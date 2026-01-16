Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Heater prices are dropping as winter sets in; these options are worth a look

    With winter demand rising, recent price drops on electric heaters make it a good time to upgrade to safer, more efficient models without stretching the household budget.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 7:00 PM IST
    By Amit Rahi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Budget friendly

    Portable heater

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)View Details...

    ₹7,199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose GoldView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    BLACK+DECKER Energy Saving Function Electronic Heater, One SizeView Details...

    ₹12,543

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Budget friendly

    Warmex Tower Heater for Home|Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 600/1200 W & 360 Heating |Easy to Carry for Bedroom and Office|Silent Operation for Small Space |Adjustable Speed & Safety FeaturesView Details...

    ₹9,699

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    WelTherm Wall Heater WM-Scorcher | 1000/2000 Watts | Digital LED Display | Touch Control | Wall Mounted Room Heater |Oscillating Swing Function | WhiteView Details...

    ₹6,599

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    As colder days begin to settle in, electric heaters quickly move from being optional to essential. Early mornings, late evenings and colder rooms make dependable heating a daily requirement rather than a luxury.

    Electric heater price drops make winter warmth easier on the wallet.
    Electric heater price drops make winter warmth easier on the wallet.

    What makes this season even better is the noticeable price drop across several popular heater types. From oil-filled radiators to compact fan heaters, reduced prices allow buyers to focus on safety, efficiency and comfort without compromising due to cost. It’s a practical moment to invest in reliable warmth for the months ahead.

    The Morphy Richards OFR 9 features a 2000W oil-filled radiator with 9 thin fins designed for rapid heat transfer and even room coverage up to 150 sq ft. Its sealed thermal oil system requires no maintenance beyond exterior cleaning. Adjustable thermostat maintains consistent temperature while castor wheels enable easy mobility across rooms. Power selection knob offers three heat settings with overheat protection. ISI certified grey pedestal unit includes cord storage and back cover for safe operation.

    Specifications

    Power
    2000W
    Fins
    9 Oil Filled
    Thermostat
    Adjustable
    Mobility
    Castor Wheels
    Safety
    Overheat Protection

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Even heat distribution across rooms.

    ...

    Maintenance-free sealed oil system.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Takes 45-60 minutes to fully warm up.

    ...

    Mixed durability reports on fins.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find it effective for small-medium rooms with good heat retention. However, heating time, noise levels, and build durability receive mixed feedback.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for reliable oil-filled heating, adjustable controls, and safe operation ideal for family rooms during extended winter use.

    2. Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose Gold

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    Havells Pacifio utilizes micathermic technology embedding heating elements in mica panels for instant radiant heating across 215 sq ft areas. The 1500W unit provides two heat settings without fan noise or oxygen depletion, maintaining room humidity. Portable pedestal design with castor wheels and overheat protection ensures safe indoor-outdoor versatility. Black and rose gold finish complements modern decor while 16A socket compatibility supports high-capacity outlets. 2-year warranty backs its rapid, silent performance.

    Specifications

    Power
    1500W
    Technology
    Micathermic Panels
    Coverage
    215 sq ft
    Operation
    Silent (No Fan)
    Warranty
    2 Years

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Rapid heating without dryness.

    ...

    Completely silent operation.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Fragile build quality reported.

    ...

    Limited for large open spaces.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise fast heating and silence but note build fragility and inconsistent power button functionality.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for quick, noiseless radiant warmth preserving air quality in bedrooms and small offices.

    BLACK+DECKER's compact tabletop heater delivers 1500W high/750W low settings with a digital display and programmable thermostat adjustable from 59-99°F. The 360° surround heating design ensures fast, even warmth for personal spaces. Energy-saving 12-hour auto shut-off timer optimises consumption while overheat and tip-over protections enhance safety. Portable AC-powered unit measures 7.6 x 10.2 inches, ideal for desks, bedrooms or offices requiring targeted heating without occupying floor space.

    Specifications

    Power
    1500W/750W
    Display
    Digital LED
    Thermostat
    Programmable 59-99°F
    Timer
    12 Hours
    Safety
    Overheat/Tip-Over

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Precise temperature control.

    ...

    Compact tabletop portability.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited room coverage area.

    ...

    Higher energy use at max power.

    Warmex Tower employs 600/1200W dual settings with golden carbon tube technology, providing 360° efficient heating and low light emission. The lightweight portable design includes silent operation, overheat protection and tip-over switch for bedroom-office versatility. High thermal efficiency reduces energy consumption while the scratch-resistant body withstands daily movement. PTC elements ensure rapid heat-up, maintaining skin comfort during cold months in small-medium spaces up to 150 sq ft.

