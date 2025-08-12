Chimney for modern homes designed to keep your cooking space fresh and clean: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

A chimney for modern homes plays a vital role in maintaining a clean and odour-free kitchen. It helps in removing smoke, grease, and moisture created during cooking, ensuring the space stays fresh and hygienic. The best chimney will combine strong suction power with a design that complements your kitchen interior. For Indian kitchens, where cooking often involves high oil and spice content, choosing the best chimney for kitchen use is essential for long-term comfort. Choose a chimney for modern homes that blends high suction, sleek design, and easy maintenance.

The best chimneys for modern homes come in a range of sizes, styles, and features, including filterless technology, touch controls, and auto-clean functions. These innovations make maintenance easier and improve efficiency. Selecting the right model can transform your cooking experience by reducing cleaning time and keeping the kitchen atmosphere pleasant. Investing in a quality chimney means ensuring your home stays free from cooking smoke and unwanted odours every day.

Loading Suggestions...

This Elica chimney is built to make heavy cooking sessions cleaner and easier. Its sleek black curved glass design brings a modern touch, while 1350 m³/hr suction efficiently clears smoke and odours. The motion and touch controls are convenient when your hands are busy or messy. Designed with filterless technology and an oil collector, it keeps maintenance low and cleaning simple. Perfect for bigger stoves and homes where cooking is a daily affair.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 90 x 47.5 x 42.6 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, curved glass Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Reasons to buy Excellent suction for everyday Indian cooking Minimal maintenance needs Reasons to avoid May feel oversized for smaller kitchens Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Shoppers note its stylish appearance, efficient suction, and ease of use, calling it a dependable choice for regular cooking.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want high suction strength, effortless cleaning, and modern controls in a durable design.

Loading Suggestions...

For those with a demanding cooking routine, the Faber 90 cm curved glass chimney is ideal. Its powerful 1500 m³/hr suction swiftly clears the air of smoke and odours. The sturdy baffle filter efficiently tackles oil and grease, while the auto-clean alarm simplifies maintenance. For ease of use, it includes gesture control, and mood lighting provides a sophisticated finishing touch to your kitchen decor.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 90 x 48 x 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle filter Reasons to buy Responsive gesture control Auto-clean notification Reasons to avoid High initial cost Click Here to Buy Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD ACE PRO HC PB BK 90, Filterless technology, Push Button, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its high suction power, modern lighting, and reliable build.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want durability, strong airflow, and a design that elevates your kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

The KAFF 60 cm curved glass chimney brings together elegant design and efficient performance. Its matte black finish and sleek curved glass front instantly give your kitchen a modern, premium look. With a strong 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently tackles smoke and lingering cooking odours, even from heavy frying or grilling. The thermostatic touch panel makes operation simple, while gesture controls let you adjust settings without touching the surface.

Specifications Colour Matte Black Dimensions 59.5 x 49 x 53.8 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, curved glass Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Reasons to buy High airflow for demanding cooking Smart touch and gesture controls Reasons to avoid Slightly louder at maximum speed Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its modern look, powerful suction, and ease of use, especially the gesture control function.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a stylish chimney with strong suction, smart controls, and a matte black finish that elevates your kitchen décor.

Loading Suggestions...

The Glen Hood Aqua chimney focuses on dependable performance in a classic design. Its stainless-steel baffle filter ensures efficient smoke and grease capture, while thermal overload protection safeguards the motor for long-lasting use. The pyramid shape complements traditional kitchens, making it a practical fit for Indian homes. Despite its simple appearance, it includes useful modern touches like energy-efficient operation and bright LED lighting to illuminate your cooking space.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 43 x 62 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid shape Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Reasons to buy Solid construction with motor safety Quiet operation for daily use Reasons to avoid No modern touch panel controls Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its sturdy build, minimal noise, and easy controls, noting it blends seamlessly with Indian kitchen setups.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a reliable, budget-friendly chimney with essential safety features and a classic style that fits traditional interiors.

Loading Suggestions...

The Beyond Asteria is a smart chimney for modern homes. Its sleek curved glass design houses built-in Bluetooth speakers, a smart display, and a powerful 1408 m³/hr suction system. Designed for tech-savvy households, it offers chef-curated recipes right on-screen, combining entertainment with cooking assistance. The filterless design and auto-clean technology ensure minimal maintenance, while the premium finish adds a futuristic flair to your kitchen.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 50 x 57 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, curved glass Suction Power 1408 m³/hr Reasons to buy Entertainment and cooking integration Smart recipe suggestions Reasons to avoid Higher initial price Click Here to Buy Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its futuristic look, impressive features, and smooth balance between entertainment and kitchen functionality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want smart technology, effortless controls, and music or recipes at your fingertips while cooking.

Loading Suggestions...

This INALSA Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless Chimney is a stylish and durable solution for busy kitchens. Its powerful 1250 m³/hr suction and filterless design make it highly effective at clearing smoke and oil, while the auto-clean feature simplifies upkeep. With three speed settings, user-friendly push-button controls, and a 7-year motor warranty, it’s a reliable and practical choice.

