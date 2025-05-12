Best mobile phones under 40000: Vivo V50, Oppo Reno 13, and more

Finding a smartphone that ticks all the boxes in a preset budget is not an easy job. While the mid-range smartphone market has plenty of options, finding the right match can be tricky. If you are someone who is in search of a smartphone under Rs.40000, then we have got you covered. From the latest smartphones like Vivo V50, Samsung Galaxy A56, to some of last year’s popular models like Google Pixel 8a and Xiaomi 14 Civi, we have listed 5 feature-filled phones that tick all user requirements, such as performance, camera, smooth UI, and others. Check out the list of best phones under ₹ 40000 from Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, and others.(Vivo)

Best phones under ₹ 40000

Vivo V50: The Vivo V50 was launched in February with some eye-catching camera features that grabbed much attention during launch. With a dual 50MP camera setup and ZEISS integration, the smartphone can be a great choice for photographers. However, it also provides powerful performance with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and lasting battery life with a 6000mAh battery. Therefore, Vivo V50 could be a great choice for users looking for camera capabilities as well as smooth performance.

Oppo Reno 13: Another smartphone to consider under Rs.40000 is Oppo Reno 13, which comes with some worthy features. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, offering smooth day-to-day performance. It is also known for its triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Users can also enjoy lasting performance with a 5600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G:This is a newly launched Galaxy A series phone by Samsung, which has been gaining popularity for its advanced AI-powered features. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is powered by Exynos 1580 paired with 12GB RAM, offering powerful performance. It supports AI features such as instant slow-mo, best face, circle to search, and much more. Therefore, for smooth performance and AI experiences, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G could be a great choice.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Next smartphone on the list we have is the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which was launched last year. This smartphone captures flagship-like images at an affordable price. While it was launched at a higher price, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is currently available at under Rs.40000 on Amazon. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Soc, and features 50MP triple camera setup, making it a great choice for a smartphone upgrade.

Google Pixel 8a: Lastly, we have the Google Pixel 8a, which is also available at a discounted price on Amazon. For a flagship-like camera experience and powerful performance, the Google Pixel 8a can be a great pick. The smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor G3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM, and it also comes with a 64MP main camera.