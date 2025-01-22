Best electric toothbrush to maintain your pearly whites: Our top picks to keep teeth and gums healthy
Best electric toothbrushes are generally considered very effective for improving oral hygiene as they can remove more plaque and reduce gum inflammation.
Our Pick
Best overall product
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall productOral B Vitality Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 2 Brushing Modes (Daily & Sensitive), 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant, Round Brush Head, (White, 1) View Details
|
₹1,699.15
|
|
|
AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush For Adults With 5 Modes, 5 Brush Heads, 1 Interdental Head, Carry Case & Rechargeable With 4 Hours Charge Lasting Up To 25 Days, Power Toothbrush, (Black) View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush | 3 Brush Heads & Travel Case | 5 Operational Modes | Electric Brush for Adult | Black,Smart Toothbrush View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
Oral B Pro 3 Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 3 Cleaning Modes with Pressure Sensor, 3D Brushing Action, 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant View Details
|
₹3,449
|
|
|
Best value for moneyColgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Battery Powered Electric Toothbrush (with Replaceable Brush Head Included), Adult, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹850
|
|
|
Oral B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush With a Travel Case View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Perfora PRO Oscillating Electric Toothbrush | 2 Years Warranty | Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable, Electric Brush, Electric Toothbrush For Men & Women, 8800 RPM, 1 Mode, 2 min Auto Timer (Limitless Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Oral-B iO3 Blue Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush for Adults View Details
|
₹5,049
|
|
|
UltraCare PRO UNIQ SONIC Toothbrush For Adults - 2 Year Warranty - 3 Brush Heads - 5 Brushing Modes - Rechargeable - 41,000 Strokes/min - IPX7 Water Proof - QUAD change reminders - 2min Autoshut OFF View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Dr.Dento Pro Series Electric Toothbrush - Pearl White | Teeth Stain Remover | Charcoal Bristles | In-Built Tongue Cleaner View Details
|
₹1,900
|
|
An electric toothbrush is exactly what you need to step up your oral care routine and ensure your teeth and gums stay in top shape. They can remove more plaque and reduce gum inflammation compared to manual toothbrushes, as they provide consistent brushing motion with built-in timers and pressure sensors.
With their powerful oscillating or vibrating bristles, electric toothbrushes can reach areas that manual brushing might miss, providing a more thorough clean. The built-in timers help ensure you brush for the recommended two minutes, while pressure sensors prevent you from brushing too hard, which can damage your gums. Many models also come with multiple brushing modes, catering to specific needs such as sensitive teeth or gum care.
Whether you’re looking for a gentle clean or a more intense brushing experience, electric toothbrushes offer versatility and convenience, making them an excellent investment for long-term oral health. Here are our picks for the best electric toothbrushes from Amazon.
The Oral-B Vitality Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is the best electric toothbrush in our selection that offers superior plaque removal with its soft crisscross bristles, designed to remove up to 100% more plaque compared to manual brushing. Equipped with two brushing modes – Daily and Sensitive – it caters to both regular and sensitive teeth, providing an effective clean with minimal discomfort. The 2-minute quadrant timer ensures you brush thoroughly by alerting you to switch quadrants every 30 seconds. The round brush head reaches areas that traditional brush heads miss. Plus, the IPX7 water resistance and 2-year warranty provide long-lasting durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Two modes for regular and sensitive brushing
Removes 100% more plaque compared to manual brushing
2-minute timer helps maintain dentist-recommended brushing time
Reasons to avoid
Slightly more expensive than manual toothbrushes
No advanced features like pressure sensors or smart tracking
Might feel too soft for those seeking a stronger brush action
Oral B Vitality Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 2 Brushing Modes (Daily & Sensitive), 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant, Round Brush Head, (White, 1)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the toothbrush for effective plaque removal and ease of use, though some report charging indicator issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers effective plaque removal, gentle on gums, and comes with a 2-year warranty.
The AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Toothbrush offers an advanced cleaning experience with its superior sonic technology, delivering 40,000 strokes per minute to remove deep tooth dirt effectively. Featuring five cleaning modes—Whitening, Cleaning, Sensitive, Polishing, and Massage—it caters to all your oral care needs. The toothbrush includes five DuPont nylon brush heads designed for a precise fit to your teeth’s topography, along with an interdental head for hard-to-reach areas. With a 4-hour charge lasting up to 25 days, it’s perfect for long-term use. The toothbrush is IPX7 waterproof and comes with a handy travel case.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5 cleaning modes for customisable brushing experience
Interdental head for hard-to-reach areas
Superior sonic technology for deep cleaning
Reasons to avoid
The brush is slightly bulkier compared to other models
Recharge time of 4 hours may be inconvenient for some users
May not be ideal for users looking for a minimalistic design
AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush For Adults With 5 Modes, 5 Brush Heads, 1 Interdental Head, Carry Case & Rechargeable With 4 Hours Charge Lasting Up To 25 Days, Power Toothbrush, (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the toothbrush effective, valuable, and easy to use, with great cleaning and battery life. Some report functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers versatile cleaning modes, long battery life, and deep cleaning with advanced sonic technology.
The Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush is designed to elevate your oral hygiene with its advanced features. It offers 5 high-performance brushing modes to cater to all types of teeth and gums, providing a personalised clean. The brush comes with 3 soft yet firm Dupont bristle heads for an invigorating experience and a travel case for on-the-go convenience. Powered by a superior sonic motor, it produces up to 41,800 strokes per minute, effectively cleaning food particles, bacteria, and stains. Its rechargeable battery lasts for 30 days on a single charge, and it’s compatible with USB power sources.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5 brushing modes for a customised cleaning experience
Up to 30 days of use on a single charge
Lightweight, portable with a travel case
Reasons to avoid
The brush head may be larger for users with smaller mouths
May not be ideal for those looking for a quieter toothbrush
Only suitable for those who prefer electric toothbrushes
Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush | 3 Brush Heads & Travel Case | 5 Operational Modes | Electric Brush for Adult | Black,Smart Toothbrush
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the toothbrush effective, offering a deep clean and good value. Some have mixed opinions on vibration levels.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a powerful clean with 5 modes, long battery life, and portability.
The Oral-B Pro 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush offers superior cleaning performance with its 3D brushing action, which removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual brush. Featuring 3 modes – Daily, Sensitive, and Whitening – it allows you to personalise your brushing experience based on your needs. Equipped with a built-in pressure sensor, this is one of the best electric toothbrushes alerts you if you're applying too much pressure, ensuring safe and effective cleaning. The 2-minute timer with quadrant pacer guides you to brush for the dentist-recommended duration, making sure all areas of your mouth are properly cleaned.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Waterproof, durable with 2-year warranty
Pressure sensor for safe, gentle brushing
Offers up to 100% more plaque removal than manual brushing
Reasons to avoid
Does not include a travel case
Larger head may not fit comfortably for people with small mouths
The brush head may need frequent replacement
Oral B Pro 3 Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 3 Cleaning Modes with Pressure Sensor, 3D Brushing Action, 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the toothbrush for effective cleaning, long-lasting battery, and sturdy build. It promotes healthy gums and cleaner teeth.
Why choose this product?
The Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush is an excellent choice for thorough plaque removal, personalised brushing modes, and durable, waterproof design, offering both value and peace of mind with a 2-year warranty.
The Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Electric Toothbrush is designed for superior plaque removal and oral care with its advanced battery-powered system. With over 20,000 strokes per minute, it provides 5X plaque reduction compared to manual brushing while being gentle on your gums. The charcoal-infused, soft bristles help prevent bacteria growth and clean along the gum line and hard-to-reach areas. The replaceable brush head and built-in 2-minute timer ensure a thorough and effective brushing experience every time. This is one of the best electric toothbrushes that serves as the best value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Slim, lightweight, and easy to use
Charcoal-infused bristles for improved hygiene and fresh breath
5X more plaque removal compared to manual brushing
Reasons to avoid
May require frequent brush head replacements
The brush may feel too lightweight for some users
Non-rechargeable, runs on disposable batteries
Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Battery Powered Electric Toothbrush (with Replaceable Brush Head Included), Adult, Pack of 1
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the toothbrush effective for hard-to-reach areas, with soft bristles and good build quality. Opinions vary on value and battery life.
Why choose this product?
The Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Electric Toothbrush offers effective plaque removal, antibacterial cleaning, and convenience, making it a great choice for daily oral hygiene.
Also read: Ultimate electric toothbrush buyer's guide: Features, benefits, and top picks to improve your oral health
The Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush combines advanced technology with smart features for an exceptional brushing experience. Featuring Oral-B’s best-ever clean with revolutionary Magnetic iO technology, this toothbrush uses gentle micro-vibrations for a professional clean feeling. With 6 personalised modes, including Sensitive, Gum Care, and Whitening, it adapts to your oral care needs. The interactive colour display provides real-time feedback, and the AI feature recognises your brushing style to guide you for a thorough clean. The built-in smart pressure sensor ensures optimal brushing pressure.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-guided brushing and smart pressure sensor for effective cleaning
6 brushing modes for tailored oral care
Revolutionary Magnetic iO technology for a professional clean
Reasons to avoid
Non-returnable, making it riskier to purchase without trying it out
Requires a charging time of up to 3 hours
Oral B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush With a Travel Case
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are satisfied with the toothbrush's quality, cleaning ability, and design. Opinions vary on value for money and battery life.
Why choose this product?
The Oral-B iO8 offers cutting-edge technology, making it a top choice for those who want a thorough and personalised brushing experience, ensuring healthier gums and a bright smile.
