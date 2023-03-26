Home / Technology / CS:GO shoots past player count record with Counter-Strike 2 announcement

CS:GO shoots past player count record with Counter-Strike 2 announcement

ByPaurush Omar
Mar 26, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has smashed its all-time concurrent player count, drawing in 1.5 million players

In a stunning development, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has hit a new all-time high concurrent player count of 1.5 million, thanks to the recent announcement of Counter-Strike 2. The surge of interest around the upcoming release has pushed the game to new heights, with players eager to get in on the action before the game's launch this summer.

Counter Strile GO breaks records with all-time high concurrent player count of 1.5 million
Counter Strile GO breaks records with all-time high concurrent player count of 1.5 million

CS:GO has long been a popular game on Steam, but the announcement of the new installment in the series has sent player numbers through the roof. The excitement has even surpassed that of Dota 2, which previously held the number two spot on Steam's most played games list. The new game will be a free upgrade to CS:GO, allowing players to carry over their inventories from the previous game.

Valve promises that Counter-Strike 2 will be the most significant technical upgrade in the franchise's history. The game will feature new updates and features that will be revealed closer to launch, but players can already get a sneak peek by participating in the limited test. During this testing period, Valve will be evaluating a subset of features to work out any issues before the worldwide release.

The improvements in Counter-Strike 2 will include upgraded and overhauled maps, better-looking graphics, and reworked sounds that will better reflect the physical environment. Valve is rebalancing the game's sounds to create a more comfortable listening experience and a more distinct expression of game state.

CS:GO's new record-breaking player count is a testament to the game's enduring popularity and the anticipation surrounding Counter-Strike 2's release. The hype has been building for months, and now that the limited test is underway, players are eagerly grinding away to get their chance to play the new game.

Also read | Counter-Strike 2 set to revolutionise FPS gaming in Summer 2023. All you need to know about CS's largest technical leap

With the full release of Counter-Strike 2 just around the corner, there's no doubt that player numbers will continue to rise, and the game will continue to break records.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
summer dota 2 release Test history roof games game + 6 more
summer dota 2 release Test history roof games game + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out