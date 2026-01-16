Heater prices are dropping as winter sets in; these options are worth a look
With winter demand rising, recent price drops on electric heaters make it a good time to upgrade to safer, more efficient models without stretching the household budget.
Best overallMorphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)View Details
₹7,199
Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose GoldView Details
BLACK+DECKER Energy Saving Function Electronic Heater, One SizeView Details
₹12,543
Budget friendlyWarmex Tower Heater for Home|Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 600/1200 W & 360 Heating |Easy to Carry for Bedroom and Office|Silent Operation for Small Space |Adjustable Speed & Safety FeaturesView Details
₹9,699
WelTherm Wall Heater WM-Scorcher | 1000/2000 Watts | Digital LED Display | Touch Control | Wall Mounted Room Heater |Oscillating Swing Function | WhiteView Details
₹6,599
As colder days begin to settle in, electric heaters quickly move from being optional to essential. Early mornings, late evenings and colder rooms make dependable heating a daily requirement rather than a luxury.
What makes this season even better is the noticeable price drop across several popular heater types. From oil-filled radiators to compact fan heaters, reduced prices allow buyers to focus on safety, efficiency and comfort without compromising due to cost. It’s a practical moment to invest in reliable warmth for the months ahead.
BEST OVERALL
1. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
The Morphy Richards OFR 9 features a 2000W oil-filled radiator with 9 thin fins designed for rapid heat transfer and even room coverage up to 150 sq ft. Its sealed thermal oil system requires no maintenance beyond exterior cleaning. Adjustable thermostat maintains consistent temperature while castor wheels enable easy mobility across rooms. Power selection knob offers three heat settings with overheat protection. ISI certified grey pedestal unit includes cord storage and back cover for safe operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Even heat distribution across rooms.
Maintenance-free sealed oil system.
Reason to avoid
Takes 45-60 minutes to fully warm up.
Mixed durability reports on fins.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it effective for small-medium rooms with good heat retention. However, heating time, noise levels, and build durability receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable oil-filled heating, adjustable controls, and safe operation ideal for family rooms during extended winter use.
2. Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose Gold
Havells Pacifio utilizes micathermic technology embedding heating elements in mica panels for instant radiant heating across 215 sq ft areas. The 1500W unit provides two heat settings without fan noise or oxygen depletion, maintaining room humidity. Portable pedestal design with castor wheels and overheat protection ensures safe indoor-outdoor versatility. Black and rose gold finish complements modern decor while 16A socket compatibility supports high-capacity outlets. 2-year warranty backs its rapid, silent performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Rapid heating without dryness.
Completely silent operation.
Reason to avoid
Fragile build quality reported.
Limited for large open spaces.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise fast heating and silence but note build fragility and inconsistent power button functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for quick, noiseless radiant warmth preserving air quality in bedrooms and small offices.
3. BLACK+DECKER Energy Saving Function Electronic Heater, One Size
BLACK+DECKER's compact tabletop heater delivers 1500W high/750W low settings with a digital display and programmable thermostat adjustable from 59-99°F. The 360° surround heating design ensures fast, even warmth for personal spaces. Energy-saving 12-hour auto shut-off timer optimises consumption while overheat and tip-over protections enhance safety. Portable AC-powered unit measures 7.6 x 10.2 inches, ideal for desks, bedrooms or offices requiring targeted heating without occupying floor space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precise temperature control.
Compact tabletop portability.
Reason to avoid
Limited room coverage area.
Higher energy use at max power.
Warmex Tower employs 600/1200W dual settings with golden carbon tube technology, providing 360° efficient heating and low light emission. The lightweight portable design includes silent operation, overheat protection and tip-over switch for bedroom-office versatility. High thermal efficiency reduces energy consumption while the scratch-resistant body withstands daily movement. PTC elements ensure rapid heat-up, maintaining skin comfort during cold months in small-medium spaces up to 150 sq ft.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient rapid heating.
Quiet and portable design.
Reason to avoid
Temperature accuracy inconsistent.
Limited 1-year durability reports.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate quiet operation and design but note temperature control issues and occasional failures.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for silent, efficient tower heating perfect for small bedrooms preserving room aesthetics.
WelTherm's WM-Scorcher offers 1000/2000W PTC ceramic heating with digital LED touch controls and 8-hour timer on wall-mounted white panel. Oscillating swing function distributes heat evenly while overheat safety auto-cuts power. Clear display shows temperature/settings without leaving seats. Modern aesthetics blend into any decor with 3 modes (fan/low/high) covering medium rooms efficiently through convection technology and adjustable speed settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Space-saving wall design.
Precise digital temperature control.
Reason to avoid
Installation requires drilling.
