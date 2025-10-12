Diwali Sale 2025: 5 Smart home devices under 5,000 you can’t miss

This Diwali, technology can brighten more than just your home - it can make your life easier and more connected. Smart home devices have become increasingly popular, but many people assume they are expensive. The good news is that you can start building a smart home without spending a fortune. Several affordable options provide convenience, security, and automation, all within a budget of Rs. 5,000. Here are five smart home gadgets worth considering this festive season, whether for yourself or as a gift for loved ones. Check out these five smart home devices under ₹ 5,000 to upgrade your home this Diwali.(AI)

1. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

A smart speaker forms the foundation of any connected home. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) allows you to control other smart devices, play music, and set reminders using voice commands. It comes with multiple layers of privacy control, including a physical microphone off button for users concerned about privacy. The Echo Dot is priced at Rs. 4,449, making it an accessible entry point for anyone looking to start a smart home setup.

2. Smart Video Doorbell

Security is a priority during festivals, and a smart video doorbell can enhance home safety. These devices let you see and talk to visitors at your door, even when you are away. Many models are priced around Rs. 4,924 and include features like a 7-inch LCD display and two-way audio. This makes it possible to communicate with guests or delivery personnel without opening the door.

3. Philips WiZ Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip

This 5-meter Philips light strip offers a vibrant 16 million colors and tunable shades of white, perfect for decorating ceilings, balconies, and more. It is controlled via the WiZ app, which allows you to dim the brightness, set schedules, and use preset modes. It features a simple peel-and-stick installation and is also cuttable for customization. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can find this model on Amazon India for around Rs. 4,999, with some variations or extensions costing more on Amazon and other retailers.

4. TP-Link Tapo C200 Wi-Fi Security Camera

Indoor security is another key aspect of a smart home. The TP-Link Tapo C200 offers pan-and-tilt functionality to cover a full 360-degree view of a room. It records in 1080p Full HD, supports two-way communication, and features night vision. Its motion detection sends instant alerts to your phone, keeping you informed of activity at home. The camera is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,399.

5. Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2

The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 offers convenience in bedrooms or hallways. It rotates 360 degrees and turns on automatically when it detects human motion within a 120-degree range. The light shuts off after 15 seconds if no motion is detected and offers two brightness levels. This Xiaomi device costs Rs. 599 on Mi.com, offering an affordable solution for low-level illumination during the night.