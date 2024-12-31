Modernise your home in 2025: A New Year’s guide to the latest smart home technology and upgrades

As 2024 comes to a close and the New Year rolls in, many of us are looking forward to a fresh start. It’s that time when we’re motivated to make positive changes in our lives, whether it’s through personal resolutions or rethinking the way we live. The start of the year is the perfect opportunity to embrace smart home technology, turning your space into one that's more connected and comfortable. It’s about making your home easier to live in with the best home appliances and gadgets for 2025. Ring in 2025 with a smarter home, where innovation meets comfort!

In this article, we’ll cover a range of smart home devices designed to make everyday life easier. From smart kitchen appliances that help with cooking and cleaning to entertainment systems that enhance your movie and music experience, there are plenty of products that can make your home more enjoyable. We’ll also look at laptops, tablets, smart speakers, and other home appliances that will help you stay ahead of the curve in 2025.

Laptops and tablets for work and home: How to choose the right device for your needs in 2025?

Laptops and tablets are essential devices for both work and personal use, helping to make tasks more manageable. Laptops are ideal for those who need to handle more complex activities, like working on documents, attending video calls, or multitasking across various applications. They offer better processing power, making them perfect for more demanding tasks. On the other hand, tablets are lighter and more portable, making them a good option for checking emails, reading news, or casual web browsing. If your primary need is mobility with simple tasks, a tablet could be a better fit.

Consider these tablets for your home and office use:

Choosing the right device depends on how you plan to use it. If you spend most of your time working at a desk or need something capable of handling more intense workloads, a laptop is the way to go. However, for those who need a portable, easy-to-carry option for leisure activities or light tasks, a tablet offers convenience without compromising on basic functionality. Both devices have their strengths, so understanding your specific needs will guide you toward the best choice.

Consider these laptops for your home and office use:

Headphones and speakers for 2025: Choosing the best audio devices for your needs

In 2025, improving your home audio system with smart speakers can make a significant difference. These speakers offer clear, crisp sound and fit well into any space. For example you're listening to music, watching a movie, or hosting a get-together, they create a great audio experience. With voice assistants, controlling the speaker becomes even easier; adjust the volume, change tracks, or set up your music just by speaking. Whether you need something small for a cosy room or a bigger setup for larger spaces, there is a speaker to meet your needs.

Consider these speakers for your home:

Headphones in 2025 use advanced technology to offer comfort and clear sound. Many models include noise-canceling features that help block out unwanted background noise, so you can focus on your music, calls, or podcasts. They easily connect to different devices, making it simple to switch between tasks. With longer battery life, they can be used throughout the day without frequent charging. These headphones are designed for comfort and sound quality, if you’re working, traveling, or just relaxing. They provide a dependable audio experience, making them a great choice for various activities.

Consider these headphones for yourself:

Also Read: Steam wash vs hot water wash: Which washing machine keeps winter clothes germ-free

Smart kitchen gadgets: Connected appliances for convenience

In a world where every second counts, smart kitchen gadgets are the ultimate time-savers. Visualise a refrigerator that doubles as your personal assistant—smart refrigerators now come with cameras inside, letting you peek at your groceries without opening the door. Running low on supplies? They can even reorder for you! Smart ovens take the guesswork out of cooking with recipe suggestions tailored to what’s in your fridge and remote control options to start dinner while you’re still at work. And then, there’s the often overlooked champion of freshness, the smart range hood that adjusts its fan speed based on air quality. These devices make cooking more hands-off and convenient, allowing you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones.

Blenders and mixer grinders: The essentials for meal preparation

Blenders and mixers are essentials for easy meal prep. Blenders crush ice and blend smoothies, while mixers whip, knead, and mix dough with ease. These tools save time, so you can enjoy the fun of cooking and baking.

Check out these blenders for your kitchen use:

Mixers, whether hand or stand models, simplify baking and cooking by quickly whipping up batters and kneading dough. They take the effort out of tasks that would otherwise be time-consuming and labour-intensive. Grinders, on the other hand, are essential for finely grinding ingredients like spices, nuts, and coffee beans. Both of these appliances streamline meal preparation, making the process quicker and more convenient.

Check out these mixer grinders for your kitchen use:

Also Read: How can smart appliances and technology keep you fit during winter? Check out the surprising benefits

Simplified cooking with smart appliances like air fryers and microwave ovens:

Air fryers are an excellent choice for quick and healthy meals. By using hot air to cook food, they provide a crispy texture with little to no oil, making them perfect for dishes like fries, chicken, and snacks. With their fast cooking times and easy operation, air fryers are a great addition to any kitchen, saving both time and effort for busy individuals.

Check out these air fryers for healthy and oil free cooking:

Step into the world of cooking made simple with a microwave oven that gets things done. Heat, bake, grill, or defrost with ease as this appliance simplifies meal prep without missing a beat. It is all about saving time and delivering results, so you can enjoy more moments with family or focus on what you love. Say goodbye to juggling pots and pans as this kitchen helper handles your favourite recipes and fits neatly on your countertop.

Check out these microwave ovens for faster cooking needs:

Smart home upgrades for 2025: Must-have home appliances for a seamless living experience

In the past, your refrigerator was just a place to store food. Today, it’s a hub of innovation, designed to save you time and energy. As we approach 2025, refrigerators are evolving to offer more space and smarter features, ensuring food stays fresh longer with advanced cooling technology. Forget about clutter; these fridges streamline food storage, making your kitchen work harder for you.

Consider these smart refrigerators for your home:

Also Read: PTC heaters vs oil-filled heaters: Which one keeps you warm, safe, and healthy all night long?

Washing machines to make laundry a breeze in 2025:

Laundry is no longer a chore that eats up your time. The latest washing machines in 2025 are built to handle larger loads faster and more effectively. These machines do the heavy lifting, allowing you to get cleaner clothes in less time. With quick wash options and better energy-saving capabilities, you won’t have to wait long to get back to your day.

Consider these washing machines for your home:

Vacuum cleaners to keep your home spot free in 2025:

Vacuuming just got a whole lot easier. With robotic vacuums taking care of the cleaning, you don’t need to worry about dragging around a bulky machine. These devices work autonomously, cleaning your home while you go about your day. As home cleaning technology advances in 2025, your vacuum can now offer smarter cleaning, saving you time and effort without compromise.

Consider these vacuum cleaner models for your home cleaning:

Also Read: Washing machine face-off: Which one best handles sweaters, coats, and blankets during winter?

Air purifiers for a breath of fresh air in the New Year:

The air in your home can have a big impact on your health, and with air purifiers in 2025, you won’t have to worry about the quality. These devices work silently in the background, removing allergens and pollutants from the air. As pollution continues to rise, air purifiers offer a simple solution to improve indoor air quality, keeping your home fresh and safe without you lifting a finger.

Consider these air purifiers for a germ free home:

To wrap it up, getting your home ready for 2025 is all about making life more fun and a whole lot easier. With the right mix of appliances, gadgets, and smart home upgrades, you’ll save time and energy while keeping everything running like clockwork. Whether it’s smart fridges, washing machines, air purifiers, vacuums, or the latest tech gadgets, these tools fit seamlessly into your day-to-day. A few simple updates now mean a smoother, more relaxed lifestyle as the year moves on.

Similar stories for you:

Laptops under ₹ 40000: Explore top choices for students and working professionals alike

Best room heaters in India: Top 10 heaters to keep your indoor living space warm and comfortable throughout winters

Top Washing machine with inbuilt heaters: Check out their benefits, features, and more

Washing machine buying guide: Read on our comprehensive list of things you must consider before buying a washing machine

FAQs on Modernising your home: A new year guide with the latest technology Are smart home gadgets secure? Yes, most smart devices come with encryption and security features to protect your data.

What is the cost of modernising my home with tech gadgets? Costs vary depending on the devices, but investing in a few key gadgets can offer long-term savings and convenience.

Can I make my home "smart" without an internet connection? Many smart devices need a stable internet connection, but there are also offline options for specific tasks.

Can I control all my smart devices from one platform? Yes, most smart home gadgets integrate into a single app for easy control.

Are smart refrigerators worth the investment? Smart refrigerators offer convenience with features like inventory tracking and energy-saving settings, making them a valuable long-term investment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.