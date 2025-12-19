You don’t need a high-end laptop: Grab these tablets for basic video editing

Basic video editing does not always demand a powerful laptop with heavy hardware. For trimming clips, adding transitions, adjusting colours or exporting short videos, a capable tablet can handle the job comfortably. Modern tablets now come with decent processors, good RAM management and sharp displays, making them suitable for light editing tasks without extra bulk. Easy video edits made possible on capable tablets.

If your editing needs revolve around social media videos, quick projects or simple timelines, these tablets can easily replace a traditional laptop. This list highlights tablets that strike the right balance between performance, portability and ease of use for basic video editing workflows.

IP68-rated durability combined with S Pen support makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ perfect for creative professionals and students facing daily challenges. Its expansive 12.4-inch LCD display delivers vibrant visuals at 2560x1600 resolution, powered by an Exynos 1380 processor with 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking across apps, streaming, and light gaming. With a massive 10,090mAh battery offering up to 18 hours of video playback, 45W fast charging, and quad speakers tuned by AKG, it excels in productivity. DeX mode transforms it into a desktop, while Android 13 ensures long-term updates and security. At 628g with slim bezels, this tablet handles note-taking, drawing, and entertainment effortlessly in any environment.

Specifications Display 12.4" LCD, 2560x1600 Processor Exynos 1380 Battery 10,090mAh, 45W charging RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB base Features IP68, S Pen included Reasons to buy Rugged build with stylus support. Excellent battery and audio quality. Reasons to avoid LCD not as vibrant as OLED. Heavier than competitors.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers praise its durability, long battery life, and smooth performance for work and entertainment. Some note the display lacks OLED punch but love the S Pen value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for rugged versatility, included S Pen creativity, and all-day battery powering productivity anywhere you go.​

Massive 11.5-inch 2K display at 120Hz refresh rate defines the realme Pad 2, delivering buttery-smooth scrolling for gaming, reading, and video consumption. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, it handles demanding apps effortlessly while six Hi-Res speakers create immersive audio. The 8,360mAh battery supports 33W fast charging for minimal downtime, and Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 offers split-screen multitasking. Slim metal unibody weighs just 518g, making it portable for students and travelers seeking value-packed performance without compromises.

Specifications Display 11.5" 2K, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8,360mAh, 33W charging RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB base Audio 6 Hi-Res speakers Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz display experience. Outstanding value for multimedia. Reasons to avoid No stylus support. Average camera quality.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers love the vibrant screen, loud speakers, and smooth performance. Many call it the best budget tablet for entertainment and light work.

Why choose this product?

Choose realme Pad 2 for fluid 120Hz visuals, powerful audio, and balanced performance at unbeatable pricing for daily use.

A16 Bionic chip delivers desktop-class performance in Apple's 2025 iPad base model, powering 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and ProMotion for stunning clarity. Seamless integration with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard transforms it into a productivity powerhouse for students, creators, and professionals. iPadOS 18 offers Stage Manager multitasking, while the 7,606mAh battery lasts 10+ hours with USB-C 20W charging. Face ID security, 12MP cameras with Center Stage, and five years of software support ensure future-proof reliability in a premium aluminum build weighing 466g.

Specifications Display 11" Liquid Retina, 2360x1640 Processor A16 Bionic Battery ~10 hours, 20W USB-C RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB base Features Apple Pencil support Reasons to buy Blazing-fast A16 performance. Long-term iPadOS updates. Reasons to avoid Accessories sold separately. Base storage fills quickly.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers rave about smooth multitasking, gorgeous display, and Apple ecosystem integration. Some wish for more base storage but love the speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose the 2025 iPad for unmatched performance, ecosystem perfection, and creative tools in Apple's reliable tablet foundation.

5G connectivity unlocks true mobility on the POCO Pad 5G with 8GB RAM, featuring a stunning 12.1-inch 3K IPS display at 120Hz for immersive viewing. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset handles gaming and multitasking flawlessly, supported by HyperOS and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. The 10,000mAh battery delivers 17 hours video playback with 33W charging, while 256GB storage expands via microSD. Lightweight at 571g with slim bezels, it's perfect for streaming, work, and travel with always-on cellular data.

