Best monitors are now available at up to 50% discount on Amazon: Top 10 deals on Dell, LG, Samsung and more

One cannot deny the fact that monitors significantly boost productivity by offering larger screens and better resolution. They enable smoother multitasking, easier reading, and efficient content creation. For studying, they reduce eye strain and make note-taking or research simpler by displaying multiple windows side-by-side. Hottest deals on the best monitors from top brands on Amazon.

For gamers, monitors offer high refresh rates and low response times, ensuring smoother, immersive gameplay. If you're planning to upgrade your setup, now is the perfect time. Amazon is offering massive discounts of up to 50% on some of the best monitor brands like Dell, LG, Samsung, and more.

Need a monitor for your home office, study space, or gaming zone? Explore our list of the top 10 monitor deals available right now and choose the one that suits your needs best.

Great for everyday tasks, study sessions, or a basic home setup, the FRONTECH 20-inch HD LED Monitor gets the job done without burning a hole in your pocket. With a 1600x900 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers sharp visuals ideal for browsing, editing documents, or video playback.

The slim, wall-mountable design fits well in compact spaces, and the in-built power supply adds convenience. Originally priced at ₹8,000, it’s now available at just ₹2,839 with a massive 65% off.

Specifications Display Size 20 inches Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Ports HDMI & VGA Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

Perfect for professionals who value clarity and comfort, the Dell P2725H 27-inch FHD IPS Monitor delivers crisp visuals with wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction, thanks to 99% sRGB coverage. Its 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms fast response time make daily work smoother and more responsive.

The anti-glare screen reduces eye strain during long hours, and the fully adjustable stand offers better ergonomics. Grab it today at a massive 62% discount on monitor deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display Size 27 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh Rate: 100 Hz Colour Coverage 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, DP, VGA, 3x USB-A, USB-C (15W PD) Click Here to Buy Dell P2725H 27 FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot

Ideal for work, study, or casual gaming, the LG 24-inch IPS FHD Monitor is one of the best monitors on Amazon. It delivers vibrant colours and smooth performance at an unbeatable price. It features a 1920x1080 resolution display with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, making scrolling and gameplay fluid.

With 99% sRGB coverage, Reader Mode, and Flicker Safe technology, it's also easy on the eyes.

Specifications Display Size 24 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh Rate 100 Hz Colour Accuracy 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, VGA Click Here to Buy LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

Perfect for daily work, casual gaming, and streaming, the Samsung 27-inch curved monitor offers a wide, comfortable view that keeps you focused and productive. The 1800R curvature wraps your field of vision, while the VA panel delivers deep contrast and vibrant colours.

It features a Full HD resolution, AMD FreeSync, Eye Saver Mode, and a 3-sided bezel-less design that looks sharp on any desk. Originally priced at ₹20,999, it’s now available at a 51% discount you don’t want to miss.

Specifications Display Size 27 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Panel Type VA Curved Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, Tilt Adjustable Click Here to Buy Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)

Great for work, entertainment, or long coding sessions, the BenQ GW2490 24-inch monitor is built to reduce eye strain while delivering vibrant, accurate visuals. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB IPS panel, it offers smooth performance and rich colour accuracy.

The ultra-slim bezel design gives it a clean, modern look, and built-in speakers add convenience. Eye-Care tech, Low Blue Light+, and Brightness Intelligence make this display easy on the eyes.

Specifications Display Size 23.8 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 100 Hz Special Features Eye-Care, Dual HDMI, Built-in Speakers Click Here to Buy BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

Originally priced at ₹6,999, it’s now available at a massive 59% discount that makes it one of the most affordable options in its category. Perfect for basic work, online classes, or everyday browsing, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19HD 18.5-inch monitor offers reliable performance at a budget-friendly price.

With an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, HDMI and VGA support, and 16.7M colour depth, it delivers decent visuals for general use. The slim, glossy design looks neat on any desk and is wall mountable for added flexibility.

Specifications Display Size 18.5 inches (46.9 cm) Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels Panel Type LED, Glossy Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features HDMI & VGA, Wall Mountable, 1-Year Warranty Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

The Samsung Essential Series 24-inch Curved Monitor is one of the best monitors designed for both productivity and entertainment. Its 1800R curved VA panel delivers immersive FHD visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time for smooth, lag-free performance, perfect for gamers and multitaskers alike.

Enjoy vivid colours with 95% sRGB coverage, a high 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and enhanced eye comfort features like Eye Saver Mode and reduced screen flicker.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inch Resolution 1920x1080:FHD Panel Type VA Curved Refresh Rate 60:Hz Connectivity HDMI:D-Sub Click Here to Buy Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black)

The FRONTECH 22-Inch HD LED Monitor offers great value without compromising on quality. Its 1680 x 1050 resolution brings out sharp, vivid visuals, while the slim, stylish build complements any desk setup.

With HDMI and VGA ports, it easily connects to your PC, laptop, or console. The fast 2ms response time ensures smooth video playback and light gaming. Grab it at a 59% discount on Amazon deals on monitors.

Specifications Screen Size 22:Inch Resolution 1680x1050:Pixels Refresh Rate 60:Hz Response Time 2:ms Ports HDMI:VGA Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)

Great for work, content creation, or immersive entertainment, the LG 24MS550-B 24-Inch IPS FHD Monitor delivers stunning visuals and smooth performance. Its Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel ensures vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, while the 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time offer fluid motion for video and casual gaming.

Designed for comfort, it features a height- and tilt-adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and a 3-side borderless display for a sleek look.

Specifications Screen Size 24 Inch Resolution 1920x1080 FHD Refresh Rate 100 Hz Stand Tilt/Height Adjustable Panel Type IPS Display Click Here to Buy LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black

The Lenovo L-Series 21.5-inch FHD Ultraslim Monitor is up to a 35% discount on Amazon deals. It offers crisp visuals and smooth performance in a sleek design. Featuring a vibrant 21.5-inch VA panel with Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 16.7 million colours, and 75Hz refresh rate, it delivers sharp images and fluid motion.

Enjoy reduced eye strain with TUV Eye Comfort certification and Low Blue Light technology. The Lenovo Smart Artery software personalises your display settings, while AMD FreeSync ensures tear-free visuals.

Specifications Screen Size 21.5 Inch Resolution 1920x1080 FHD Refresh Rate 75 Hz Panel Type VA Panel Eye Care TUV Certified Click Here to Buy Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40

Best monitors What is the difference between an IPS and TN monitor? IPS monitors offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, while TN monitors have faster response times but narrower viewing angles.

What size monitor is best for gaming? A 24 to 27-inch monitor with a high refresh rate (144Hz or above) is ideal for gaming.

What does refresh rate mean? Refresh rate is how many times per second the screen updates, measured in Hz. Higher rates result in smoother visuals.

Do I need a 4K monitor? 4K monitors provide higher resolution and better detail, great for professional work and entertainment, but not necessary for casual use.

How do I choose the right monitor resolution? Choose resolution based on your screen size and usage: Full HD (1080p) for general use, 1440p for gaming and productivity, and 4K for detailed work or high-end entertainment.