Specifications Size 60 cm Noise Level 65 dB Suction Capacity 1250 m³/hr Dimensions 39 x 60 x 37 cm Reasons to buy Dedicated oil collector Push-button control Reasons to avoid Filterless models may require more frequent cleaning Click Here to Buy Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney- 60 cm 1250 m³/hr (Zylo 60PBAC V2, Curved Glass|7 Year Warranty On Motor |Push Button Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its powerful suction, easy-to-use controls, and effective auto-clean feature, making it a hassle-free choice for heavy cooking.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want powerful suction, modern features, and easy maintenance for medium to heavy cooking tasks.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hindware Marvia chimney is a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking clean air without unnecessary extras. With a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it’s well-suited for light to moderate frying. The dual baffle filters capture grease effectively, making it easier to maintain a cleaner kitchen environment. Its pyramid-shaped body brings a touch of classic design, earning it a place in our 10 stylish chimney list as a dependable budget option.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 47.5 x 52 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid shape Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Reasons to buy Classic pyramid shape Affordable pricing Reasons to avoid Basic functionality only Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Compact and efficient, with good suction power, making it ideal for small kitchens focused on everyday cooking needs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its sturdy construction, effective grease trapping, and price that fits most Indian kitchen budgets.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Alder Neo is a reliable choice for small to medium kitchens, offering practical performance without unnecessary frills. Its sturdy baffle filter captures grease effectively and is simple to clean, making it ideal for everyday cooking. Dual LED lights brighten your workspace, while the push-button controls keep operation straightforward. With a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it handles typical Indian cooking with ease. Among our 10 stylish chimney picks, it’s a strong contender for those prioritising low maintenance and good value.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 47.5 x 75 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid style Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Reasons to buy Easy-to-use control panel Good suction for daily meals Reasons to avoid No filterless tech or auto-clean Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 90 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simple setup, dependable suction, and hassle-free cleaning, calling it a trustworthy kitchen companion.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you prefer practical features, straightforward controls, and a budget-friendly price.

What suction power is ideal for chimneys for modern homes?

For most modern Indian kitchens, chimneys for modern homes should offer suction power between 1000–1500 m³/hr. This capacity effectively clears smoke, grease, and odours, ensuring a fresh cooking environment and maintaining the kitchen’s cleanliness, even during frequent frying, grilling, or heavy cooking sessions.

Which filter type is best for chimneys for modern homes?

For Indian cooking, chimneys for modern homes with baffle filters separate oil and spices effectively. Filterless models reduce manual cleaning but may need occasional internal wipe-downs. Your choice depends on cooking habits, preferred maintenance levels, and the frequency of deep frying or grilling.

Do chimneys for modern homes consume a lot of electricity?

Chimneys for modern homes are energy-efficient, typically using 120–180 watts. LED lights add style while keeping power usage low. Even with daily operation, the electricity cost remains minimal, making them practical for keeping kitchens fresh and clean.

Factors to consider before buying the best chimney for modern homes:

Suction Power : Choose 1000–1500 m³/hr based on cooking style.

: Choose 1000–1500 m³/hr based on cooking style. Size : Match chimney width with stove or hob, usually 60 cm or 90 cm.

: Match chimney width with stove or hob, usually 60 cm or 90 cm. Filter Type : Pick baffle, cassette, or filterless depending on cleaning ease and oil trapping needs.

: Pick baffle, cassette, or filterless depending on cleaning ease and oil trapping needs. Auto-Clean Feature : Opt for models with detachable oil collector for less manual cleaning.

: Opt for models with detachable oil collector for less manual cleaning. Noise Level : Select low-noise models for a quieter cooking experience.

: Select low-noise models for a quieter cooking experience. Control Type : Choose between push buttons, touch panels, or motion sensors.

: Choose between push buttons, touch panels, or motion sensors. Design & Finish : Pick styles like pyramid, curved glass, or straight glass to suit kitchen décor.

: Pick styles like pyramid, curved glass, or straight glass to suit kitchen décor. Lighting : Look for bright LED lamps to enhance cooking visibility.

: Look for bright LED lamps to enhance cooking visibility. Energy Efficiency: Choose energy-saving lights and motors to reduce bills.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys for modern homes:

Best chimney for modern homes Filter Type Noise level Special feature Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Filterless 58 dB LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney Baffle Filter 59 dB Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Perforated Filter 58 dB LED Lighting, Higher Suction Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter 58 dB Comes with a Thermal Overload Protector Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney Filterless 63 dB Powered by Android INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Filterless 65 dB Push Button Control, Dual LED lamps Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney Double Baffle Filter 58 dB Stainless steel filter Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter 58 dB Dual LED Lamps

Similar articles for you:

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Best chimney brands: Top 10 choices from Faber, Hindware, Elica and more to make your kitchen clean and smoke-free

Best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 to remove smoke, grease, and oil buildup for a cleaner kitchen with less upkeep

Best cooker hood chimney in March 2025: Top 10 options for powerful suction and efficient kitchen ventilation

FAQs on Chimney for modern homes Do chimneys for modern homes need special installation? Yes, professional installation ensures correct height, alignment, and venting.

Can chimneys handle heavy Indian cooking? Yes, choose high suction power and baffle filters.

How often should an oil collector be emptied? Usually once a month for regular cooking.

Do modern chimneys come with touch controls? Yes, many models now feature touch or motion sensors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.