Experience a superior brushing routine with the Perfora PRO Oscillating Electric Toothbrush. Featuring a 360° rotating brush head and 8800 RPM speed, it offers effective plaque removal and deep cleaning, reaching areas between your teeth. The smart 2-minute timer ensures you brush the recommended time, while the 30-second quadrant reminder promotes balanced cleaning. Its long-lasting battery lasts up to 21 days on a single charge, and the fast USB Type-C charging ensures you're always ready. Waterproof and durable with a 2-year warranty, it's designed for comfort and effectiveness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Waterproof design for easy maintenance
Long-lasting battery life with up to 21 days of use
360° rotating head for effective plaque removal
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for those who prefer manual toothbrushes
Only one mode, limiting customisation for different needs
Perfora PRO Oscillating Electric Toothbrush | 2 Years Warranty | Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable, Electric Brush, Electric Toothbrush For Men & Women, 8800 RPM, 1 Mode, 2 min Auto Timer (Limitless Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the toothbrush's thorough cleaning, 360-degree rotating head, gentle bristles, long-lasting battery, and overall value.
Why choose this product?
The Perfora PRO Electric Toothbrush offers an innovative design, long battery life, and superior cleaning, making it a great choice for those seeking an affordable, efficient solution for their oral care routine.
Improve your oral care routine with the Oral-B iO3 Blue Electric Toothbrush. Featuring advanced technology, it removes 100% more plaque and promotes 3X healthier gums in just one week, compared to manual brushing. The dentist-inspired round brush head reaches areas that rectangular heads can't, ensuring a thorough clean. With Oral-B’s iO pressure sensor, you'll receive feedback if you’re brushing too hard, too soft, or just right, ensuring optimal gum care. Choose from three brushing modes for a personalised experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pressure sensor ensures safe brushing for gums
Three modes for a customised brushing experience
Removes 100% more plaque and enhances gum health
Reasons to avoid
Battery-powered, may require frequent recharging
Non-returnable
Oral-B iO3 Blue Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush for Adults
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the toothbrush easy to use, with a helpful pressure sensor, ergonomic design, and great brush modes and battery life.
Why choose this product?
The Oral-B iO3 Blue Electric Toothbrush is a smart choice because of its plaque removal, gum protection, and ease of use make it an ideal tool for improving overall oral health.
Also read: Best Envy perfumes for men and women in India: 10 captivating fragrances that leave a lasting impression everywhere you
The UltraCare PRO UNIQ Sonic Toothbrush offers powerful plaque removal and cavity protection with its 41,000 strokes per minute. Featuring advanced 360° cleaning, it reaches difficult spots in your mouth and provides a full 3D cleaning experience. Customise your brushing with five modes: Cleaning, Sensitive, Massage, White, and Polish. Enjoy a quiet yet powerful performance thanks to the Magnetic Suspension Acoustic Motor. The intelligent 2-minute timer and zone change reminders ensure a complete and balanced clean.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that the gentle cleaning mode is ideal, and the soft brush head doesn’t irritate the gums. Teeth feel clean and refreshed without any sensitivity.
Why choose this product?
The built-in timer, gentle pressure, and waterproof design offer an enhanced brushing experience, making it a great choice for those seeking an efficient and quiet toothbrush.
The Dr.Dento Pro Series Electric Toothbrush delivers a superior brushing experience with 31,000 vibrations per minute using powerful sonic technology. Its ultra-soft, charcoal-infused bristles gently remove stains and plaque while protecting your gums. The built-in silicone tongue cleaner ensures complete oral hygiene by freshening your breath and eliminating bacteria. With a 2-minute smart timer and 30-second pacer, it helps you brush for the recommended duration. Customise your cleaning with multiple modes and enjoy hassle-free charging with Type-C compatibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart timer and pacer help follow dentist-recommended guidelines
In-built tongue cleaner for added hygiene
Charcoal-infused bristles for effective stain removal
Reasons to avoid
No option for a replaceable battery
May be too gentle for those who prefer more intense brushing
Non-returnable after purchase unless within the return window
Dr.Dento Pro Series Electric Toothbrush - Pearl White | Teeth Stain Remover | Charcoal Bristles | In-Built Tongue Cleaner
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the toothbrush's user-friendly design, long battery life, and effective cleaning. The high-speed vibrations and brushing modes enhance comfort and value for money.
Why choose this product?
This is one of the best electric toothbrushes and is ideal for those seeking a thorough yet gentle clean, this toothbrush ensures healthy teeth and gums, and fresh breath.
What are the benefits of using an electric toothbrush over a manual one?
