Dell brings AI deeper into the workplace with new Pro-series laptops, Precision workstations and collaboration hardware

The Dell Pro series forms the core of the lineup, with the Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 targeting different business requirements. All three series are available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors and support on-device AI features.

The new portfolio was unveiled at Dell Technologies Forum 2026 in Mumbai. It includes the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 laptops, new Precision workstations, a 4K conferencing monitor, a QD-OLED display and a 4K webcam. Here is what Dell has introduced for Indian enterprises.

AI is reshaping what businesses expect from their everyday computing hardware, and Dell is responding with a broader push across its commercial lineup. The company has introduced a new range of laptops, workstations, monitors and peripherals to bring AI capabilities closer to employees and the data they work with.

The Dell Pro 7 13 is up to 18 percent thinner than its previous-generation counterpart. The 2-in-1 models also feature Gorilla Glass touchscreens.

Dell says the Pro series also brings improvements in audio, thermal performance, and acoustics. Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, while the higher-end models are designed for users who frequently travel or work across locations.

New Precision workstations target demanding users Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 9 Series, comprising the T2, T4 and T6 tower workstations. The systems can be configured with Intel Xeon 600 Series processors(up to 86 cores) and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell graphics.

The Pro Precision 9 T6 is the most expandable model, supporting up to 15 PCIe slots, multiple NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, and up to 316 TB of storage. Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 7 R1, a 1U rack workstation supporting up to 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory, 64TB of combined storage, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell graphics.

These systems are designed for workloads such as AI development, engineering, simulation, and rendering. Dell also offers Deskside Agentic AI support to run and refine AI workloads locally.