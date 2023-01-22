Twitter to fix ‘too frequent’ and ‘too big’ ads, says Elon Musk

Soon, advertisements on Twitter will not be ‘too frequent’ and ‘too big.’ This is because Twitter owner Elon Musk said he finds these ‘too frequent' and ‘too big,’ and promised steps to address both issues in the coming weeks.

Musk further said there will be a higher priced subscription of the microblogging website and it will not allow ads.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks. Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads,” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet on Saturday night.

According to news agency Reuters, the social media network gets 90% of its revenue by selling digital ads. However, in November last year, just days after the Tesla CEO acquired Twitter for $44 billion, several companies, including auto giants General Motors and Audi, among others, paused their advertisements on the platform due to uncertainty over how it will function under the 51-year-old, who, at the time was the wealthiest person in the world (number 2 at present).

What are Twitter ads?

These are clearly marked with a ‘Promoted’ icon, and you may get to see this when logged in or logged out. Ads are of different kinds, including Promoted, Follower, and Trend Takeover. Users can interact with the most promoted content in much the same way as they do with organic content.

Twitter recommends using advertisements with a duration of 15 seconds or less. However, these can have a maximum duration of 140 seconds.

