 5-in-1 convertible mode provides flexibility in usage. Equipped with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The 2023 model, adorned in white with a chrome deco strip, combines style and functionality, promising enhanced comfort and air quality for any setting. This split AC is ideal for those seeking a balance of performance, versatility, and aesthetics in their cooling solution.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile usage

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 convertible feature offers versatile cooling options to suit different needs. Being a 3-star rated appliance, it might consume relatively more energy compared to higher-rated models. Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by effectively removing harmful particles and allergens. Initial cost might be slightly higher due to advanced features like the convertible mode and enhanced air purification.

2) Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, featuring a copper condenser, offers cutting-edge cooling technology. With its 7-in-1 convertible feature and True AI mode, it adapts intelligently to varying cooling needs. Equipped with a PM 0.1 air purification filter and 4-way swing, it ensures clean and evenly distributed air. The 2024 model, finished in white, combines sleek design with powerful performance, promising efficient and comfortable cooling for any space.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

1 Ton capacity

5 Star energy rating

Wi-Fi enabled for smart control

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

PM 0.1 air purification filter for clean air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True AI mode for intelligent cooling May be relatively expensive compared to non-inverter models 7-in-1 convertible feature for versatile usage Installation and maintenance costs could be additional factors to consider.

3) Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC boasts a copper condenser and advanced features for optimal cooling. With True AI mode and a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it ensures efficient and clean air circulation. Its 7-in-1 convertible design offers versatility for different cooling needs. The 2024 model, in sleek white, combines modern aesthetics with powerful performance, promising enhanced comfort for any space. Perfect for those seeking energy-efficient cooling solutions without compromising on performance and convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Wi-Fi enabled for smart control

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

PM 0.1 air purification filter for clean air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True AI mode for intelligent cooling Lower energy efficiency compared to higher star rated models 7-in-1 convertible feature for versatile usage Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features.

4) Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced features for efficient cooling. With a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The triple display provides convenient monitoring of settings. Featuring Dew Clean Technology and Coanda airflow, it maintains optimal humidity levels and even cooling distribution. The 2023 model, in elegant white, combines reliability and innovation, promising enhanced comfort and air quality for any environment. Ideal for those seeking a balance of performance and convenience in their cooling solution.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

PM 2.5 filter for clean air

Triple display for convenient monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dew Clean Technology ensures optimal humidity levels May have a relatively lower energy efficiency compared to higher star rated models Coanda airflow ensures even distribution of cooling Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features.

5) LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC offers cutting-edge features for efficient cooling. With a copper condenser and AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling technology, it adapts intelligently to varying cooling needs. The HD filter with Anti Virus Protection ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The 2023 model, in sleek white, combines innovation and reliability, promising enhanced comfort and air quality for any space. Perfect for those seeking advanced cooling solutions with the assurance of performance and convenience.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC:

1 Ton capacity

4 Star energy rating

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for adaptable performance

HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection for clean air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intelligent AI technology ensures optimized cooling May be relatively expensive compared to lower-rated models HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection enhances air quality Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features.

6) Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC features advanced cooling technology for optimal comfort. With a copper condenser and 7-in-1 convertible design, it adapts to varying cooling needs efficiently. Equipped with True AI Mode and a PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, it ensures intelligent and clean air circulation. The 2024 model, in pristine white, combines sleek design with powerful performance, promising enhanced comfort and air quality for any space. Ideal for those seeking a reliable and innovative cooling solution.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

1 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

7-in-1 convertible design for versatile usage

True AI Mode and PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter for intelligent and clean air circulation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced True AI Mode for intelligent cooling Lower energy efficiency compared to higher star rated models PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean and healthy air Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features.

7) Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced features. Its copper condenser ensures reliable performance, while the 5-in-1 convertible mode provides flexibility in usage. Equipped with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The 2023 model, in pristine white with a chrome deco strip, combines style and functionality, promising enhanced comfort and air quality for any space. Ideal for those seeking a balance of performance, versatility, and aesthetics in their cooling solution.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

1.0 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile usage

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexible 5-in-1 convertible mode for various cooling needs May have a relatively lower energy efficiency compared to higher star rated models Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features.

3 best features for you

Product Name Capacity Cooling Power Special Feature Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Very High 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1 Ton High True AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton High True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification, Convertible Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton High Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Very High AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1 Ton High True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification, Convertible Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.0 Ton Moderate to High 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Best value for money

The best value for money product among the listed options could be the LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. It offers a compelling combination of features including AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling and HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, ensuring efficient cooling and enhanced air quality. With its copper condenser and advanced technology, it provides reliable performance while offering energy savings with its 4-star energy rating. This makes it a cost-effective choice, delivering quality performance and innovative features at a competitive price point.

Best overall product



The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC emerges as the best overall product due to its versatile features and efficient performance. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode ensures adaptable cooling for various room sizes and weather conditions. Equipped with a copper condenser, it offers reliable and effective cooling. Additionally, the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter enhances air quality by removing harmful particles, ensuring a healthier environment. With its sleek design featuring a white body and chrome deco strip, it combines style with functionality, making it the top choice for cooling needs.





How to buy best split AC under ₹ 40000 in India

To purchase the best split AC under ₹40,000 in India, consider key factors like capacity, energy efficiency, features, and brand reputation. Opt for a suitable capacity based on room size. Look for higher star ratings for energy efficiency to save on long-term electricity costs. Prioritize features like inverter technology for better performance and durability, as well as advanced filters for improved air quality. Compare prices, read user reviews, and choose a reputable brand known for reliable products and after-sales service. Finally, avail of discounts and offers to maximize value within the budget.

