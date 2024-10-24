If you're in the market for a new air fryer, Philips offers a wide range of options to suit every need. From compact models perfect for small kitchens to high-tech, connected fryers with advanced features, there's a Philips air fryer for everyone. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 8 Philips air fryers available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect one for your kitchen. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall top performer, we've got you covered. Cook healthier meals with best Philips air fryers, using less oil for delicious, guilt-free results.

The PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 Air Fryer features TurboStar technology that swirls hot air continuously through the cooking chamber, resulting in evenly cooked and crispy dishes. With a 1.4kg capacity, it's perfect for families. The QuickClean basket and non-stick drawer make cleaning a breeze.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 Air Fryer

TurboStar technology for even cooking

1.4kg capacity

QuickClean basket and non-stick drawer

Digital display for easy control

Great for families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even cooking with TurboStar technology Slightly bulky design Large capacity for families

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 Air Fryer features Rapid Air Technology to create crispy and delicious food with little to no oil. Its 1.8L capacity is suitable for small families or individuals. The adjustable temperature control allows for precise cooking.

Specifications of PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 Air Fryer

Rapid Air Technology for crispy results

1.8L capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Compact design for small kitchens

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crispy results with little to no oil Smaller capacity Compact design for small kitchens

The Philips Essential HD9252/70 Air Fryer features TurboStar technology for quick and even cooking. Its 800g capacity is ideal for smaller families or individuals. The digital interface allows for easy temperature and time control.

Specifications of Philips Essential HD9252/70 Air Fryer

TurboStar technology for quick cooking

800g capacity

Digital interface for easy control

Compact design for smaller kitchens

Great for individuals

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and even cooking with TurboStar technology Smaller capacity Compact design for smaller kitchens

The PHILIPS Airfryer HD9280/90 Air Fryer features a large 1.2kg capacity and a digital touch screen for easy control. Its Rapid Air technology ensures crispy and delicious results with little to no oil. The non-stick drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Specifications of PHILIPS Airfryer HD9280/90 Air Fryer

1.2kg capacity for larger meals

Digital touch screen for easy control

Rapid Air technology for crispy results

Dishwasher safe parts

Great for families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for larger meals Bulkier design Easy to clean with dishwasher safe parts

The PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 Air Fryer is a high-tech model with Wi-Fi and voice control capabilities. Its 1.4kg capacity and Twin TurboStar technology ensure even cooking and crispy results. The Smart Chef program offers a variety of recipes and cooking tips.

Specifications of PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 Air Fryer

Wi-Fi and voice control capabilities

1.4kg capacity

Twin TurboStar technology for even cooking

Smart Chef program with recipes

High-tech features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi and voice control capabilities High-tech features may not be for everyone Smart Chef program for recipes

The PHILIPS NA231/00 Air Fryer features TurboStar technology for crispy and delicious results. Its 0.8kg capacity is suitable for smaller families or individuals. The digital display and temperature control allow for precise cooking.

Specifications of PHILIPS NA231/00 Air Fryer

TurboStar technology for crispy results

0.8kg capacity

Digital display for easy control

Compact design for smaller kitchens

Great for individuals

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crispy results with TurboStar technology Smaller capacity Compact design for smaller kitchens

The PHILIPS Fryer NA130/00 Air Fryer features Rapid Air Technology for crispy and delicious food with little to no oil. Its 1.6L capacity is suitable for small families or individuals. The adjustable temperature control allows for precise cooking.

Specifications of PHILIPS Fryer NA130/00 Air Fryer

Rapid Air Technology for crispy results

1.6L capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Compact design for small kitchens

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crispy results with little to no oil Smaller capacity Compact design for small kitchens

The PHILIPS NA352/00 Air Fryer features Intuitive digital controls for easy temperature and time settings. Its 1.5kg capacity is suitable for families. The Keep Warm function ensures your food stays at the right temperature until you're ready to eat.

Specifications of PHILIPS NA352/00 Air Fryer

Intuitive digital controls for easy settings

1.5kg capacity

Keep Warm function

Compact design for small kitchens

Great for families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intuitive digital controls for easy settings Slightly bulky design Keep Warm function for convenient meals

Top 4 features of best Philips air fryers:

Best Philips Air Fryers Capacity Control Cleaning Special Features PHILIPS Digital HD9252/90 1.4kg Digital QuickClean Great for families PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 1.8L Adjustable Easy to clean Compact design Philips Essential HD9252/70 800g Digital Compact design Great for individuals PHILIPS Airfryer HD9280/90 1.2kg Digital Dishwasher safe Great for families PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 1.4kg Smart Chef program Wi-Fi and voice control High-tech features PHILIPS NA231/00 0.8kg Digital Compact design Great for individuals PHILIPS Fryer NA130/00 1.6L Adjustable Easy to clean Compact design PHILIPS NA352/00 1.5kg Keep Warm function Compact design Great for families

Best value for money Philips air fryer:

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 Air Fryer offers the best value for money with its Rapid Air Technology, adjustable temperature control, and compact design. It's perfect for small kitchens and individuals looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance.

Best overall Philips air fryer:

The PHILIPS Connected HD9255/90 Air Fryer stands out as the best overall product in the category with its Wi-Fi and voice control capabilities, Smart Chef program, and Twin TurboStar technology for even cooking and crispy results. It's the perfect choice for tech-savvy users who want the latest features in their air fryer.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Philips air fryer:

Capacity: Choose the right size based on your household needs, from single servings to family meals.

Power and Cooking Speed: Higher wattage ensures faster cooking, reducing overall meal preparation time.

Features and Functions: Look for additional features like preset cooking modes, temperature control, and a digital display.

Ease of Cleaning: Ensure removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Energy Efficiency: Check the energy consumption to balance performance with cost-effective usage.

Versatility: Consider models that allow grilling, roasting, baking, and more for diverse cooking options.

Price and Warranty: Compare prices and ensure a good warranty for long-term reliability and support.

FAQs on philips air fryer What is the price range of Philips air fryers? The price range of Philips air fryers in India varies from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the model and its features.

Do Philips air fryers come with a warranty? Yes, all Philips air fryers come with a standard 2-year warranty for peace of mind and reliable performance.

What makes Philips air fryers stand out from other brands? Philips air fryers are known for their advanced cooking technologies, easy-to-use controls, and innovative features like Wi-Fi and voice control for a seamless cooking experience.

Are Philips air fryers easy to clean? Yes, most Philips air fryers feature dishwasher-safe parts and non-stick coatings for easy cleaning and maintenance.

