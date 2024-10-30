Best JBL wired earphones: Top 6 affordable, high bass and noise-cancelling choices
If you're in the market for a new pair of JBL wired earphones, you're in luck. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a look at the top 6 JBL wired earphones available in 2024. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a frequent traveller, or simply looking for a reliable pair of earphones for everyday use, we've got you covered. From affordable options to high bass and noise-cancelling models, there's something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect pair of JBL earphones to suit your needs and budget.
JBL C100SI Ear Headphones
The JBL C100SI Ear Headphones are designed to deliver high-quality sound with deep bass. These earphones are lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for extended wear. With a built-in microphone, you can easily take calls on the go.
Specifications of JBL C100SI Ear Headphones
- Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz
- 3.5mm gold plated connector
- One-button universal remote with microphone
- Driver size: 9mm
- Noise isolation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Deep bass for an immersive listening experience
|Cable may tangle easily
|Lightweight and comfortable design
|Limited color options
|Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
The JBL C50HI Ear Headphones are equipped with powerful drivers to deliver clear, dynamic sound. These earphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With a one-button remote and microphone, you can easily manage your calls and music.
Specifications of JBL C50HI Ear Headphones
- Frequency range: 20-20kHz
- 3.5mm jack
- Driver sensitivity at 1kHz/1mW: 105dB SPL
- 8.6mm dynamic drivers
- Noise isolation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful drivers for clear, dynamic sound
|Limited color options
|Lightweight and comfortable design
|Cable may tangle easily
|Convenient one-button remote and microphone
JBL C200SI Ear Headphones
The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones deliver powerful, bass-driven sound in a sleek and stylish design. With a 3.5mm gold plated jack, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling on the go.
Specifications of JBL C200SI Ear Headphones
- Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz
- 3.5mm gold plated jack
- One-button universal remote with microphone
- Driver size: 9mm
- Noise isolation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful, bass-driven sound
|Limited color options
|Sleek and stylish design
|Cable may tangle easily
|Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
JBL Headphones with Microphone
The JBL Headphones with Microphone offer immersive sound and clear call quality. With a tangle-free flat cable and a one-button remote, these earphones are designed for convenience and ease of use. The lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear.
Specifications of JBL Headphones with Microphone
- Frequency range: 20-20kHz
- 3.5mm jack
- One-button universal remote with microphone
- Tangle-free flat cable
- Noise isolation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Immersive sound and clear call quality
|Limited color options
|Tangle-free flat cable for convenience
|Cable may tangle easily
|Lightweight and comfortable design
JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones
The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones offer wireless convenience with powerful JBL sound. With up to 8 hours of battery life and support for voice assistants, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit.
Specifications of JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- 8 hours of battery life
- Voice assistant support
- Ergonomic design for a secure fit
- JBL Pure Bass sound
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Wireless convenience with powerful JBL sound
|Limited color options
|Long battery life for extended use
|Not suitable for traditional wired use
|Voice assistant support for hands-free control
Top 3 features of best JBL wired earphones:
|JBL wired earphones
|Bass
|Microphone
|Noise Cancellation
|JBL C100SI
|Deep bass
|Built-in microphone
|No
|JBL C50HI
|Clear, dynamic sound
|Built-in microphone
|No
|JBL C200SI
|Bass-driven sound
|Built-in microphone
|No
|JBL Headphones with Microphone
|Immersive sound
|Built-in microphone
|No
|JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones
|JBL Pure Bass sound
|Not applicable
|No
|JBL Headphones with Microphone
|Immersive sound
|Built-in microphone
|No
Best value for money JBL wired earphone:
The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones offer the best value for money with powerful, bass-driven sound, a sleek and stylish design, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling on the go.
Best overall JBL wired earphone:
The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones stand out as the best overall product in the category, offering wireless convenience, powerful JBL sound, long battery life, and support for voice assistants.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best JBL wired earphones:
Sound Quality and Bass: Look for JBL earphones with balanced sound and strong bass, especially if you enjoy immersive audio.
Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones with ergonomic design and soft ear tips for long-lasting comfort during extended use.
Cable Durability: Opt for models with tangle-free or reinforced cables to ensure long-lasting durability and reduce wear.
Microphone and Controls: For calls and music control, ensure the earphones have an in-line microphone and accessible control buttons.
Noise Isolation: Select earphones with noise-isolating ear tips to block out background noise for a clearer sound experience.
Port Compatibility: Verify the earphones' compatibility with your device’s audio port, especially if it uses USB-C or lightning connectors.
Price and Warranty: Compare models within your budget that offer a solid warranty for added security and value.
FAQs on jbl wired earphones
- What is the price range of JBL wired earphones?
JBL wired earphones are available in a wide price range, starting from around Rs. 500 and going up to Rs. 3000 or more, depending on the model and features.
- Do JBL wired earphones come with a warranty?
Yes, JBL wired earphones typically come with a warranty, ranging from 1 year to 2 years, depending on the model and the retailer.
- Are JBL wired earphones compatible with all devices?
Most JBL wired earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and music players, thanks to their standard 3.5mm jack.
- Do JBL wired earphones offer noise cancellation?
While some JBL wired earphones offer noise isolation, true active noise cancellation is typically found in JBL's wireless headphone models.
