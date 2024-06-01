Chimney Sale: Enjoy massive discounts of up to 66% on the best options for your kitchen, here are top 6 picks

Chimneys are essential kitchen appliances, especially for those who love to cook without worrying about smoke and odours lingering in their kitchen. If you're in the market for a new chimney, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Amazon's Chimney Sale offers incredible discounts of up to 66% on the best chimney options available. Upgrade your kitchen with the best chimneys at great deals during Amazon's Chimney Sale! (Pexels)

In this article, you'll find the top 6 chimney options carefully curated for you to meet your kitchen needs. From sleek designs to powerful suction capabilities, each chimney promises to enhance your cooking experience to new heights. With easy installation and user-friendly features, these chimneys make kitchen maintenance a breeze.

Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional cooking methods and welcome the convenience of a high-quality chimney into your home. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or a busy homemaker, investing in one of these top chimney options will transform your kitchen into a clean, odour-free space where you can cook with joy and ease.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to bring home the perfect chimney for your kitchen at an unbeatable price. Shop now and enjoy the benefits of a smoke-free cooking environment while saving big on your purchase.

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Say hello to the Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. This sleek addition, featuring a Touch + Motion Sensor Control panel, is set to enhance your cooking experience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it effortlessly clears away smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. Thanks to its innovative filterless autoclean technology, maintenance is a breeze. And with a generous 15-year warranty, you can trust in its durability for years to come. Don't forget its elegant black finish, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. It's time to take your culinary space to the next level with this stylish and functional chimney.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Colour: Black

Warranty: 15 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity for effective smoke and odour removal. May require professional installation due to advanced features. Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance. Higher initial investment compared to basic chimney models.

2. Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

Meet the Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney in a generous 75cm size, designed to revolutionise your kitchen experience. This cutting-edge chimney boasts an array of advanced features, including an Odour Sensor and hands-free operation, ensuring a hassle-free cooking environment. With a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr and filterless technology, it efficiently removes smoke and grease particles, maintaining pristine air quality in your kitchen. The chimney comes with a reliable 12-year warranty on the motor and a comprehensive 2-year warranty, offering long-term peace of mind. Its sleek design and black finish add a modern touch to any kitchen decor, making it both functional and stylish.

Specifications of Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Size: 75cm

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Features: Odour Sensor, Hands-Free Operation, Remote Control

Filter Type: Filterless

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity for effective smoke and grease removal. May be higher priced compared to basic chimney models. Advanced features like Odour Sensor and hands-free operation enhance convenience. Installation may require professional assistance.

3. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

On the hunt for a kitchen chimney? Look no further than the GLEN Hood Anya 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney your answer to a pristine culinary environment. Crafted with precision, this sleek black chimney boasts advanced Touch + Motion Sensor Controls for effortless operation. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it swiftly eliminates smoke and grease particles, ensuring fresh and clean kitchen air. The innovative filterless auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance, promising hassle-free upkeep. Its compact 60 cm size makes it suitable for a variety of kitchen spaces, while its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your decor.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: GLEN

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Model: Hood Anya

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Controls

Colour: Black

Filter Type: Filterless

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity for efficient smoke and grease removal. May be higher priced compared to basic chimney models. Advanced Touch + Motion Sensor Controls for easy operation. Professional installation may be required for optimal performance. Filterless auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance.

4. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Enhance your kitchen experience with the Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney, a powerhouse of style and functionality. Imagine effortlessly banishing smoke and odours while cooking, thanks to its impressive suction power of 1400m3/hr. But that's not all – this chimney's auto-clean function ensures maintenance is a breeze, while its innovative oil collector keeps grease and oil at bay, keeping your kitchen clean and tidy. And the best part? Despite its powerful performance, it operates with minimal noise, allowing you to cook in peace. Plus, its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor, making it a stylish addition to any culinary space. Say goodbye to kitchen hassles and hello to a fresh, chic cooking environment with the Wonderchef Ruby Sleek Chimney.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney:

Brand: Wonderchef

Model: Ruby Sleek

Size: 90cm

Suction Capacity: 1400m3/hr

Auto Clean Function: Yes

Oil Collector: Yes

Colour: Black

Noise Level: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour removal. May be larger and more suitable for spacious kitchens. Auto-clean function simplifies maintenance. Higher initial investment compared to basic chimney models.

Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

Step into a new era of cooking excellence with the Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, a true game-changer for your culinary haven. Boasting cutting-edge Autoclean technology, this chimney takes the hassle out of maintenance, ensuring your kitchen stays impeccably clean with minimal effort on your part. With an impressive suction power of 1200 m3/hr and advanced filterless technology, it effortlessly eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, leaving your kitchen air refreshingly clean and inviting. Taking convenience up a notch, Motion Sensor Technology allows for seamless operation with just a wave of your hand. Its sleek black design not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor but also transforms it into a stylish and functional focal point.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Hindware Smart Appliances

Model: Olenna

Size: 90 cm

Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr

Technology: Autoclean, Filterless, Motion Sensor

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction power for effective smoke and odour removal. May be higher priced compared to basic chimney models. Autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance. Professional installation may be required for optimal performance. Filterless design for convenience.

6. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney

Embark on a culinary journey like never before with the Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney, a sophisticated addition set to transform your kitchen into a sanctuary of culinary excellence. With a commanding suction power of 1400m3/hr, this sleek black wonder effortlessly banishes smoke, grease, and lingering odours, ensuring a fresh and inviting cooking environment. Seamlessly integrated with an auto-clean function, maintenance becomes a breeze, while the innovative oil collector diligently traps grease and oil particles, leaving your chimney and kitchen spotless. Operating with a whisper-soft hum, it promises a tranquil cooking atmosphere, free from disruptions. Its compact 60cm size offers versatility in kitchen placement, while its chic black design adds a touch of sophistication to your culinary space.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney

Brand: Wonderchef

Model: Ruby Sleek

Size: 60cm

Suction Power: 1400m3/hr

Auto Clean Function: Yes

Oil Collector: Yes

Colour: Black

Noise Level: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour removal. May be higher priced compared to basic chimney models. Auto-clean function simplifies maintenance. Professional installation may be required for optimal performance.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys during Chimney Sale:

Best Chimneys(Chimney sale) Size Suction Power (m3/hr) Special Features Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean 60 cm 1200 Autoclean, Filterless Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 75 cm 1350 Fully Automatic, Autoclean GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless 60 cm 1200 Auto-Clean, Filterless Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney 90 cm 1400 Autoclean Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Chimney 90 cm 1200 Autoclean Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney 60 cm 1400 Autoclean, Filterless

Best value for money chimney:

GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Choosing the GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney as the best value for money option is a prudent decision. With its powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr and innovative auto-clean technology, it offers efficient smoke and odour removal while simplifying maintenance. The filterless design further adds to its convenience and cost-effectiveness, eliminating the need for frequent filter replacements. Additionally, its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen space. For those seeking optimal performance without breaking the bank, the GLEN Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney stands as a reliable and budget-friendly choice.

Best overall chimney:

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney

When it comes to the best overall kitchen companion, look no further than the Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney. It's like having your personal kitchen genie! With its mighty suction power, it zaps away all those cooking fumes and smells, leaving your kitchen air as fresh as a daisy. And the best part? No more worrying about cleaning it up – its autoclean magic takes care of that for you! Plus, its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. Trust me, with Elica by your side, cooking becomes a breeze and your kitchen stays happy and fresh!

How to find the best chimney during Chimney Sale on Amazon?

Finding the best chimney during a chimney sale on Amazon involves several steps to ensure you get a high-quality product that meets your needs at a good price. Here’s a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Consider your kitchen size: Measure your kitchen area to determine the appropriate chimney size that will effectively cover the cooking area.

Measure your kitchen area to determine the appropriate chimney size that will effectively cover the cooking area. Evaluate suction power: Look for chimneys with higher suction power (measured in cubic metres per hour or m3/hr) to ensure efficient smoke and odour removal.

Look for chimneys with higher suction power (measured in cubic metres per hour or m3/hr) to ensure efficient smoke and odour removal. Filter Type: Decide between baffle filters, cassette filters, or filterless chimneys based on your cleaning preferences and maintenance convenience.

Decide between baffle filters, cassette filters, or filterless chimneys based on your cleaning preferences and maintenance convenience. Autoclean technology: Opt for chimneys with autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance, as it automates the cleaning process and extends the chimney's lifespan.

Opt for chimneys with autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance, as it automates the cleaning process and extends the chimney's lifespan. Noise levels: Check the noise levels of the chimney to ensure it operates quietly, minimising disruptions during cooking.

Check the noise levels of the chimney to ensure it operates quietly, minimising disruptions during cooking. Brand reputation: Research and choose reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and after-sales service.

Research and choose reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and after-sales service. Design and aesthetics: Consider the design and aesthetics of the chimney to ensure it complements your kitchen decor and adds to its overall ambiance.

Consider the design and aesthetics of the chimney to ensure it complements your kitchen decor and adds to its overall ambiance. Additional features: Look for additional features such as motion sensor controls, LED lighting, and timer functions for added convenience and functionality.

Look for additional features such as motion sensor controls, LED lighting, and timer functions for added convenience and functionality. Compare discounts and offers: Take advantage of any discounts, promotional offers, or bundle deals available during the chimney sale. Look for coupon codes or cashback offers to maximize savings.

Take advantage of any discounts, promotional offers, or bundle deals available during the chimney sale. Look for coupon codes or cashback offers to maximize savings. Budget: Set a budget and compare chimneys within your price range, ensuring you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality.

Set a budget and compare chimneys within your price range, ensuring you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality. Read reviews and seek recommendations: Read customer reviews and seek recommendations from friends or family members who have purchased chimneys to gather insights and make an informed decision.

FAQs on the best chimneys

What factors should I consider when choosing the best chimney for my kitchen?

When selecting a chimney, consider factors like suction power, filter type, size to fit your kitchen space, brand reputation, and additional features such as autoclean technology for easy maintenance.

How do I determine the appropriate chimney size for my kitchen?

Measure your kitchen's dimensions, particularly the cooking area, and choose a chimney size that adequately covers it. Typically, chimneys come in sizes ranging from 60cm to 90cm to accommodate various kitchen layouts.

What is the importance of suction power in a chimney?

Suction power determines the chimney's effectiveness in eliminating smoke, odors, and grease from your kitchen. Opt for a chimney with higher suction power (measured in cubic meters per hour or m3/hr) for better performance.

Which filter type is best suited for chimneys?

The ideal filter type depends on your cleaning preferences and maintenance convenience. Common filter types include baffle filters, cassette filters, and filterless chimneys. Choose one that fits your lifestyle and ease of upkeep.

How can I ensure the chimney's longevity and performance?

To maintain the chimney's longevity and performance, clean the filters and grease traps regularly. Additionally, consider purchasing a chimney from reputable brands known for quality construction and reliable after-sales service.