Specifications Display 12.1" 3K IPS, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Battery 10,000mAh, 33W RAM/Storage 8GB/256GB + microSD Connectivity 5G Reasons to buy Large high-res 5G display. Expandable storage option. Reasons to avoid No stylus included. Average low-light camera.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate 5G freedom, massive screen, and smooth HyperOS. Great for media consumption and mobile productivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose POCO Pad 5G for expansive 5G display, powerful performance, and long battery enabling untethered entertainment anywhere.

HyperOS on 12.4-inch 3K+ 144Hz display powers the Xiaomi Pad 7 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for flagship-level multitasking and gaming. Focus Pen support and keyboard compatibility create a laptop replacement, while six Dolby Vision speakers deliver cinema sound. The 10,000mAh battery supports 67W turbo charging alongside 24MP front camera for crystal-clear video calls. Aluminum unibody with slim 6.26mm profile weighs 573g, blending premium design with AI-enhanced productivity features for creators and professionals.

Specifications Display 12.4" 3K+ 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Battery 10,000mAh, 67W RAM/Storage 8GB/256GB base Features Focus Pen support Reasons to buy Ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh. Flagship processor power. Reasons to avoid Accessories extra cost. Limited US 5G bands.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers love the buttery display, fast charging, and productivity suite. Perfect laptop alternative for many users.

Why choose this product?

Choose Xiaomi Pad 7 for pro-level 144Hz performance, stylus productivity, and cinema-ready audio in premium design.

Affordable MediaTek Dimensity 6300 powers the OnePlus Pad Lite's 11.4-inch 2.4K 7:5 ratio display optimized for reading and productivity. OxygenOS 14 ensures smooth 90FPS animations with 8GB RAM handling daily tasks efficiently. 8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging lasts through heavy use, complemented by four Dolby speakers. Slim 6.4mm metal design at 520g supports split-screen multitasking perfectly for students and budget-conscious professionals seeking reliable performance without premium pricing.

Specifications Display 11.4" 2.4K, 7:5 ratio Processor Dimensity 6300 Battery 8,000mAh, 33W RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB base OS OxygenOS 14 Reasons to buy Reading-optimized aspect ratio. Smooth OxygenOS experience. Reasons to avoid No stylus support. Mid-range processor.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers praise smooth software, comfortable screen ratio, and value. Great for reading and light work.

Why choose this product?

Choose OnePlus Pad Lite for optimized reading display, fluid OxygenOS, and balanced performance at smart pricing.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 12GB RAM drives the MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro's 12.7-inch 3K pOLED display reaching 900 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Ready For PC integration mirrors it to computers seamlessly, while 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging powers 16-hour sessions. Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos create theater sound, and optional stylus/keyboard expand versatility. Premium aluminum build at 615g offers flagship features for creators, gamers, and mobile professionals.

Specifications Display 12.7" 3K pOLED, 900 nits Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Battery 10,200mAh, 45W RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB base Features Ready For PC Reasons to buy Bright premium pOLED panel. Desktop-like PC integration. Reasons to avoid Accessories sold separately. Slightly heavier build.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers love vibrant OLED, powerful speakers, and Motorola ecosystem. Excellent for creative workflows.

Why choose this product?

Choose MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro for brilliant pOLED, PC connectivity, and pro audio in flagship territory.

Ultra-portable 8.7-inch HD+ display fits in pockets on the realme Pad Mini, powered by Unisoc T616 for casual browsing and streaming. Compact 326g design with 4GB RAM handles social media, e-books, and light apps smoothly via Android 13. 6,400mAh battery lasts 14 hours with 18W charging, while quad speakers provide clear audio. Perfect budget companion for kids, travelers, and secondary device users seeking maximum portability without sacrificing basic functionality.

Specifications Display 8.7" HD+ Processor Unisoc T616 Battery 6,400mAh, 18W RAM/Storage 4GB/64GB base Weight 326g Reasons to buy True pocket-sized portability. Affordable secondary device. Reasons to avoid Limited performance headroom. Small storage capacity.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate portability for kids and travel. Perfect lightweight media companion.

Why choose this product?

Choose realme Pad Mini for ultimate portability, kid-friendly size, and basic functionality on the go.

7:5 ratio 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD at 90Hz optimizes the OnePlus Pad Go for comfortable reading and productivity in OxygenOS 13.5. MediaTek Helio G99 with 8GB RAM ensures lag-free multitasking, backed by 8,000mAh battery and 33W charging. Four Dolby speakers enhance media, while microSD expansion adds flexibility. Weighing 532g with slim bezels, it balances entertainment and work perfectly for students and casual users seeking comfortable long-session viewing.

