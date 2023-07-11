CEO hails ‘largest usage day’ for Twitter, Elon Musk predicts ‘all-time record' this week

Taking a ‘thread’ jibe at Twitter-rival Threads, which went live on July 6 and is a creation of Meta Platforms' Instagram team, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday claimed that the Elon Musk-owned social network ‘outdid’ itself last week, doing so by achieving its ‘largest usage day’ since February. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino (File Photo)(AFP)

“Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread…but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it,” Yaccarino wrote on the microblogging platform.

Responding to her post, Musk tweeted: "Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week.

The new Twitter CEO's assertion –neither she nor the world's richest person provided details – came amid Threads crossing the 100 million sign-up mark in just 5 days since launch, the fastest for an app since OpenAI's ChatGPT. The AI-powered chatbot, however, took way longer than Threads to achieve the milestone; it completed 100 million users in January after being released for the public on November 30 last year.

Meta Platforms' Threads

According to the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta, Threads takes ‘what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.’ Once on the platform, users can share posts of up to 500 characters.

To join public conversations, people must connect with friends and creators, including those they follow on Instagram.