Electric toothbrushes provide more consistent brushing motion, ensuring effective plaque removal. They typically have timers to encourage brushing for the recommended two minutes and pressure sensors to prevent gum damage. With features like multiple brushing modes and high vibrations, they offer a superior clean, making them more effective than manual brushing at reducing plaque, cavities, and gum disease. Many models also come with specialised brush heads, providing customisable care based on individual needs. Overall, electric toothbrushes are easier to use and provide better results, especially for people with limited dexterity or those looking for thorough oral hygiene.
Are electric toothbrushes safe for sensitive gums?
Yes, electric toothbrushes can be safe for sensitive gums, especially when used with soft-bristle brush heads and on lower power settings. Many electric toothbrushes have specific modes like "sensitive" or "gum care," which provide a gentle brushing experience, reducing the risk of irritation. The built-in pressure sensors on some models also alert you if you’re brushing too hard, further protecting your gums. It’s important to choose a toothbrush designed for sensitive gums and consult with your dentist for personalised recommendations. With proper care, electric toothbrushes can enhance oral hygiene without causing discomfort or damage.
How often should I replace the brush head on my electric toothbrush?
It’s recommended to replace the brush head of your electric toothbrush every 3 months. Over time, the bristles lose their effectiveness and may become worn out, reducing the cleaning efficiency. If you notice fraying bristles or if your toothbrush head appears dirty or discoloured, it’s time for a replacement. Some electric toothbrushes have indicators to show when the brush head needs changing, which helps maintain optimal performance. Additionally, if you’ve been sick or had a mouth infection, it’s advisable to replace the brush head sooner to avoid re-contamination.
Also read: 10 best trimmers for men: Here are top options to consider
Factors to consider while choosing an electric toothbrush
When choosing an electric toothbrush, consider these factors:
Brushing Modes: Look for a toothbrush that offers different modes like cleaning, sensitive, gum care, and whitening. This allows you to customise your brushing experience based on your needs.
Brush Head Types: Different brush heads target specific needs, such as plaque removal, gum care, or whitening. Choose one that suits your dental concerns.
Battery Life: A longer battery life is convenient, especially for travel. Look for models with a battery life of at least a week on a single charge.
Pressure Sensor: Some electric toothbrushes have pressure sensors that alert you when you’re brushing too hard, preventing gum damage.
Timer: A built-in timer ensures you brush for the recommended 2 minutes. Some models also have pacers to remind you to switch brushing zones every 30 seconds.
Waterproof Design: Make sure the toothbrush is waterproof, especially for use in wet environments like the bathroom.
Price: Electric toothbrushes vary widely in price. Consider your budget while ensuring you get essential features for effective cleaning.
Brand Reputation: Choose a trusted brand known for quality and durability to ensure long-term reliability and good customer support.
Warranty: Look for a toothbrush with a good warranty period to cover defects or malfunctions.
Top 3 features of the best electric toothbrushes
|Best electric toothbrush
|Colour
|Special feature
|Warranty
|Oral B Vitality Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush
|Grey
|Electric Rechargeable
|2 years
|AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush
|Black
|Portable, Waterproof, Rechargeable
|2 years
|Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush
|Spark Infinity
|Portable, Travel Size, Lightweight
|2 years
|Oral B Pro 3 Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush
|Blue
|Inbuilt pressure sensor
|2 years
|Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Battery Powered
|Black
|Brushing Timer, Charcoal Infused Bristle
|2 years
|Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric
|Black
|Enhanced smart pressure sensor for optimal pressure control
|2 years
|Perfora PRO Oscillating Electric Toothbrush
|Black
|Charcoal Infused Bristle
|2 years
|Oral-B iO3 Blue Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush
|Blue
|iO PRESSURE SENSOR
|2 years
|UltraCare PRO UNIQ Sonic Toothbrush
|White
|Quiet operation with gentle pressure
|2 years
|Dr.Dento Pro Series Electric Toothbrush
|Pearl White
|Brushing Timer
|1 year
Similar stories for you
What is an IPL hair removal device? Understand how this new-age device transforms the hair removal experience at home
Best mini geysers: Top 10 picks in the 3 and 5-litre capacity for homes and offices
Modernise your home in 2025: A New Year’s guide to the latest smart home technology and upgrades
FAQs on electric toothbrushes
- Are electric toothbrushes safe for children?
Yes, many electric toothbrushes are designed specifically for children, featuring softer bristles and smaller heads. Ensure the model is age-appropriate and use it under supervision.
- How do I properly use an electric toothbrush?
Hold the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your gums, move the brush gently across your teeth, and let the bristles do the work. Avoid scrubbing hard.
- Can electric toothbrushes help with bad breath?
Yes, regular use of an electric toothbrush can help remove bacteria and plaque, which can contribute to bad breath, especially when used with mouthwash or tongue cleaning features.
- Do electric toothbrushes come with different brushing modes?
Yes, most electric toothbrushes offer multiple modes such as cleaning, sensitive, whitening, gum care, and massage, allowing you to customise your brushing experience based on your needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.