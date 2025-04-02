Best gaming monitor: Enhance your gaming experience with stunning visuals and modern features with these top 8 options

Buying the best gaming monitor is crucial for enhancing your gaming experience. A high-quality monitor ensures smooth gameplay, sharp visuals, and reduced motion blur, which are vital for competitive gaming. Experience immersive gaming with these top gaming monitors

With a monitor that features a fast refresh rate and low response time, you’ll experience seamless action, allowing you to react quickly in fast-paced games. Additionally, a monitor with the right resolution offers crisp, detailed graphics, making the game world come to life.

Monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are perfect for fast games, while IPS panels offer bright colours and wide viewing angles. Features like G-SYNC and FreeSync help eliminate screen tearing for a better visual experience. By understanding these key features, you can find the top gaming monitors that match your gaming needs and system.

The Dell G2422HS gaming monitor delivers ultra-smooth gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, reducing motion blur for precise actions. Its IPS panel ensures vibrant visuals with 99% sRGB coverage, while NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium eliminate screen tearing.

The 23.8-inch FHD screen offers immersive clarity, complemented by a 3-sided narrow bezel design for seamless multi-monitor setups. ComfortView Plus minimises blue light for extended gaming sessions, and the height-adjustable stand enhances ergonomic comfort.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 Inches Colour Glossy Black Resolution FHD 1080i Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth gameplay IPS panel with 99% sRGB for vivid colours Reasons to avoid Limited HDR support Click Here to Buy Dell-G2422HS-Black 24 (60.96 cm) FHD Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, IPS Panel, Response: 1ms, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Certified, AMD FreeSync, Premium Technology, 2X HDMI, Display Port, Headphone Line Out

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear picture quality, good color reproduction, and budget-friendly performance, though some report missing power cords and mixed build quality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this monitor for its fluid performance, vibrant visuals, and ergonomic comfort. Ideal for competitive gamers, it ensures smooth motion and reduced eye strain for extended play.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N is designed for immersive gaming with its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time, ensuring smooth, lag-free visuals. The VA panel delivers deep contrasts and vibrant colours, while HDR10 and BenQ’s HDRi technology enhance image clarity.

Features like Light Tuner, Black eQualizer, and Color Vibrance optimise visuals for competitive gaming. Built-in treVolo speakers provide rich audio, and Eye Care technology minimises strain during long gaming sessions.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 Inches Colour Grey Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for fluid gameplay treVolo speakers for immersive audio Reasons to avoid Moderate brightness at 250 nits Click Here to Buy BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N 24 VA Panel Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor| 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| Bezel Less| Light Tuner| Color Vibrance| Black Equalizer| HDMI| DP (Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the picture quality, color reproduction, and gaming value, but opinions on the sound quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this monitor if you want a fast, feature-packed gaming display with deep contrasts, HDR enhancement, and built-in audio. Ideal for immersive gaming without external speakers.

The Acer Nitro VG270 M3 is a high-performance gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals with minimal motion blur.

Its 27-inch IPS panel delivers Full HD resolution with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 support for vibrant colours. AMD FreeSync Premium eliminates screen tearing, while built-in stereo speakers enhance the experience. Acer VisionCare 2.0 reduces eye strain, and Game View Technology offers optimised presets for different gaming genres.

Specifications Screen size 27 Inches Colour Black Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for fluid gaming AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay Reasons to avoid Moderate brightness at 250 nits Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Monitor with LED Backlight IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms Response I 180Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD Radeon Free Sync (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor excellent for gaming and video editing, praising its value for money, picture quality, and impressive refresh rate.

Why choose this product?

Select this monitor for its high refresh rate, ultra-fast response, and vibrant IPS display. Ideal for competitive gamers seeking smooth performance with rich visuals.

The MSI G255F is perfect for gamers who crave speed, offering a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for ultra-smooth graphics with minimal blur. The Rapid IPS panel ensures vibrant colors with 99% sRGB coverage and wide 178° viewing angles.

