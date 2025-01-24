Menu Explore
Best tankless water heaters: Top 6 picks that are easy to maintain and are energy efficient

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 24, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Discover the top on the market, with detailed product information and comparisons to help you make the best choice for your needs.

TEKCOOL Instant Electric Water Heater Faucet – Tankless Hot Water Heater for Kitchen & Bathroom, Energy-Efficient with Adjustable Temperature Control View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

Best Overall Product

Venus QH33 Tankless Touch-Free Instant Water Heater;3.3Kw; Heat Exchanger Technology, Fast Heating Touch Free operation View Details checkDetails

₹6,380

Drumstone (𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘) Electric Instant Tankless Water Heater – Rapid Heating Faucet for Kitchen & Bathroom – Perfect for Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Best Value For Money

Drumstone (𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲) Instant 5500W Tankless Electric Water Heater – Portable and Efficient for Bathroom & Multipurpose Us View Details checkDetails

₹8,099

Jyoti TL 5.5 kW Tankless Instant Water Heater | 5500 Watt Instant Geyser | Continuous Hot Water for Shower | Tankless Heat Exchanger Technology | Touch Control Thermostat View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Drumstone (Exclusive Winter Deal 𝟭𝟲 Years Warranty) Tankless Electric Water Heater Faucet 3000W | Instant Hot Water | LCD Display | Energy Efficient | Ideal for Kitchen & Bathroom - Golden Colour View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

When it comes to hot water on demand, tankless water heaters are a game-changer. No more waiting for the water to heat up, and no more running out of hot water in the middle of a shower. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 6 tankless water heaters available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect one for your home. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, space-saving design, or high flow rate, we've got you covered.

Opt for tankless water heaters for endless supply of hot water.
Opt for tankless water heaters for endless supply of hot water.

The TEKCOOL Instant Electric Heater Faucet is a space-saving solution that provides instant hot water right at the faucet. With a compact design and easy installation, this tankless water heater is perfect for small spaces. Its energy-efficient operation and convenient touch controls make it a top choice for many homeowners.

220V
3000W
ABS Plastic
2.5L/min

Instant hot water

Space-saving design

Energy-efficient

Lower flow rate compared to other models

TEKCOOL Instant Electric Water Heater Faucet – Tankless Hot Water Heater for Kitchen & Bathroom, Energy-Efficient with Adjustable Temperature Control

The Venus QH33 Touch-Free Water Heater uses innovative sensor technology to provide hot water without the need to touch any buttons. With a high flow rate and durable construction, this tankless water heater is perfect for busy households. Its energy-saving features and sleek design make it a popular choice for many users.

240V
3300W
Stainless Steel
3.3L/min

Touch-free operation

High flow rate

Energy-saving features

May require professional installation

Venus QH33 Tankless Touch-Free Instant Water Heater;3.3Kw; Heat Exchanger Technology, Fast Heating Touch Free operation

Also read:High capacity geysers that are perfect for large families who want warm water instantly

The Drumstone Tankless Electric Water Heater offers a powerful and efficient solution for instant hot water. With a sleek and modern design, this tankless water heater is a great addition to any home. Its adjustable temperature settings and durable construction make it a top contender in the market.

220V
3000W
Copper
3.5L/min

Adjustable temperature settings

Sleek design

Durable construction

May not be suitable for larger households

Drumstone (𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘) Electric Instant Tankless Water Heater – Rapid Heating Faucet for Kitchen & Bathroom – Perfect for Gifting

The Drumstone Tankless Instant Water Heater is designed for high flow rate and energy efficiency. With advanced technology and a compact design, this tankless water heater is perfect for modern homes. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it a top choice for many consumers.

240V
3500W
Stainless Steel
4.2L/min

High flow rate

Energy-efficient

Easy installation

May require professional installation

Drumstone (𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲) Instant 5500W Tankless Electric Water Heater – Portable and Efficient for Bathroom & Multipurpose Us

The Jyoti Continuous Water Heater offers a reliable and efficient solution for continuous hot water. With a compact design and durable construction, this tankless water heater is perfect for small spaces. Its instant heating technology and adjustable temperature settings make it a top choice for many homeowners.

220V
2500W
Aluminum
2.8L/min

Continuous hot water

Compact design

Adjustable temperature settings

Lower flow rate compared to other models

Jyoti TL 5.5 kW Tankless Instant Water Heater | 5500 Watt Instant Geyser | Continuous Hot Water for Shower | Tankless Heat Exchanger Technology | Touch Control Thermostat

Also read:Best geysers in India: Make your winter mornings warmer and more comfortable with the best instant water heaters

The Drumstone Exclusive Warranty Water Heater offers a reliable and efficient solution for instant hot water. With a tankless design and durable construction, this water heater is perfect for modern homes. Its energy-saving features and long-term warranty make it a top contender in the market.

240V
3000W
Copper
3.0L/min

Energy-saving features

Durable construction

Long-term warranty

May not be suitable for larger households

Drumstone (Exclusive Winter Deal 𝟭𝟲 Years Warranty) Tankless Electric Water Heater Faucet 3000W | Instant Hot Water | LCD Display | Energy Efficient | Ideal for Kitchen & Bathroom - Golden Colour

Also read:Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 geysers from Venus, Crompton and more for running hot water

Top 5 features of best tankless water heaters:

 

Best Tankless Water HeatersFlow RateMaterialPowerProsCons
TEKCOOL Instant Electric Heater Faucet2.5L/minABS Plastic3000WSpace-saving designLower flow rate
Venus QH33 Touch-Free Water Heater3.3L/minStainless Steel3300WTouch-free operationMay require professional installation
Drumstone Tankless Electric Water Heater3.5L/minCopper3000WAdjustable temperature settingsMay not be suitable for larger households
Drumstone Tankless Instant Water Heater4.2L/minStainless Steel3500WHigh flow rateMay require professional installation
Jyoti Continuous Water Heater2.8L/minAluminum2500WCompact designLower flow rate
Drumstone Exclusive Warranty Water Heater3.0L/minCopper3000WEnergy-saving featuresMay not be suitable for larger households

FAQs on tankless water heater

  • What is the average price of a tankless water heater?

    The average price of a tankless water heater ranges from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand, features, and flow rate.

  • Are tankless water heaters energy-efficient?

    Yes, tankless water heaters are more energy-efficient than traditional storage water heaters, as they only heat water when it is needed.

  • What is the warranty period for tankless water heaters?

    Most tankless water heaters come with a warranty period of 2-5 years, depending on the brand and model.

  • Can a tankless water heater be installed in any home?

    Yes, tankless water heaters can be installed in most homes, but professional installation may be required for certain models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On