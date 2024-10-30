If you're in the market for a new pair of JBL wired earphones, you're in luck. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a look at the top 6 JBL wired earphones available in 2024. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a frequent traveller, or simply looking for a reliable pair of earphones for everyday use, we've got you covered. From affordable options to high bass and noise-cancelling models, there's something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect pair of JBL earphones to suit your needs and budget. Experience powerful sound with JBL wired earphones, offering clear audio, deep bass, and lasting comfort.(Pexels)

The JBL C100SI Ear Headphones are designed to deliver high-quality sound with deep bass. These earphones are lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for extended wear. With a built-in microphone, you can easily take calls on the go.

Specifications of JBL C100SI Ear Headphones

Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz

3.5mm gold plated connector

One-button universal remote with microphone

Driver size: 9mm

Noise isolation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Deep bass for an immersive listening experience Cable may tangle easily Lightweight and comfortable design Limited color options Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

The JBL C50HI Ear Headphones are equipped with powerful drivers to deliver clear, dynamic sound. These earphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With a one-button remote and microphone, you can easily manage your calls and music.

Specifications of JBL C50HI Ear Headphones

Frequency range: 20-20kHz

3.5mm jack

Driver sensitivity at 1kHz/1mW: 105dB SPL

8.6mm dynamic drivers

Noise isolation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful drivers for clear, dynamic sound Limited color options Lightweight and comfortable design Cable may tangle easily Convenient one-button remote and microphone

JBL C200SI Ear Headphones

The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones deliver powerful, bass-driven sound in a sleek and stylish design. With a 3.5mm gold plated jack, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling on the go.

Specifications of JBL C200SI Ear Headphones

Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz

3.5mm gold plated jack

One-button universal remote with microphone

Driver size: 9mm

Noise isolation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful, bass-driven sound Limited color options Sleek and stylish design Cable may tangle easily Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones

The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones offer wireless convenience with powerful JBL sound. With up to 8 hours of battery life and support for voice assistants, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

Specifications of JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones

Bluetooth version: 5.0

8 hours of battery life

Voice assistant support

Ergonomic design for a secure fit

JBL Pure Bass sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless convenience with powerful JBL sound Limited color options Long battery life for extended use Not suitable for traditional wired use Voice assistant support for hands-free control

Top 3 features of best JBL wired earphones:

JBL wired earphones Bass Microphone Noise Cancellation JBL C100SI Deep bass Built-in microphone No JBL C50HI Clear, dynamic sound Built-in microphone No JBL C200SI Bass-driven sound Built-in microphone No JBL Headphones with Microphone Immersive sound Built-in microphone No JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones JBL Pure Bass sound Not applicable No JBL Headphones with Microphone Immersive sound Built-in microphone No

Best value for money JBL wired earphone:

The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones offer the best value for money with powerful, bass-driven sound, a sleek and stylish design, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling on the go.

Best overall JBL wired earphone:

The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones stand out as the best overall product in the category, offering wireless convenience, powerful JBL sound, long battery life, and support for voice assistants.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best JBL wired earphones:

Sound Quality and Bass: Look for JBL earphones with balanced sound and strong bass, especially if you enjoy immersive audio.

Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones with ergonomic design and soft ear tips for long-lasting comfort during extended use.

Cable Durability: Opt for models with tangle-free or reinforced cables to ensure long-lasting durability and reduce wear.

Microphone and Controls: For calls and music control, ensure the earphones have an in-line microphone and accessible control buttons.

Noise Isolation: Select earphones with noise-isolating ear tips to block out background noise for a clearer sound experience.

Port Compatibility: Verify the earphones' compatibility with your device’s audio port, especially if it uses USB-C or lightning connectors.

Price and Warranty: Compare models within your budget that offer a solid warranty for added security and value.

FAQs on jbl wired earphones What is the price range of JBL wired earphones? JBL wired earphones are available in a wide price range, starting from around Rs. 500 and going up to Rs. 3000 or more, depending on the model and features.

Do JBL wired earphones come with a warranty? Yes, JBL wired earphones typically come with a warranty, ranging from 1 year to 2 years, depending on the model and the retailer.

Are JBL wired earphones compatible with all devices? Most JBL wired earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and music players, thanks to their standard 3.5mm jack.

Do JBL wired earphones offer noise cancellation? While some JBL wired earphones offer noise isolation, true active noise cancellation is typically found in JBL's wireless headphone models.

