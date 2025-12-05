BGMI drops 59 new redeem codes with exclusive in-game rewards: Check the full list here

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players now have a new opportunity to claim in-game rewards as Krafton India has rolled out a fresh batch of 59 redeem codes. The company announced that the codes are now active and can be used only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton India said it released the new set after observing strong interest from earlier drops and ongoing participation from players across the country. BGMI redeem codes: Know how to redeem, check validity, and get a chance to grab exclusive items for free.

The company confirmed that each code will work for only ten players, which makes the redemption window competitive and time-sensitive. All 59 codes will remain valid until 28 February 2026, so players have plenty of time to claim them. However, access to the rewards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Krafton, players who successfully redeem a code will receive items through the in-game mail system. The reward pool includes outfits, crate coupons, gun skins, vehicle skins and other items that players usually unlock through game progression or special events.

BGMI Redeem Codes

HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT

HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3

HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H

HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU

HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG

HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM

HEZIZEKEUV45K78F

HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44

HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM

HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU

HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW

HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D

HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA

HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B

HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW

HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H

HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV

HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3

HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA

HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73

HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF

HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ

HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q

HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ

HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK

HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7

HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS

HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E

HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3

HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8

HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S

HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B

HEZBNZ7MAWA93888

HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98

HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ

HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36

HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9

HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF

HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N

HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV

HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9

HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J

HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F

HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU

HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E

HEZCFZR7SWV8668H

HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH

HEZCHZDMUG6J555P

HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V

HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ

HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G

HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG

HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ

HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N

HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET

HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S

HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT

HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH

HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim their rewards:

Visit the official BGMI redeem code page on the website. Enter your in-game character ID. Type the correct redemption code. Complete the Captcha verification. A confirmation message will appear if the redemption is successful. Rewards will arrive in the in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules to keep in mind