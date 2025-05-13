Boost iPhone audio with these simple tips and hidden features

Struggling with low audio on your iPhone? Discover simple Bluetooth features that can boost your listening experience and improve how you hear and share sound.
Apple's iOS and iPadOS offer a feature that allows users to label Bluetooth accessories for better identification and improved audio performance. If you've ever struggled with low audio levels while listening to music or having a conversation on your iPhone, this option can make a significant difference.
The Bluetooth labelling feature allows you to classify your connected devices under categories such as Car Stereo, Headphones, Hearing Aid, Speaker, or Other. By labelling your Bluetooth accessories, you can enhance audio notifications and make real-time measurements of headphone audio levels more accurate. This is particularly useful when using headphones with your iPhone, as it allows you to check the audio levels in decibels through the Hearing Control in the Control Centre. The Health app also tracks your headphone listening habits over time.
Another useful feature is the Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro. This accessibility feature enhances voices in noisy environments, making it easier to hear conversations in crowded spaces like restaurants. Although it's not a replacement for hearing aids, it provides significant assistance by amplifying speech and reducing background noise. To enable Conversation Boost, follow these steps:
Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Headphone Accommodations.
Turn on Headphone Accommodations.
Tap Transparency Mode at the bottom of the screen.
Enable Conversation Boost.
Place your phone near the person you're speaking to, and the feature will continue working even when the phone is locked.
For Apple TV users, you can wirelessly share audio with another set of AirPods or Beats headphones, ideal for late-night TV viewing without disturbing others. Apple TV 4K models allow you to connect up to two sets of headphones, which is perfect for couples or friends who want to enjoy content together. To share audio, press and hold the TV button on the Apple TV Remote, select Audio Controls, and activate Share Audio.
These simple features help users make the most of their iPhone and other Apple devices for a better audio experience.