    Specifications

    Power
    600/1200W
    Technology
    Golden Carbon Tube
    Coverage
    360° Heating
    Operation
    Silent
    Safety
    Tip-Over/Overheat

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Energy-efficient rapid heating.

    ...

    Quiet and portable design.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Temperature accuracy inconsistent.

    ...

    Limited 1-year durability reports.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate quiet operation and design but note temperature control issues and occasional failures.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for silent, efficient tower heating perfect for small bedrooms preserving room aesthetics.

    WelTherm's WM-Scorcher offers 1000/2000W PTC ceramic heating with digital LED touch controls and 8-hour timer on wall-mounted white panel. Oscillating swing function distributes heat evenly while overheat safety auto-cuts power. Clear display shows temperature/settings without leaving seats. Modern aesthetics blend into any decor with 3 modes (fan/low/high) covering medium rooms efficiently through convection technology and adjustable speed settings.

    Specifications

    Power
    1000/2000W
    Heating
    PTC Ceramic
    Control
    Touch + LED Display
    Timer
    8 Hours
    Installation
    Wall Mounted

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Space-saving wall design.

    ...

    Precise digital temperature control.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Installation requires drilling.

    ...

    Mixed temperature reading accuracy.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise heating efficiency and modern design but report temperature display inconsistencies.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for permanent wall-mounted convenience with oscillation and timer functionality.

    NUUK HÖT BAR features 2200W PTC ceramic plate heating with 2-second instant warmup and BLDC motor for <33dB whisper-quiet operation. Intelligent eco-mode saves 20% energy while 3-layer SafetyTech includes tilt shutoff and flame-retardant cord. Portable red design supports vertical/horizontal positioning with 1.7m cord and 7-hour touch timer covering 150-200 sq ft efficiently without dryness. Made in India with 2+1 year warranty.

    Specifications

    Power
    2200W
    Heating
    PTC Ceramic Plate
    Noise
    <33dB BLDC Motor
    Timer
    7 Hours
    Safety
    3-Layer Protection

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Instant heating with energy savings.

    ...

    Ultra-silent bedroom suitability.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Occasional power-up failures.

    ...

    Limited for very large rooms.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers love rapid warming and silence but some report startup issues.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for ultra-quiet, instant PTC heating with smart safety for modern homes.

    Crompton's 2400W 9-fin oil radiator incorporates wave fins for 360° faster heat distribution and an integrated 400W PTC fan eliminating cold spots. Three heat settings with overheat/tilt protection maintain safe operation. Black and copper pedestal unit with wheels offers a maintenance-free sealed oil system preserving humidity without oxygen depletion. 2-year warranty supports its rapid, uniform heating across medium-large rooms up to 250 sq ft.

    Specifications

    Power
    2400W + 400W PTC Fan
    Fins
    9 Wave Design
    Settings
    3 Heat Levels
    Coverage
    360° Heating
    Warranty
    2 Years

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fan-assisted rapid room warming.

    ...

    Durable sealed oil construction.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Heavier than convection heaters.

    ...

    Slow initial warmup time.

    FASTRON's 2000W PTC ceramic heater provides rapid heating with 70° oscillation, remote control and 12-hour timer across bedroom-office spaces. Touch panel adjusts temperature/modes while overheat/tip-over sensors ensure safety. Flame-retardant portable black unit distributes uniform warmth efficiently with energy-saving auto shut-off. Dual control options enable operation from a distance, covering up to 200 sq ft comfortably. The oscillation makes sure every corner of the room gets the warm air.

    Specifications

    Power
    2000W PTC Ceramic
    Oscillation
    70° Wide
    Timer
    12 Hours
    Control
    Remote + Touch
    Safety
    Tip-Over/Overheat

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Remote convenience with wide swing.

    ...

    Fast PTC ceramic heating.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher power consumption.

    ...

    Bulkier than slim panels.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for versatile oscillation and remote control in medium-sized indoor areas.

    Russell Hobbs ROR09F delivers 2400W through 9 high-efficiency fins with a variable thermostat, 2 heat settings and a fan-forced rapid heating system. Anti-tilt/overheat protections with fire-retardant body ensure safety. Grey pedestal design includes easy mobility wheels, cord storage and heat selector switch distributing convection warmth evenly across rooms up to 200 sq ft. 2-year warranty supports its reliable winter performance.

    Specifications

    Power
    2400W
    Fins
    9 High Efficiency
    Settings
    2 Heat + Fan
    Thermostat
    Variable
    Mobility
    Wheels

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fan accelerates heat circulation.

