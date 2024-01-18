Amazon Republic Day Sale: Front load washing machines now at up to 43% discount

Welcome to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024! Dive into incredible discounts of up to 43% on front load washing machines from renowned brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch and many more. Our curated list guides you to the top 5 choices, ensuring you snag the best deal. Elevate your laundry experience with this exclusive opportunity to upgrade your home essentials at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on the chance to redefine convenience and efficiency in your daily chores. Explore the sale now and make the most of this limited-time offer. Republic Day Sale 2024: Get up to 43% off on premium front load washing machines from Samsung, LG and more.

1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash)

First in our list is the LG fully-automatic front load machine with a built-in heater. Designed for utmost convenience, it boasts a sleek touch panel and a fully stainless steel drum for durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it's both efficient and eco-friendly. The in-built heater ensures a thorough and hygienic wash, while the 10 wash programs cater to various fabric needs, from delicate items to bulky bed covers. Feature like load sense and auto restart make it easy to operate and noise free. The intuitive LED display and smart diagnostic tools make laundry hassle-free.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

Brand: LG

Capacity: 7 Kg

Special feature: Inbuilt heater

Wattage: 1700 Watts

Colour: Middle black

2. Samsung 8 kg, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Inox)

Samsung 8 kg front load washing machine is a blend of innovation and efficiency for your laundry needs. With AI Control, it adapts to your preferences, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets you manage it remotely. The hygiene steam feature, paired with an inbuilt heater, ensures a thorough and germ-free wash. The digital inverter guarantees energy savings, making it environmentally friendly. Boasting 21 wash programs, including a quick 15-minute cycle, it caters to diverse needs. Plus, with smart features like child lock, my cycle, and the convenience of the SmartThings app, this washing machine elevates your laundry experience.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 8 Kg

Special feature: Bubble technology

Wattage: 50 Watts

Colour: Inox

3. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (FHM1065SDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)

The LG 6.5 Kg 5 star inverter direct drive fully automatic front load washing machine is a game-changer in laundry care. This appliance offers the best in wash quality, energy efficiency, and water conservation. Perfect for small families, singles, and couples, it combines a 5-star energy rating with a 1000 RPM spin speed for faster drying. With 10 wash programs catering to various fabrics, including a quick 30-minute cycle, it adapts to your needs. The stainless steel drum ensures durability, while innovative features like hygiene steam wash and auto restart enhance convenience. This machine is a go-to choice for convenience this Amazon sale season

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance

Brand: LG

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Special feature: Hygiene steam

Wattage: 1700 Watts

Colour: White

4. Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2846PIN, Titanium, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater

Introducing the Bosch 8kg front load washing machine in sleek Titanium. Designed for large families, this fully-automatic marvel combines affordability with exceptional wash quality. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency and reduced electricity consumption. Boasting 15 wash programs, including speed dry and quick wash, it adapts to your laundry needs. The 1400 RPM spin speed expedites drying, while special features like child lock, hygiene steam, and inbuilt heater enhance functionality. Easy-to-use touch controls make this washing machine a reliable and convenient choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2846PIN, Titanium, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 8 Kg

Special feature: Delay start

Wattage: 2300 Watts

Colour: Titanium

5. Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON HYS 6010 5 IJBT PLWH, With Steam Wash & 1000 RPM Spin Speed, Pearl White

Godrej 6 Kg 5 star digi-inverter front load washing machine in pearl white, a seamless blend of efficiency and convenience for small families and couples. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, this fully-automatic machine ensures top-notch wash quality while being energy and water-efficient. The 1000 RPM spin speed tackles even the toughest stains at a toasty 60ºC. With 16 wash programs, an inbuilt heater, and advanced features like steam wash and hexa-scrub drum, it offers a hygienic and gentle laundry experience. The user-friendly digital display adds a modern touch, while the 10-year warranty reflects durability and reliability.

Specifications of Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON HYS 6010 5 IJBT PLWH, With Steam Wash & 1000 RPM Spin Speed, Pearl White

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 6 Kg

Special feature: 16 wash programs

Colour: Pearl white

