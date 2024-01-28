Connections NYT hints and answers for January 28, 2024

Today's your chance to test your skills on The New York Times Connections! Think of it like a super fun word puzzle playground. Four tricky challenges await, each like a secret code begging to be cracked. n January 28th, put your code-cracking skills to the test and uncover the hidden gems within 16 ingeniously crafted words. Don't be stumped, though! Helpful hints are always close at hand to keep you on the right track. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

So, sharpen your wits, get ready to explore, and dive into this exciting word maze! You won't regret it!

Connections Today Hints for January 28

Yellow: I'm on the …………of the world

Green: Means of communication

Purple: Tiny

Blue: essentials for a word-based board game

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — highest point

Green group — "Can I get your ____?" (phone info request)

Blue group — modifiers meaning "small"

Purple group — inside a Scrabble box

Connections Today: Answer for January 28

Here is the #231 Connections' answer-

Yellow group — highest point (CREST, PEAK, SUMMIT, VERTEX)

Green group — "Can I get your ____?" (phone info request) (CELL, CONTACT, DIGITS, NUMBER)

Blue group — modifiers meaning "small" (BABY, MINI, POCKET, TOY)

Purple group — inside a Scrabble box (BAG, BOARD, RACKS, TILES)

If today's 'Connections' puzzle proves challenging, don't feel disheartened. Tomorrow introduces a fresh set of words for you to investigate and solve.

How to play NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word game where you attempt to identify four hidden groups among 16 words.

Access the puzzle: Available online or on the NYT app.

Review the 16 words: No hints - just straightforward, jumbled word enjoyment!

Categorize the words: Identify four sets of four words that share a connection. Utilize logic, intuition, and perhaps a touch of guesswork!

Submit your answers: Have your groups sorted? Verify if you're correct!

Embrace the challenge: Each day presents a fresh mental puzzle.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily brain teaser from the New York Times where you guess the connections between 16 words to group them into 4 categories. Think word association meets detective work! It's fun, challenging, and only takes a few minutes a day.