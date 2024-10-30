Menu Explore
Best JBL wired earphones: Top 6 affordable, high bass and noise-cancelling choices

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 30, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Discover the top JBL wired earphones, including affordable, high bass, and noise-cancelling options. Find the perfect earphones to suit your needs and budget.

If you're in the market for a new pair of JBL wired earphones, you're in luck. In this comprehensive guide, we'll take a look at the top 6 JBL wired earphones available in 2024. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a frequent traveller, or simply looking for a reliable pair of earphones for everyday use, we've got you covered. From affordable options to high bass and noise-cancelling models, there's something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect pair of JBL earphones to suit your needs and budget.

Experience powerful sound with JBL wired earphones, offering clear audio, deep bass, and lasting comfort.(Pexels)
Experience powerful sound with JBL wired earphones, offering clear audio, deep bass, and lasting comfort.(Pexels)

JBL C100SI Ear Headphones

1.

JBL C100SI Ear Headphones

The JBL C100SI Ear Headphones are designed to deliver high-quality sound with deep bass. These earphones are lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for extended wear. With a built-in microphone, you can easily take calls on the go.

Specifications of JBL C100SI Ear Headphones

  • Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz
  • 3.5mm gold plated connector
  • One-button universal remote with microphone
  • Driver size: 9mm
  • Noise isolation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Deep bass for an immersive listening experienceCable may tangle easily
Lightweight and comfortable designLimited color options
Built-in microphone for hands-free calls 

2.

Urja Enterprise C50HI Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)

The JBL C50HI Ear Headphones are equipped with powerful drivers to deliver clear, dynamic sound. These earphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With a one-button remote and microphone, you can easily manage your calls and music.

Specifications of JBL C50HI Ear Headphones

  • Frequency range: 20-20kHz
  • 3.5mm jack
  • Driver sensitivity at 1kHz/1mW: 105dB SPL
  • 8.6mm dynamic drivers
  • Noise isolation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful drivers for clear, dynamic soundLimited color options
Lightweight and comfortable designCable may tangle easily
Convenient one-button remote and microphone 

JBL C200SI Ear Headphones

3.

JBL C200SI Ear Headphones

The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones deliver powerful, bass-driven sound in a sleek and stylish design. With a 3.5mm gold plated jack, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling on the go.

Specifications of JBL C200SI Ear Headphones

  • Dynamic frequency response range: 20-20kHz
  • 3.5mm gold plated jack
  • One-button universal remote with microphone
  • Driver size: 9mm
  • Noise isolation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful, bass-driven soundLimited color options
Sleek and stylish designCable may tangle easily
Built-in microphone for hands-free calling 

JBL Headphones with Microphone

4.

JBL Headphones with Microphone

The JBL Headphones with Microphone offer immersive sound and clear call quality. With a tangle-free flat cable and a one-button remote, these earphones are designed for convenience and ease of use. The lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Specifications of JBL Headphones with Microphone

  • Frequency range: 20-20kHz
  • 3.5mm jack
  • One-button universal remote with microphone
  • Tangle-free flat cable
  • Noise isolation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive sound and clear call qualityLimited color options
Tangle-free flat cable for convenienceCable may tangle easily
Lightweight and comfortable design 

JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones

5.

JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones

The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones offer wireless convenience with powerful JBL sound. With up to 8 hours of battery life and support for voice assistants, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

Specifications of JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones

  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • 8 hours of battery life
  • Voice assistant support
  • Ergonomic design for a secure fit
  • JBL Pure Bass sound

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Wireless convenience with powerful JBL soundLimited color options
Long battery life for extended useNot suitable for traditional wired use
Voice assistant support for hands-free control 

6.

JBL Headphones with Microphone









  
  
  
  
  

  


 

Top 3 features of best JBL wired earphones:

 

JBL wired earphonesBassMicrophoneNoise Cancellation
JBL C100SIDeep bassBuilt-in microphoneNo
JBL C50HIClear, dynamic soundBuilt-in microphoneNo
JBL C200SIBass-driven soundBuilt-in microphoneNo
JBL Headphones with MicrophoneImmersive soundBuilt-in microphoneNo
JBL Playtime Bluetooth EarphonesJBL Pure Bass soundNot applicableNo
JBL Headphones with MicrophoneImmersive soundBuilt-in microphoneNo

Best value for money JBL wired earphone:

The JBL C200SI Ear Headphones offer the best value for money with powerful, bass-driven sound, a sleek and stylish design, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling on the go.

Best overall JBL wired earphone:

The JBL Playtime Bluetooth Earphones stand out as the best overall product in the category, offering wireless convenience, powerful JBL sound, long battery life, and support for voice assistants.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best JBL wired earphones:

Sound Quality and Bass: Look for JBL earphones with balanced sound and strong bass, especially if you enjoy immersive audio.

Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones with ergonomic design and soft ear tips for long-lasting comfort during extended use.

Cable Durability: Opt for models with tangle-free or reinforced cables to ensure long-lasting durability and reduce wear.

Microphone and Controls: For calls and music control, ensure the earphones have an in-line microphone and accessible control buttons.

Noise Isolation: Select earphones with noise-isolating ear tips to block out background noise for a clearer sound experience.

Port Compatibility: Verify the earphones' compatibility with your device’s audio port, especially if it uses USB-C or lightning connectors.

Price and Warranty: Compare models within your budget that offer a solid warranty for added security and value.

FAQs on jbl wired earphones

  • What is the price range of JBL wired earphones?

    JBL wired earphones are available in a wide price range, starting from around Rs. 500 and going up to Rs. 3000 or more, depending on the model and features.

  • Do JBL wired earphones come with a warranty?

    Yes, JBL wired earphones typically come with a warranty, ranging from 1 year to 2 years, depending on the model and the retailer.

  • Are JBL wired earphones compatible with all devices?

    Most JBL wired earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and music players, thanks to their standard 3.5mm jack.

  • Do JBL wired earphones offer noise cancellation?

    While some JBL wired earphones offer noise isolation, true active noise cancellation is typically found in JBL's wireless headphone models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

