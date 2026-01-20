Electric room heater vs oil filled heater: What to buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Every winter, the same question returns with the cold: should you pick a compact electric room heater or invest in an oil filled heater that promises steady warmth? During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, that decision feels even more loaded, with aggressive discounts across both categories. On one end are familiar electric room heaters from brands like Havells and Bajaj - lightweight, fast-heating, and easy to move between rooms. On the other are oil filled radiators from Morphy Richards and similar names, built for longer hours, quieter nights, and more consistent temperature control. The choice isn’t just about price or wattage; it’s about how you actually live through winter - short bursts of heat versus all-night comfort, portability versus patience. This comparison looks beyond specs to help you decide what genuinely makes sense to buy this sale season.

A practical comparison of electric room heaters and oil filled heaters, focusing on performance, efficiency and everyday usability.