With Adaptive-Sync technology, you can say goodbye to screen tearing, and Night Vision makes dark scenes easier to see. Its frameless design is great for multi-monitor setups, and it features anti-flicker and low blue light technology for comfortable long-term use.

Specifications Screen size 24.5 Inches Colour Black Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth gaming Frameless design for immersive viewing Reasons to avoid Limited ergonomic adjustments Click Here to Buy MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the monitor's display quality, responsiveness, and value for money, especially its color accuracy and high-refresh rate for gaming.

Why choose this product?

Go for this monitor if you need a fast, colour-accurate display with a high refresh rate and smooth performance. Perfect for esports and competitive gaming.

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a powerful gaming monitor that offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 280Hz, along with a super quick 0.5ms response time for fluid gameplay. Its VA panel provides excellent contrast and covers 99% of sRGB and 90% of DCI-P3, ensuring bright and vivid colours.

With AMD FreeSync, you can say goodbye to screen tearing, and the Smart Artery Software adjusts the display settings based on how you use it. Additionally, it features built-in speakers and an adjustable stand for your comfort.

Specifications Screen size 25 Inches Colour Black Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 240Hz refresh rate (up to 280Hz) and 0.5ms response time for competitive gaming Built-in 3W speakers for added convenience Reasons to avoid Glossy screen may reflect light in bright environments Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the monitor’s display quality, crispness, and build. They find it ideal for work, though some mention missing HDMI cables and mixed opinions on its value and refresh rate.

Why choose this product?

Pick this monitor for its ultra-fast refresh rate, deep contrasts, and adaptive display technology, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming and immersive visuals.

The LG UltraGear 34GP63A is a 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor designed for immersive gameplay. With a QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium, it ensures smooth and responsive performance.

The 21:9 aspect ratio offers a wider field of view, while HDR10 and 99% sRGB enhance colour accuracy. Its height-adjustable stand and multiple connectivity options add to its versatility.

Specifications Screen size 34 Inches Colour Black Resolution FHD 1440p Display technology LED Reasons to buy Ultrawide QHD resolution for an immersive gaming experience AMD FreeSync Premium for reduced screen tearing Reasons to avoid 5ms response time may not be ideal for competitive esports Click Here to Buy LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor for its display quality, vibrant colors, and budget-friendly 4K performance. Some have mixed opinions on color accuracy and audio.

Why choose this product?

Select this monitor if you want an ultrawide curved display with high refresh rates, rich colours, and an immersive gaming experience, perfect for both gaming and multitasking.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor specifically engineered for rapid gaming action. Featuring a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT response time, it provides seamless and clear imagery.

The VA panel ensures deep contrast levels with a 3,000:1 ratio, and the inclusion of AMD FreeSync reduces instances of screen tearing. Additional functionalities, such as Black Equalizer and an ergonomic stand, enhance the overall gaming experience.

Specifications Screen size 24 Inches Colour Matte Black Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh rate for fluid motion Adjustable stand for height, tilt, and pivot Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Click Here to Buy Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 60cm (24 inches), FHD 1920 X 1080, 180 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjust Stand, Bezel-Less, Eye-Saver (LS24DG300EWXXL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the monitor's good picture quality, color accuracy, and visual experience. Some have concerns about the build quality and disagree on the refresh rate.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this monitor if you need a fast refresh rate, deep contrast, and an ergonomic stand for a competitive gaming setup.

This 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor by Zebronics is packed with 180Hz refresh rate and a swift 1ms MPRT response time, providing smooth and responsive gameplay.

Its IPS panel ensures broad viewing angles and vibrant color reproduction, while HDR10 support boosts contrast levels. The monitor's bezel-less design enhances the immersive experience, and the integrated speakers serve as a basic audio solution.

Specifications Screen size 24 Inches Colour Matte Black Resolution FHD 1080p Display technology LCD Reasons to buy IPS panel for vivid colours and wide viewing angles Bezel-less design for an immersive experience Reasons to avoid Built-in speakers may lack powerful audio output Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS N24A 24(60.4 cm) Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, IPS-Antiglare Display, 280Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB, Adaptive Sync, 1 x DP | 1 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the monitor's display quality, value for money, and refresh rate, considering it a solid gaming option. However, some mention issues with the sound quality and speakers.

