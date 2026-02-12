Can a tablet replace your notebook? These tablets with pens make a strong case
Explore the best tablets with pen support that offer precision input, vivid displays and smooth performance, ideal for note-taking, drawing and productivity.
Our Picks
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen |Wifi + 5G|12.1" 2.5K Display, 800nits Peak Brightness|12GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable upto 2TB)|MediaTek Dimensity 6400| 10200mAh|4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Luna GreyView Details
₹31,999
Budget friendlyLenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, GreenView Details
Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)View Details
₹21,590
With keyboardAcer Iconia Tab iM11-12M with keyboard and pen| 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Cam, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,BlueView Details
₹20,999
Tablets with pen support have become essential tools for creativity, planning and productivity. Whether you’re sketching concepts, annotating documents, taking lecture notes or editing photos, a responsive pen changes how you interact with your tablet. The key isn’t just having a stylus — it’s having one that feels natural, precise and reliable.
This guide highlights the best tablets with pen support that strike a balance between performance, display quality and overall usability. From students and artists to professionals who rely on accurate input, these tablets offer flexibility and power without unnecessary complexity.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed for students and everyday users who need a reliable and affordable tablet. It delivers smooth performance for study, streaming and casual multitasking. The battery backup is impressive, easily lasting through long study sessions or entertainment use. While many users appreciate the bright and crisp display, some feel it could be better in certain lighting conditions. Overall, it offers strong value for money with dependable functionality for educational and general use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent AMOLED display and S Pen.
Long battery life and software updates.
Reason to avoid
Average camera performance.
Slightly heavy for one-handed use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its smooth multitasking, long battery life, and value for students. However, display brightness and occasional lag divide opinions.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for reliable performance, long battery backup, and S Pen support, ideal for education and daily productivity.
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a premium mid-range tablet offering a large immersive display ideal for productivity and entertainment. It features smooth performance for multitasking, note-taking and streaming. The slim build and refined design make it comfortable for extended use. With strong battery life and S Pen support, it suits students and professionals alike. It balances performance and price effectively, making it a strong alternative to flagship tablets without compromising essential features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, vibrant display for media.
Durable build with water resistance.
Reason to avoid
Mid-range processor limits gaming.
Higher price for storage upgrades.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for a large-screen entertainment powerhouse with premium Samsung features and excellent battery endurance.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen is built for creativity and productivity. It features a large vibrant display suitable for drawing, note-taking and media consumption. The included pen enhances writing precision, making it ideal for students and professionals. Performance is smooth for multitasking and entertainment. The battery life supports extended usage without frequent charging. Its balanced design and competitive pricing make it a practical option for users wanting both productivity tools and entertainment features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, high-resolution creative display.
Excellent stylus support for drawing.
Reason to avoid
Software optimization could improve.
Slightly heavy for portability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for creative professionals needing precise stylus input and an expansive workspace.
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is a student-focused tablet offering solid value. The stylus provides a paper-like writing experience, making it suitable for note-taking and online classes. Battery life can last a full day for moderate use, although some users report quicker drain. Display and performance receive mixed opinions, with some praising smooth operation while others notice occasional lag. Overall, it remains a practical and budget-friendly device for education and light productivity tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable with stylus for note-taking.
Good value for students.
Reason to avoid
Display quality varies by user.
Battery drains faster with heavy use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its stylus writing experience and student value. However, display quality, battery life, and performance show mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for budget-friendly student use with natural stylus note-taking capabilities.
5. Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Motorola Pad 60 Neo is a budget-friendly tablet aimed at casual users and students. It offers a clean software experience with decent performance for browsing, streaming and light multitasking. The display is suitable for entertainment, and the battery life supports extended daily use. Its lightweight design makes it portable and convenient. While not built for heavy gaming or demanding tasks, it serves well for everyday productivity and media consumption at an accessible price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clean Android software experience.
Good audio for media viewing.
Reason to avoid
Average camera quality.
Limited premium features.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for straightforward Android performance and reliable media consumption at a fair price.
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M is a versatile tablet designed for productivity and general use. Customers appreciate its overall functionality and quality build. The optional keyboard combo enhances its usability for typing and work tasks, making it a strong multipurpose device. Performance is steady for office work, browsing and entertainment. It provides solid value for money, especially for users seeking laptop-like functionality in tablet form.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great value with keyboard support.
Reliable multipurpose functionality.
Reason to avoid
Basic processor performance.
