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Dell brings AI deeper into the workplace with new Pro-series laptops, Precision workstations and collaboration hardware

Dell is expanding its AI push in India with new Pro laptops, Precision workstations, 4K displays and a webcam built for modern business needs.

Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 15:55:49 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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AI is reshaping what businesses expect from their everyday computing hardware, and Dell is responding with a broader push across its commercial lineup. The company has introduced a new range of laptops, workstations, monitors and peripherals to bring AI capabilities closer to employees and the data they work with.

Dell’s new Pro laptops bring on-device AI, flexible configurations and improved mobility to modern workplaces. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)
Dell’s new Pro laptops bring on-device AI, flexible configurations and improved mobility to modern workplaces. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

The new portfolio was unveiled at Dell Technologies Forum 2026 in Mumbai. It includes the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 laptops, new Precision workstations, a 4K conferencing monitor, a QD-OLED display and a 4K webcam. Here is what Dell has introduced for Indian enterprises.

Dell Pro laptops lead the new portfolio

The Dell Pro series forms the core of the lineup, with the Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 targeting different business requirements. All three series are available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors and support on-device AI features.

ModelDisplayPerformanceCameraOther highlights
Dell Pro 713- and 14-inch laptop/2-in-1; OLED options; up to 500 nitsIntel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400Up to 8MPAluminium chassis; mini-LED keyboard on select models; up to 23 hours battery
Dell Pro 514- and 16-inch; 400/500-nit and OLED optionsIntel/AMD processor optionsUp to 8MP HDR + IR70Wh battery; scalable memory and storage configurations
Dell Pro 314- and 16-inch; 400/500-nit optionsIntel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400Starts at 1.31kg; Wi-Fi 7

The Dell Pro 7 13 is up to 18 percent thinner than its previous-generation counterpart. The 2-in-1 models also feature Gorilla Glass touchscreens.

Dell says the Pro series also brings improvements in audio, thermal performance, and acoustics. Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, while the higher-end models are designed for users who frequently travel or work across locations.

New Precision workstations target demanding users

Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 9 Series, comprising the T2, T4 and T6 tower workstations. The systems can be configured with Intel Xeon 600 Series processors(up to 86 cores) and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell graphics.

The Pro Precision 9 T6 is the most expandable model, supporting up to 15 PCIe slots, multiple NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, and up to 316 TB of storage. Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 7 R1, a 1U rack workstation supporting up to 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory, 64TB of combined storage, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell graphics.

These systems are designed for workloads such as AI development, engineering, simulation, and rendering. Dell also offers Deskside Agentic AI support to run and refine AI workloads locally.

Dell adds new monitors for work and collaboration

Dell has also introduced two new monitors designed for workplace collaboration and professional content creation:

ProductDisplayCamera & AudioConnectivityKey features
Dell Pro 43 Plus 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor43-inch 4K IPS; 120-degree FOV8MP 4K HDR Sony STARVIS; 4 microphones; 2×8W speakersUSB-C up to 100W; HDMI 2.1; USB; RJ45AI group framing; AI noise cancellation; Zoom Rooms certified
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor31.5-inch 4K UHD; 120Hz; DisplayHDR True Black 500Dolby Vision; up to 99% DCI-P3; built-in colourimeter; AGLR coating

Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K targets video calls

The Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K is designed for users who want higher-quality video during meetings and remote collaboration. It records in 4K at 60 fps and features AI-powered auto-framing, face tracking, Smart HDR, and autofocus, along with a 90-degree field of view.

AI is becoming a bigger part of enterprise computing

The new portfolio comes as Indian businesses increasingly look to run AI workloads closer to employees and the data they use. Jacinta Quah, Vice President, Client Solutions Group and Modern Workplace, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies, said AI PCs and workstations are becoming an important part of this shift as enterprise AI adoption accelerates in India.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, highlighted another consideration for businesses: deciding where AI workloads should run while retaining control over data and governance. This is reflected in Dell's broader approach to on-device AI across its latest commercial devices.

The demand for such hardware is also evident in an IDC study commissioned by Dell and Intel. It found that 76 per cent of Indian organisations prioritise AI performance powered by advanced NPUs when choosing AI PCs.

Against this backdrop, Dell's new lineup spreads AI capabilities across laptops, workstations and workplace peripherals. The company has also included its Trusted Workspace security features on commercial AI PCs, covering areas such as BIOS, firmware and below-the-OS protection.

  • Shubh Bhushan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubh Bhushan

    Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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