Why choose this product?

Pick this monitor if you want an affordable, high-refresh-rate gaming monitor with an IPS panel and HDR support for vibrant visuals.

How important is the refresh rate in choosing a top gaming monitor?

The refresh rate is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a gaming monitor. A higher refresh rate, like 144Hz or 240Hz, ensures smoother motion in games, which is especially crucial for fast-paced or competitive gaming.

A 240Hz refresh rate provides a significant advantage over the typical 60Hz or 120Hz monitors, offering smoother and more responsive gameplay. The best gaming monitors in 2025 will likely feature higher refresh rates, contributing to enhanced performance and a more fluid gaming experience.

How important is response time in best gaming monitors in 2025?

Response time affects motion clarity in fast-paced games. A lower response time (1ms or 0.5ms) minimises motion blur and ghosting, making it ideal for FPS and racing games. Higher response times (4ms or more) may result in noticeable lag, affecting reaction speed in competitive gaming.

What is HDR in best gaming monitors, and does it matter?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) improves brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy, making visuals more realistic. HDR10 is the most common standard in gaming monitors. While HDR enhances the visual experience, budget gaming monitors with HDR support may not deliver true HDR performance due to limited peak brightness and contrast ratios.

Factors to consider before buying the best gaming monitors in 2025

Refresh Rate : Higher refresh rates (144Hz, 165Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz) ensure smoother gameplay.

: Higher refresh rates (144Hz, 165Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz) ensure smoother gameplay. Response Time : Lower response times (1ms or 0.5ms) reduce motion blur.

: Lower response times (1ms or 0.5ms) reduce motion blur. Panel Type : IPS for colours, TN for speed, and VA for contrast.

: IPS for colours, TN for speed, and VA for contrast. Resolution : FHD (1080p) for budget gaming, QHD (1440p) for balance, and 4K for high-end setups.

: FHD (1080p) for budget gaming, QHD (1440p) for balance, and 4K for high-end setups. Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync prevent screen tearing.

: AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync prevent screen tearing. Connectivity : Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio-out options for your setup.

: Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio-out options for your setup. Ergonomics & Features: Height adjustment, tilt, swivel, HDR, and built-in speakers enhance usability.

Top 3 features of the best gaming monitors in 2025

Best gaming monitors in 2025 Screen size Resolution Special features Dell-G2422HS-Black 24 inch FHD 1080i NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Certified, AMD FreeSync BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N Gaming Monitor 23.8 inch FHD 1080p treVolo Speakers, Bezel Less, Light Tuner, Colour Vibrance Acer Nitro VG270 M3 Full HD Monitor 27 inch FHD 1080p 180Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDM MSI G255F FHD Gaming Monitor 24.5 inch FHD 1080p 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 25 inch FHD 1080p Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand LG Electronics Ultragear Curved Gaming LED Monitor 34 inch QHD Ultra Wide 1440p AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 24 inch FHD 1080p AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjust Stand ZEBRONICS N24A Gaming Monitor 24 inch FHD 1080p IPS-Antiglare Display, 280Nits, 180Hz

FAQs on best gaming monitor in 2025 What size gaming monitor is ideal for gaming? A 24-inch to 27-inch monitor is ideal for most gamers. It offers the right balance between screen real estate and immersive gameplay without overwhelming your field of view.

What is the difference between IPS and VA panels? IPS panels offer better color accuracy and wider viewing angles, while VA panels provide higher contrast and deeper blacks, making them great for gaming in dark environments.

Do gaming monitors need to have 4K resolution? 4K resolution is not necessary for all gamers. While it offers sharp visuals, 1080p or 1440p monitors often provide a better balance between performance and image quality for gaming.

Can I use a gaming monitor for work? Yes, gaming monitors are great for work too. Their high refresh rates, wide viewing angles, and color accuracy make them ideal for tasks like video editing and graphic design.