    ...

    Robust safety certifications.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Requires floor space.

    ...

    Gradual heat buildup.

    Russell Hobbs ROR09F delivers 2400W through 9 high-efficiency fins with a variable thermostat, 2 heat settings and a fan-forced rapid heating system. Anti-tilt/overheat protections with fire-retardant body ensure safety. Grey pedestal design includes easy mobility wheels, cord storage and heat selector switch distributing convection warmth evenly across rooms up to 200 sq ft. 2-year warranty supports its reliable winter performance.

    Specifications

    Power: 2400W

    Fins: 9 High Efficiency

    Settings: 2 Heat + Fan

    Thermostat: Variable

    Mobility: Wheels

    Pros

    Fan accelerates heat circulation.

    Robust safety certifications.

    Cons

    Requires floor space.

    Gradual heat buildup.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for proven oil radiator reliability with fan boost for faster comfort.

    Warmex Bonfire utilises 750/1500W PTC elements for quick heat distribution across small bedrooms and offices. Silent operation with oscillation and fan mode maintains even warmth without noise. Safety features include automatic shut-off, overheat protection and scratch-resistant red-silver body. Lightweight dish-form design enhances portability while adjustable speeds customise heating for personal spaces up to 120 sq ft efficiently. It heats the whole room evenly and quickly with its oscillation feature.

    Specifications

    Power
    750/1500W PTC
    Operation
    Silent Oscillation
    Safety
    Auto Shut-Off
    Design
    Portable Dish Form
    Coverage
    Small Spaces

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Customizable dual power levels.

    ...

    Compact and lightweight.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited coverage radius.

    ...

    Basic temperature precision.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for quiet PTC heating with oscillation perfect for personal workspaces.

    Factors to consider before buying a heater

    • Heater type: Choose between oil-filled, ceramic or fan heaters based on room size and usage time.
    • Energy efficiency: Look for thermostats and multiple heat settings to manage power consumption.
    • Safety features: Overheat protection and tip-over switches are essential for daily winter use.
    • Room coverage: Match heater capacity to room size for effective heating.
    • Warranty and support: Trusted brands offer better reliability and after-sales service.

    Is a price drop a good time to buy an electric heater?

    Yes, price drops allow buyers to upgrade to safer, energy-efficient heaters without settling for basic models, making it easier to choose products with better build quality, advanced safety features and improved long-term reliability.

    Do discounted heaters compromise on quality or safety?

    Reputable brands usually reduce prices seasonally or due to inventory cycles, not quality issues, so buyers can still expect proper safety certifications, warranty coverage and reliable performance even during discounted periods.

    Which heater type benefits most during seasonal price drops?

    Oil-filled and ceramic heaters benefit the most, as their higher original prices see more noticeable reductions, making them more accessible for households planning extended daily use throughout the winter season.

    Top 3 features of best room heater

    Room heaterPowerHeating TypeKey Features
    Morphy Richards OFR 92000WOil Filled9 Fins, Thermostat
    Havells Pacifio Mica1500WMicathermicSilent, Anti-Dry
    BLACK+DECKERVariableConvectionDigital Display
    Warmex Tower1200WPTC Carbon360° Oscillation
    WelTherm WM-Scorcher2000WPTC CeramicWall Mount, Timer
    NUUK HÖT BAR2200WPTC BLDCInstant Heat
    Crompton OFR2400WOil + PTC FanWave Fins
    FASTRON PTC2000WPTC CeramicRemote, 70° Swing
    Russell Hobbs ROR09F2400WOil + FanThermostat
    Warmex Bonfire1500WPTCSilent Oscillation

    Similar articles for you

    Which room heater is best for you? Best options listed from each type

    Best 5 star room heater: Look for energy and heating efficiency, top 10 picks to consider at purchase

    The great room heater showdown: Which is more suitable between fan, OFR, and infrared? A detailed comparison guide

    Best room heater brands: Find out the most trusted, affordable brands offering consistent warmth and comfort for winter

    FAQs on Room heater
    Yes, price reductions often apply to fan heaters, oil-filled radiators and ceramic heaters, though savings vary by model and brand.
    Most early-season price drops appear before peak winter demand, with availability depending on stock and brand promotions.
    Buying early allows access to better pricing and wider model choices before high demand limits availability.
    Yes, genuine products sold at reduced prices still include standard manufacturer warranties.
    Energy-efficient heaters with thermostats help reduce electricity usage, leading to better savings over extended winter use.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Heater Prices Are Dropping As Winter Sets In; These Options Are Worth A Look
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes