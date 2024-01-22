Best fully automatic washer dryer vs. fully automatic washing machine: Top 10 picks for your laundry needs

Doing laundry has come a long way from the days of washboards and hand-wringers. Today, modern technology offers us a variety of appliances designed to make the task more efficient and convenient. Two popular choices are traditional washing machines and washer-dryer machines, each with its own set of advantages and considerations. The choice between washing machines and washer-dryer machines ultimately depends on your lifestyle and preference

Washing machines, the more classic of the two, are dedicated to cleaning your clothes. These appliances come in various types, including top-loading and front-loading models. Top-loading machines are known for their ease of use and often have a shorter wash cycle, while front-loading machines tend to be more energy-efficient and provide better cleaning performance. Both types, however, require a separate dryer for clothes to be completely dried.

On the other hand, washer-dryer machines are an all-in-one solution, combining the functions of a washing machine and a dryer in a single unit. These appliances are ideal for those with limited space or for people who want the convenience of not having to transfer clothes between machines. While fully automatic washer dryer combos may not offer the same drying capacity as standalone dryers, they provide a practical solution for those with space constraints.

When deciding between the two, consider factors such as space, convenience, and the size of your laundry loads. If space is limited and you value the convenience of an all-in-one solution, a washer-dryer combo might be the right choice. However, if you have the space and prefer the flexibility of separate appliances, a traditional washing machine paired with a dedicated dryer might better suit your needs.

The choice between washing machines and washer-dryer machines ultimately depends on your lifestyle and preferences. Both options have their pros and cons. In our buying guide, we weigh both options carefully to help you find the appliance that best fits your laundry routine and living situation. So, without further ado, let’s explore the top 10 fully automatic washer dryer, and washing machine choices.

1. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL)

Are you looking for the best-selling, most-affordable, highest-rated washing machine with amazing yet simple features? If so, the 7 kg Samsung Top Load fully automatic washing machine with Centre Jet technology is a great buy. To properly clean clothes, this Samsung top-load washing machine uses the least amount of water and detergent. Using two vents, the Monsoon drying system draws air in to produce a strong wind that dries the items more quickly.

This washing machine's diamond drum protects delicate clothing from damage and is kind to garments. To ensure that the clothing doesn’t settle on the pulsator and get damaged, jets of water shoot out of the middle of the automatic load balancing washer, keeping the machine stable and balanced.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Model: WA70A4002GS/TL

Rotational speed: 680 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Very economically priced best seller 3-star energy efficiency Space saving Great washing performance Nice drying capability

2. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL)

The Samsung 8kg top load washing machine is another popular and reasonably priced fully automatic washer. With Eco Bubble Technology, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter Motor, and other great features, this Samsung Fully automatic Top load washing machine is a top choice. Its 5-star energy efficiency rating is a definite upgrade from the first machine on our list. The machine's BubbleStorm feature ensures improved fabric care and quick detergent absorption. A Dual Storm feature produces a vortex of water for better cleaning. Bulky things, such as king-sized blankets, etc., can fit in a single load of laundry because of this washing machine's enormous capacity.

Additionally, a digital inverter and high-performance magnets are used in this washing machine to guarantee quiet operation and continuous performance with little power consumption. The Eco Tub Clean feature of this washing machine removes any filth that may accumulate in the drum without using harsh detergents.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Model: WA80BG4441BGTL

Rotational speed: 700 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Economically priced Customer care can be more attentive Great washing performance Eco-friendly operation

3. Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F65LF2MRB)

With every feature designed to help the user in every wash cycle, this top-rated and best-selling 6.5 kg Panasonic fully automatic washing machine is incredibly easy to use. Prior to the beginning of the washing cycle, the machine's Active Foam System produces fine, high-density foam. Particles of filth are lifted, separated, and eliminated by the foam from deep within the fibres. The machine has dimple-shaped jets that gently yet effectively remove dust and debris from soiled clothing.

This Panasonic washing machine offers 12 wash programmes and is built for efficiency, performance, and convenience. To accommodate various washing needs, the wash cycle, rinse time, and drying time may be adjusted. Also, with just one button, Quick Wash mode makes it possible to achieve the best washing results in the shortest amount of time.

Specifications of Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F65LF2MRB):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: Panasonic

Model: NA-F65LF2MRB

Rotational speed: 1380 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Very economically priced Customer care can be better Excellent build quality Great wash quality

4. Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B/T-IN)

Extra care is ensured with your laundry experience with the premium highly rated Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic washing and drying machine under budget. The washing machine's Infiwash technology adjusts the speed from 60 to 200 rpm, every nine minutes, to guarantee that your clothing are free of dirt. Also, the revolving circulation of the water untangles your garments while the jet spray makes uniform washing easier. The machine's Crystal Cradle Drum has 2196 spray holes and many pores to guarantee that your garments are gently cleansed and cleaned.

This fully automatic washer dryer has a strong motor (1400 RPM) that helps clothing dry more quickly. Moreover, if you're pressed for time, you can clean your laundry in around 15 minutes with this washing machine's Quick Wash mode.

Specifications of Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B/T-IN):

Machine Type: Washer Dryer

Brand: Midea

Model: MF100D80B/T-IN

Rotational speed: 1400 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Amazing washer dryer performance Customer care can be better Noiseless performance Expensive Compact build

5. Bosch 10Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA254U0IN)

With its exceptional cleaning performance and quality, easy design, the top-rated Bosch 10/6kg front-load Automatic washing machine with dryer gives you incredible laundry results. It has a ground-breaking wave-droplet design of VarioDrum, which offers fine textiles a thorough but gentle clean.

Its 1400 RPM maximum spin speed guarantees effective operation. With its EcoSilence Drive friction-free motor, which reduces wear and heat, the machine provides optimal wash results, quiet operation, and long-lasting performance.

The machine’s side panels with anti-vibration technology lessen vibrations and increase stability during spinning and washing. A sizeable LED touch panel is built into the design to show the following information: load recommendation, temperature, remaining time, spin speed selection, 24-hour end-time delay, and energy consumption.

Specifications of Bosch 10Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA254U0IN):

Machine Type: Washer Dryer

Brand: Bosch

Model: WNA254U0IN

Rotational speed: 1400 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons User-friendly operation Customer care can be better Excellent washer dryer performance Expensive Great In-built heater functioning

6. IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXS)

The popular and innovative 3-in-1 IFB Executive ZXM Front-loading Washer Dryer Refresher is a washing machine that can provide strong washing and drying capabilities together with an easy-to-use interface. The Refresh function of this machine gets rid of 99.99% of germs, odour, and wrinkles, offering fresh and crisp clothes to you every time. Its high-performance steam feature will clean and sanitise your garments completely.

To save your favourite clothes from being dry cleaned frequently, the machine has a Steam Spa option. This washing machine also has Aqua Energie, a hard water filter that keeps clothes from fading and increases detergent efficacy.

Additionally, this automatic load transfer washer dryer minimises harm to delicate clothing and maintains their colour and texture. For added convenience, the machine can be operated using voice commands if it is Wi-Fi-equipped.

Specifications of IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXS):

Machine Type: Washer Dryer

Brand: IFB

Model: Laundrimagic 3-in-1 Executive ZXS

Rotational speed: 1400 rpm

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Cons Brilliant washing drying performance Expensive Noiseless operation Customer care needs to be more responsive 4 years warranty

7. IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Wi-Fi (Executive Plus MXC 1014)

To guarantee a successful wash cycle, this top-rated AI-powered IFB washing machine recognises the weight, fabric type, and chosen wash plan. The machine has a technology called 9 Swirl Wash, which employs intelligent motion to gently clean garments and provide your materials with long-lasting care. To get rid of tough stains, you can soak the items in warm water using the 3D warm soak and rinse mode. With Power Steam technology that eliminates all bacteria from clothing, you can be sure that your garments are hygienic.

The machine's artificial intelligence (AI) employs a neural network-based algorithm to identify the load, fabric type, and chosen wash programme. This washing machine's unique features extend the life of your garments by up to 30% while maintaining gentleness.

Specifications of IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Wi-Fi (Executive Plus MXC 1014):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: IFB

Model: Executive Plus MXC 1014

Rotational speed: 1400 rpm

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Cons Strong build utility machine Customer care isn’t very responsive Amazing washing performance Expensive Low-noise performance

8. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M)

This high rated, mid-priced, AI-powered LG Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine has a tonne of features that make doing laundry a breeze. Every time you wash your clothing, the LG AI DD technology of the machine and its database of 20,000 tried-and-true Wash Patterns ensure a flawless result.

The machine is a gift of a hassle-free life because it performs everything on its own. Allergy Care, which eliminates allergens, is activated by its Steam+ Technology. With just one app, LG ThinQ, a Wi-Fi enabled device, lets you monitor and control your washer from anywhere at any time.

The machine offers a noiseless performance thanks to its inverter direct drive motor, which also improves the entire washing performance while being very energy efficient.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: LG

Model: FHP1209Z5M

Rotational speed: 1200 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Strong build quality Might be expensive for some Amazing washing quality Decent customer care support Nice AI powered features

9. Samsung 6 kg, 5-star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL)

The highly rated and best-selling Samsung 6 kg fully automatic front load washer features a 5-star digital inverter motor that ensure the machine is long-lasting, silent, and energy-efficient. A strong Hygiene Steam cycle in the machine enhances the wash's cleaning performance. Its Quick Wash Programme is an ideal way to clean your clothing in 15 minutes, so it's the ideal fit for your hectic schedule.

The machine is equipped with a Diamond Drum that gently and efficiently washes clothing thanks to its special "soft curl" design. Additionally, Wobble technology offers delicate fabric care by avoiding tangles, twists, and knots. The machine has a Magic Filter that efficiently collects lint, fluff, and other particles from your clothing, keeping your laundry cleaner and preventing clogs in your drainage system.

Specifications of Samsung 6 kg, 5-star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL):

Machine Type: Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Model: WW60R20GLMA/TL

Rotational speed: 1000 rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Budget priced machine LED bar illumination not great in sunlight Hi-end features Amazing washing quality

10. Siemens 10/6 Kg IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer (WN54A2U0IN)

The efficiency and versatility of this SIEMENS iQ500 Washer dryer combo washing machine fully automatic are ideal for a premium laundry routine. With a washing capacity of 10.5 kg and a drying capacity of 6 kg, it can easily manage all of your laundry demands. This washing machine's fast spin speed of 1400 revolutions per minute results in less moisture-soaked garments after they are finished. By doing this, you can save energy by ensuring that your clothing dries faster and spends less time in the washing machine.

Additionally, the fully automatic washer dryer has an AutoDry feature that continuously measures moisture in your garments while shielding them from scorching, letting you know when they are entirely dry. You can choose your favourite wash cycle using the washing machine's user-friendly LCD display.

Specifications of Siemens 10/6 Kg IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer (WN54A2U0IN):

Machine Type: Washer Dryer

Brand: Siemens

Model: WN54A2U0IN

Rotational speed: 1000 rpm

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Amazing build quality Expensive Nice features Only 1 year warranty Great washing and drying operation

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL) Centre Jet technology Monsoon drying system 4 Wash Programs Samsung 8 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL) Ecobubble technology Digital Inverter Technology 9 Wash Programs Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F65LF2MRB) Active Foam System High 1380rpm Spin speed 12 Wash Programs Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B/T-IN) Infiwash technology High 1400rpm Spin speed 16 Wash Programs Bosch 10Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA254U0IN) In Built Heater High 1400rpm Spin speed Large LED Touch Display IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXS) 3-in-1 Washer Dryer Refresher 11 Steam Functions 14 wash programs IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Wi-Fi (Executive Plus MXC 1014) AI Powered, Wi-Fi and Voice enabled 9 Swirl Wash 12+9 wash programs LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M) AIDD- Intelligent Care Inbuilt Heater 14 wash programs Samsung 6 kg, 5-star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL) Hygiene Steam cycle Feature Digital Inverter Motor 10 wash programs Siemens 10/6 Kg IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer WN54A2U0IN iQdrive motor WaterPerfect Plus Technology High 1400rpm Spin speed

Best value for money

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M)

Invest in the Intelligent LG Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine to treat your laundry experience with great care. The machine is reasonably priced and has a tonne of incredible high-end features. For best results, the machine is equipped with AI DDTM that provides the most optimised washing program based on vast data of gathered washing experience. It senses not only the weight but also the fabric's softness and selects the best motions for the material on its own.

The machine’s wash drum is moved in multiple directions using 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which gives fabrics the attention they need and leaves clothing incredibly clean. This washing machine is powered by a very quiet and dependable direct-drive motor.

Due to being durable, time efficient, affordable, AI-powered, reliable and noiseless in operation, the LG 9kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers the best value for money.

Best overall product

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL)

The cost-efficient Samsung 7kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers a practical and effective washing solution, making it ideal for families with six or eight members. To efficiently handle a variety of laundry loads, it has up to 9 flexible wash programmes, including Bedding, Jeans, Delicates, Quick Wash, and more.

This fully automatic washing machine's 700 RPM spin speed guarantees complete water extraction, which helps to shorten drying times and make laundry day easier. Using two vents, the Monsoon drying system draws air in to produce a strong wind that dries the items more quickly. To clean your washing machine without using harsh chemicals, the Eco Tub Clean function is very useful. Additionally, a quick wash feature is available to clean small loads in the shortest amount of time.

This Samsung 7kg top load fully automatic washing machine offers all these features at the most economical price. Hence, it is the best product overall.

Fully automatic washer dryer vs. fully automatic washing machine: How to buy the best machine for laundry?

Price:

Decide how much you are willing to invest in a machine that will ideally last you for at least 8-9 years. A powerful machine will naturally cost you more but will also be more efficient.

Washer-Dryer or Washing Machine

In case you value having a dryer and have limited space, a washer-dryer combo serves as a dual appliance. A fully automatic washer dryer combo is also less expensive to operate than two separate appliances.

Washing machines are made exclusively with the purpose of cleaning clothes in mind. The drawback is that you'll need to find a different way to dry the garments.

Capacity

The type of washing machine you should select is greatly influenced by the number of people living in your home. There are many different sizes available; a normal Indian household of four should preferably have a washing machine with a capacity of 6-7 kg.

Build Quality

A product's build quality determines how long it will last. Make sure the things you select a fully automatic washer dryer that won't break down from poor water quality, electrical problems, or neglect.

Ease of Use

Having a sophisticated washing machine can be a hassle, so you might want to go with one that puts the convenience of use first. The entire washing procedure is made simpler by a washing machine with an easy-to-use control panel and clear display.

Customer Experience

Finally, before making an investment, evaluate the user experience to determine user appeal, advantages and downsides, and customer satisfaction.

