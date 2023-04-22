62 per cent Americans say AI will affect jobholders: Survey

The soaring popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) models has sparked concerns over their capabilities of replacing human professionals. Besides debates over the effectiveness of such computers models, people have only one question in mind: Will ChatGPT leave us jobless?



The notion has been dispelled by several tech tycoons including Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who said ChatGPT can never replace human mind.



But what do Americans think about ChatGPT's impact on jobholders? According to a Pew Research report, 71 per cent US citizens oppose the use of AI in making final hiring decisions. A majority of Americans are against using AI in laying off employees.



Here are the top observations made by the Pew Research Report on AI and employability.



1. At least 47 per cent of the Americans believe that the artificial intelligence would perform better than the humans in evaluating job applications. On the other hand, 15 per cent of them think technology will be worse than humans.



2. A large number of Americans than not believe that the use of artificial intelligence at the workplace will affect the workers in general. But far few of them believe the use will have a major impact on them.



3. The Pew Research report says that 62 per cent of them think that the use of AI will majorly affect the workers over a period of 20 years. But only 28 per cent of them believe that the use of AI believe that AI use will personally affect them.



4. About 32 per cent of the Americans believe the benefits and harms will be split for workers generally. But 22 per cent of them are not sure about its effect.



5. The Pew report says 38 per cent of the Americans are unsure about the outcome of AI use in workplace will be for them on a personal level. About three in ten people say the use of AI at these places will even out.



6. The report says that survey on 11,004 American adults carried out between December 12 and 18, 2022 set a framework for findings related to work-related activities explored on hiring processes, employee monitoring and evaluation efforts and the use of face recognition.



7. At least 55 per cent of the American adults oppose the prospect that employers would use data collected about the employees' job performance to decide who should be fired from the job.



8. According to the report, the adults are likely to oppose employers using artificial intelligence to track workers' movements while they work and keeping track of when they are at their desks and what exactly they are doing on their computers. Talking about numbers, 39 per cent of them oppose it, 31 per cent back it and 29 per cent are unsure.

