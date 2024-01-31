Connections NYT hints and answers for January 31, 2024

Word detectives, assemble! The New York Times Connections invites you on a daily brain-twisting adventure. Unleash your inner sleuth as you crack codes hidden within grids of 16 words. Untangle 64 cunning connections, unraveling themes and patterns like a master of deduction. Hints glimmer for the January 31st puzzles, so gear up, sharpen your focus, and conquer these captivating challenges! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 29, 2024

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Connections Today Hints for January 31

Yellow: Hilarity

Green: Part of wedding decorum

Blue: Similar ending sounds

Purple: Sits well wid ‘Pit’

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: MERRIMENT

Green: BOOKED FOR A WEDDING

Blue: RHYMES

Purple: ___PIT

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 31

Here is the #232 Connections' answer-

MERRIMENT: CHEER, GLEE, FESTIVITY, MIRTH

BOOKED FOR A WEDDING: BAND, CATERER, FLORIST, OFFICIANT

RHYMES: CHOIR, FIRE, LIAR, FRYER

___PIT: BARBEQUE, ORCHESTRA, SNAKE, TAR

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Attention, word whisperers and code-crackers! Today's NYT Connections is your playground, a puzzle begging to be unraveled. Think of it as a hidden picture woven from 16 cryptic threads, each phrase a secret key waiting to be deciphered. Unleash your inner linguistic detective, let your love of language be your guide, and embark on a captivating wordplay adventure.

What is NYT Connections?

Calling all vocab vixens and pun-slinging gladiators! Ditch the dusty dictionaries and crosswords, it's time to face the ultimate Sunday showdown: Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. Buckle up for a four-headed beast of cryptic puzzles, each ready to test your linguistic agility.

This ain't your nana's word game. Prepare for a whirlwind of puns that pirouette, pack a punch, and twist like a Möbius strip jungle gym. Conquer solo and bask in your intellectual victory, or gather your wittiest allies for an epic word brawl. Laughter, groans, and the sweet satisfaction of cracking the code is guaranteed.