Limited storage capacity.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its multipurpose functionality and keyboard combo value. Quality and performance receive positive feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for affordable productivity with keyboard versatility at a budget price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is positioned as a premium tablet for students and entertainment lovers. It offers excellent daily performance with a vibrant high-quality display that enhances streaming and reading. The sleek build and smooth interface make it comfortable for extended usage. It handles multitasking efficiently and suits academic as well as media needs. Strong display quality remains one of its key highlights.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium AMOLED display quality.
Excellent for students and streaming.
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing.
May be overkill for basic use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its daily performance and excellent display quality for students and entertainment.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for flagship-level display and performance, perfect for education and streaming.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a flagship tablet offering a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display with exceptional clarity and smoothness. Customers praise its performance, sound quality and S Pen functionality for note-taking. It is compact yet powerful, suitable for productivity and media consumption. While battery life opinions vary, overall performance remains highly rated. It stands out as one of the best tablets in its segment for premium users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Gorgeous AMOLED display and S Pen.
Premium audio and smooth performance.
Reason to avoid
Battery life mixed under heavy load.
High-end price point.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its AMOLED display, S Pen precision, and sound quality. Battery life shows mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for unmatched AMOLED visuals, S Pen mastery, and premium tablet excellence.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ delivers a large 90Hz LCD display and strong build quality at a competitive price. Customers appreciate its clarity, value and long battery life, with some reporting two-day usage. It is suitable for students and multitasking with split-screen features. Performance reviews are mixed, and occasional S Pen issues are mentioned. Overall, it provides a balanced experience for productivity and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen with split multitasking.
Great battery life for students.
Reason to avoid
S Pen functionality issues reported.
Performance inconsistencies.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise build quality, display clarity, and 2-day battery. S Pen and performance show mixed results.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for large-screen productivity and long battery life at accessible pricing.
Motorola Pad 60 Pro is designed for users seeking improved performance and multimedia capabilities. It features a large immersive display suitable for streaming and productivity tasks. The battery supports extended usage, and the software experience remains clean and user-friendly. It handles multitasking smoothly compared to entry-level models. With a competitive price and balanced specifications, it appeals to users wanting reliable performance without flagship pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth 144Hz display refresh.
Clean Android with great audio.
Reason to avoid
Limited accessory ecosystem.
Camera quality average.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for premium display smoothness and a clean software experience.
Factors to consider before buying a tablet with a pen
- Pen responsiveness: Low latency and high pressure accuracy help simulate real pen-on-paper feel.
- Display quality: A bright, colour-accurate screen enhances sketching, reading and editing.
- Build and comfort: Lightweight designs and comfortable ergonomics matter for long use.
- Software support: Apps optimised for stylus control make creative work smoother.
- Battery life: Strong endurance ensures your tablet stays ready for long sessions of note-taking or drawing.
Do tablets with pen support feel better than touch-only tablets?
Yes, pens bring precision and control, especially for drawing, writing and detailed interaction. They turn usual tapping into a more intentional, accurate workflow that’s particularly useful for sketching and creative tasks.
Is pressure sensitivity important in a stylus?
Absolutely, pressure sensitivity affects how the tablet interprets soft and firm strokes. Higher sensitivity gives artists and note-takers more control over line thickness and brush behaviour, resulting in more expressive input.
Can a tablet with a pen replace a laptop or notebook?
For many use cases, yes, especially when paired with apps for design, handwriting and productivity. While heavy computing tasks still favour laptops, tablets with pens serve as excellent portable creative tools.
Top 3 features of best tablets with pen
|Tablets with pen
|Display
|Processor
|RAM/Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|12.4" TFT
|Helio G99
|8GB/128GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|13.1" LCD 90Hz
|Exynos 1380
|8GB/128GB
|Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
|12.7" 3K LCD
|Dimensity 7050
|8GB/256GB
|Lenovo Tab M11
|11" 90Hz IPS
|Helio G88
|4GB/128GB
|Motorola Pad 60 Neo
|11" 90Hz LCD
|Helio G99
|8GB/128GB
|Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M
|11" WUXGA
|Kompanio 500
|4GB/64GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
|12.4" AMOLED
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|12GB/256GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
|11" AMOLED 120Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|8GB/128GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4" LCD 90Hz
|Exynos 1380
|8GB/128GB
|Motorola Pad 60 Pro
|12.7" pOLED 144Hz
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|8GB/256GB
