Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact launched in India with a new nozzle design and quiet airflow system

Dyson has expanded its air purifier lineup in India with the launch of the HushJet Purifier Compact. The company announced that the new model marks a shift in its purification approach by introducing a redesigned airflow system aimed at improving whole-room air circulation and reducing operational noise. Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact air purifier launched in India with a new nozzle design and quiet airflow system.(Dyson)

The company is introducing this purifier at a time when air quality concerns are rising across many Indian cities, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai, where the situation has already crossed emergency levels. As pollution levels spike in winter and particulate matter is often trapped indoors, the device is designed for use in bedrooms, small living spaces, and homes with pets. Dyson claims that the purifier works with an upgraded airflow mechanism and long-lasting filters to support everyday indoor use.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: New Airflow Design

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact replaces Dyson’s familiar loop-based design with a new entrainment nozzle. This nozzle draws surrounding air and accelerates it as it leaves the outlet, enabling stronger projection across the room. According to the company, the system works like a concentrator on a hair dryer, increasing speed and coverage while reducing turbulence.

James Dyson said the team worked on smoothing high-speed airflow to lower turbulence and reduce noise. The purifier operates at 24 dBA in Sleep Mode and uses a 360-degree electrostatic filter that captures particles as small as 0.3 microns. The company claims the filter can last up to five years based on usage conditions.

Designed for Everyday Indoor Use

According to the company, the latest purifier targets common indoor pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, dust mites, mould spores and nitrogen dioxide that may build up in enclosed rooms. The device runs quietly and adjusts automatically through onboard sensors that monitor air quality throughout the day and night. It also supports pet owners by filtering pet dander and odour-related particles.

Furthermore, the purifier features a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 250 m³/h, supports rooms up to 1076 sq. ft., and uses a fully sealed filtration system to prevent leaks. The cylindrical electrostatic filter is paired with activated carbon filtration for gases and odours. The compact unit weighs 3.5 kg and measures 45 cm in height.

Moreover, users can connect and control the HushJet Purifier Compact via the MyDyson app, which will allow them to track air-quality data, set schedules, check filter life and access support. It is also compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Price and Availability

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is priced at Rs. 29,900 and comes in two options: Black and Teal finish. It is available on Dyson’s website and in the company’s retail stores across India.