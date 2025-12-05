BGMI drops 59 new redeem codes with exclusive in-game rewards: Check the full list here
Krafton India has released a new set of 59 official BGMI redeem codes, offering exclusive in-game rewards and much more.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players now have a new opportunity to claim in-game rewards as Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of 59 redeem codes. The company announced that the codes are now active and can be used only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton India said it released the new set after observing strong interest from earlier drops and ongoing participation from players across the country.
The company confirmed that each code will work for only ten players, which makes the redemption window competitive and time-sensitive. All 59 codes will remain valid until 28 February 2026, so players have plenty of time to claim them. However, access to the rewards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Krafton, players who successfully redeem a code will receive items through the in-game mail system. The reward pool includes outfits, crate coupons, gun skins, vehicle skins and other items that players usually unlock through game progression or special events.
BGMI Redeem Codes
- HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT
- HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3
- HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H
- HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU
- HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG
- HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM
- HEZIZEKEUV45K78F
- HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44
- HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM
- HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU
- HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW
- HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D
- HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA
- HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B
- HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW
- HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H
- HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV
- HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3
- HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA
- HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73
- HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF
- HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ
- HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q
- HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ
- HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK
- HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7
- HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS
- HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E
- HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3
- HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8
- HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S
- HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B
- HEZBNZ7MAWA93888
- HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98
- HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ
- HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36
- HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9
- HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF
- HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N
- HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV
- HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9
- HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J
- HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F
- HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU
- HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E
- HEZCFZR7SWV8668H
- HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH
- HEZCHZDMUG6J555P
- HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V
- HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ
- HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G
- HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG
- HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ
- HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N
- HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET
- HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S
- HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT
- HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH
- HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA
How to redeem BGMI codes
Players can follow these steps to claim their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redeem code page on the website.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Type the correct redemption code.
- Complete the Captcha verification.
- A confirmation message will appear if the redemption is successful.
- Rewards will arrive in the in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules to keep in mind
- Each code can be used by ten players only.
- A player cannot redeem the same code more than once.
- Users must collect rewards from the in-game mailbox within seven days.
- If the limit is reached, players may see a “Code expired” message.
- Only one redeem code is allowed per account per day.
- Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.
- Players must claim their items within 30 days of receiving the mail, or the message will be deleted.