Specifications Display 11.35" 2.4K 7:5, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8,000mAh, 33W RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB + microSD Audio 4 Dolby speakers Reasons to buy Perfect reading aspect ratio. Expandable storage. Reasons to avoid LCD vs premium OLED. No stylus option.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers love comfortable screen ratio and smooth OxygenOS for reading and light work.

Why choose this product?

Choose OnePlus Pad Go for reading-optimized display, expandable storage, and comfortable all-day use.

S Pen included from the box powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite's 12.4-inch TFT display with 2560x1600 resolution for precise note-taking and sketching. Exynos 1580 processor with 8GB RAM handles multitasking smoothly in One UI 7 on Android 15. 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging supports 18-hour usage, enhanced by quad AKG speakers. IP68 optional variants and DeX mode create versatile productivity at 581g, blending creativity with Samsung ecosystem reliability.

Specifications Display 12.4" TFT, 2560x1600 Processor Exynos 1580 Battery 10,090mAh, 45W RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB base Features S Pen included Reasons to buy Bundled S Pen value. Samsung DeX productivity. Reasons to avoid TFT display quality. Base model storage limited.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers praise included S Pen, smooth One UI, and long battery. Perfect for students and artists.

Why choose this product?

Choose Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for instant S Pen creativity, DeX desktop mode, and Samsung reliability.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for video editing

Processor performance : Smooth playback and exports depend on a capable chipset.

: Smooth playback and exports depend on a capable chipset. Display clarity : A sharp screen helps in precise trimming and previewing edits.

: A sharp screen helps in precise trimming and previewing edits. RAM capacity : Adequate RAM ensures apps run without freezing or slowdowns.

: Adequate RAM ensures apps run without freezing or slowdowns. Storage options : Enough internal storage or external support is essential for video files.

: Enough internal storage or external support is essential for video files. Battery life: Longer battery backup supports uninterrupted editing sessions.

Are tablets really enough for basic video editing?

Yes, tablets handle basic tasks like cutting clips, adding music and exporting short videos efficiently. They work well for creators who focus on simple edits without heavy effects or complex timelines.

What type of editing apps work best on tablets?

Lightweight video editing apps designed for touch interfaces perform best. These apps are optimised for tablets, making editing smoother and more intuitive for beginners and casual creators.

Will performance feel limited compared to a laptop?

For basic editing, performance remains smooth and responsive. Limitations appear only with heavy effects or large projects, which are better suited to high-end laptops.

Top 3 features of best tablets for video editing

Tablet for video editing Display Processor Battery Samsung Tab S9 FE+ 12.4" LCD Exynos 1380 10,090mAh realme Pad 2 11.5" 2K 120Hz Helio G99 8,360mAh Apple iPad A16 11" Retina A16 Bionic 10hrs POCO Pad 5G 12.1" 3K 120Hz Snapdragon 7sG2 10,000mAh Xiaomi Pad 7 12.4" 3K+ 144Hz Snapdragon 7+ G3 10,000mAh OnePlus Pad Lite 11.4" 2.4K 7:5 Dimensity 6300 8,000mAh MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro 12.7" pOLED Snapdragon 7sG2 10,200mAh realme Pad Mini 8.7" HD+ Unisoc T616 6,400mAh OnePlus Pad Go 11.35" 2.4K 7:5 Helio G99 8,000mAh Samsung Tab S10 Lite 12.4" TFT Exynos 1580 10,090mAh

Similar articles for you

Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

Best tablets with pen (2025): Which tablets stand out for artists and professionals?

10 best tablet offers on Flipkart for power, performance and everyday use

Top 10 latest tablets of 2025 from Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Apple

FAQs on Tablet for video editing Can tablets export videos quickly? Yes, most modern tablets export short videos at a reasonable speed. Export times depend on resolution and app optimisation.

Are tablets good for social media video editing? They are ideal for social media content like reels and short videos. Touch controls make quick edits faster and simpler.

Do I need a stylus for video editing on tablets? A stylus is optional but helpful for precise trimming and adjustments. Editing can still be done comfortably using touch controls.

Can tablets store large video files? Many tablets support external storage or cloud services. This helps manage space when working with multiple video clips.

Are tablets beginner-friendly for video editing? Yes, tablets are easier to use than laptops for beginners. Their interfaces feel intuitive and require less technical knowledge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.