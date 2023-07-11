Home / Technology / CEO hails ‘largest usage day’ for Twitter, Elon Musk predicts ‘all-time record' this week

CEO hails ‘largest usage day’ for Twitter, Elon Musk predicts ‘all-time record' this week

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 11, 2023 05:54 PM IST

“Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread,” tweeted Linda Yaccarino in an obvious jibe at newly-launched Twitter rival, Meta Platforms' Threads.

Taking a ‘thread’ jibe at Twitter-rival Threads, which went live on July 6 and is a creation of Meta Platforms' Instagram team, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday claimed that the Elon Musk-owned social network ‘outdid’ itself last week, doing so by achieving its ‘largest usage day’ since February.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino (File Photo)(AFP)
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino (File Photo)(AFP)

Also Read: Musk escalates attacks on Zuckerberg after Meta CEO launched Threads

“Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread…but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it,” Yaccarino wrote on the microblogging platform.

Also Read: Twitter may face uphill battle in proving trade secret theft over Meta's Threads

Responding to her post, Musk tweeted: "Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week.

The new Twitter CEO's assertion –neither she nor the world's richest person provided details – came amid Threads crossing the 100 million sign-up mark in just 5 days since launch, the fastest for an app since OpenAI's ChatGPT. The AI-powered chatbot, however, took way longer than Threads to achieve the milestone; it completed 100 million users in January after being released for the public on November 30 last year.

Meta Platforms' Threads

According to the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta, Threads takes ‘what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.’ Once on the platform, users can share posts of up to 500 characters.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's first tweet in 11 years jabs Elon Musk amid Threads launch

To join public conversations, people must connect with friends and creators, including those they follow on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out