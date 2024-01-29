Connections NYT hints and answers for January 29, 2024

Word sleuths unite! Unmask the mysteries hidden within the New York Times Connections. Each day, you'll face four fresh puzzles, each brimming with 16 words yearning to be grouped by their secret links. 64 connections in total, waiting to be untangled like intricate word tapestries. Feeling lost in the maze? Fear not! Hints for January 29th glimmer, ready to guide you through the shadows. Channel your inner detective, ignite your curiosity, and conquer these captivating wordplay challenges! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 29

Yellow: Marketing skills

Green: Romance

Blue: Related to Tennis

Purple: Sits well with 'Fruit

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DO SOME MARKETING FOR

Green: ROMANTIC TWOSOME

Blue: TENNIS SCORING TERMS

Purple: WORDS WITH “FRUIT”

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 29

Here is the #230 Connections' answer-

DO SOME MARKETING FOR: PITCH, PLUG, PROMOTE, PUSH

ROMANTIC TWOSOME: COUPLE, ITEM, PAIR, THING

TENNIS SCORING TERMS: AD, ALL, DEUCE, LOVE

WORDS WITH “FRUIT”: BREAD, DRAGON, JACK, PASSION

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Attention, word whisperers and code-crackers! Today's NYT Connections is your playground, a puzzle begging to be unraveled. Think of it as a hidden picture woven from 16 cryptic threads, each phrase a secret key waiting to be deciphered. Unleash your inner linguistic detective, let your love of language be your guide, and embark on a captivating wordplay adventure.

What is NYT Connections?

Calling all vocab vixens and pun-slinging gladiators! Ditch the dusty dictionaries and crosswords, it's time to face the ultimate Sunday showdown: Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. Buckle up for a four-headed beast of cryptic puzzles, each ready to test your linguistic agility.

This ain't your nana's word game. Prepare for a whirlwind of puns that pirouette, pack a punch, and twist like a Möbius strip jungle gym. Conquer solo and bask in your intellectual victory, or gather your wittiest allies for an epic word brawl. Laughter, groans, and the sweet satisfaction of cracking the code is guaranteed.