Mixed temperature reading accuracy.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise heating efficiency and modern design but report temperature display inconsistencies.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for permanent wall-mounted convenience with oscillation and timer functionality.
NUUK HÖT BAR features 2200W PTC ceramic plate heating with 2-second instant warmup and BLDC motor for <33dB whisper-quiet operation. Intelligent eco-mode saves 20% energy while 3-layer SafetyTech includes tilt shutoff and flame-retardant cord. Portable red design supports vertical/horizontal positioning with 1.7m cord and 7-hour touch timer covering 150-200 sq ft efficiently without dryness. Made in India with 2+1 year warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Instant heating with energy savings.
Ultra-silent bedroom suitability.
Reason to avoid
Occasional power-up failures.
Limited for very large rooms.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love rapid warming and silence but some report startup issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for ultra-quiet, instant PTC heating with smart safety for modern homes.
Crompton's 2400W 9-fin oil radiator incorporates wave fins for 360° faster heat distribution and an integrated 400W PTC fan eliminating cold spots. Three heat settings with overheat/tilt protection maintain safe operation. Black and copper pedestal unit with wheels offers a maintenance-free sealed oil system preserving humidity without oxygen depletion. 2-year warranty supports its rapid, uniform heating across medium-large rooms up to 250 sq ft.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fan-assisted rapid room warming.
Durable sealed oil construction.
Reason to avoid
Heavier than convection heaters.
Slow initial warmup time.
FASTRON's 2000W PTC ceramic heater provides rapid heating with 70° oscillation, remote control and 12-hour timer across bedroom-office spaces. Touch panel adjusts temperature/modes while overheat/tip-over sensors ensure safety. Flame-retardant portable black unit distributes uniform warmth efficiently with energy-saving auto shut-off. Dual control options enable operation from a distance, covering up to 200 sq ft comfortably. The oscillation makes sure every corner of the room gets the warm air.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Remote convenience with wide swing.
Fast PTC ceramic heating.
Reason to avoid
Higher power consumption.
Bulkier than slim panels.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for versatile oscillation and remote control in medium-sized indoor areas.
Warmex Bonfire utilises 750/1500W PTC elements for quick heat distribution across small bedrooms and offices. Silent operation with oscillation and fan mode maintains even warmth without noise. Safety features include automatic shut-off, overheat protection and scratch-resistant red-silver body. Lightweight dish-form design enhances portability while adjustable speeds customise heating for personal spaces up to 120 sq ft efficiently. It heats the whole room evenly and quickly with its oscillation feature.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Customizable dual power levels.
Compact and lightweight.
Reason to avoid
Limited coverage radius.
Basic temperature precision.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for quiet PTC heating with oscillation perfect for personal workspaces.
Factors to consider before buying a heater
- Heater type: Choose between oil-filled, ceramic or fan heaters based on room size and usage time.
- Energy efficiency: Look for thermostats and multiple heat settings to manage power consumption.
- Safety features: Overheat protection and tip-over switches are essential for daily winter use.
- Room coverage: Match heater capacity to room size for effective heating.
- Warranty and support: Trusted brands offer better reliability and after-sales service.
Is a price drop a good time to buy an electric heater?
Yes, price drops allow buyers to upgrade to safer, energy-efficient heaters without settling for basic models, making it easier to choose products with better build quality, advanced safety features and improved long-term reliability.
Do discounted heaters compromise on quality or safety?
Reputable brands usually reduce prices seasonally or due to inventory cycles, not quality issues, so buyers can still expect proper safety certifications, warranty coverage and reliable performance even during discounted periods.
Which heater type benefits most during seasonal price drops?
Oil-filled and ceramic heaters benefit the most, as their higher original prices see more noticeable reductions, making them more accessible for households planning extended daily use throughout the winter season.
Top 3 features of best room heater
|Room heater
|Power
|Heating Type
|Key Features
|Morphy Richards OFR 9
|2000W
|Oil Filled
|9 Fins, Thermostat
|Havells Pacifio Mica
|1500W
|Micathermic
|Silent, Anti-Dry
|BLACK+DECKER
|Variable
|Convection
|Digital Display
|Warmex Tower
|1200W
|PTC Carbon
|360° Oscillation
|WelTherm WM-Scorcher
|2000W
|PTC Ceramic
|Wall Mount, Timer
|NUUK HÖT BAR
|2200W
|PTC BLDC
|Instant Heat
|Crompton OFR
|2400W
|Oil + PTC Fan
|Wave Fins
|FASTRON PTC
|2000W
|PTC Ceramic
|Remote, 70° Swing
|Russell Hobbs ROR09F
|2400W
|Oil + Fan
|Thermostat
|Warmex Bonfire
|1500W
|PTC
|Silent Oscillation
