Twitter blue tick to cost $20? Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says ‘they need to see how…’

Union minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday refuted the reports of social media platform Twitter charging $20 for the blue tick badge.



Speaking to ANI, the minister said the now Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform needed to see how this miscommunication is being circulated on the internet.



“I do not think this is true. This is a challenge for Twitter. They need to see how this miscommunication is being circulated on the platform. I do not think such reports are true”, he said.



According to several media reports, Musk is planning to introduce $20 fee for the new Twitter Blue subscription. The verified users now have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue tickmark. In fact, the employees have been asked to meet the deadline of November 7 or be fired.



"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk tweeted, triggering massive speculations over the verification process. The Twitter Blue subscription was launched last year to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other changes to the app.



Musk has also announced other changes to Twitter, including the big hint on the word limit for tweets. A Twitter user had asked the world's richest man if there are a plans to get rid of word limit or expand among changes. To the tweet, all Musk said was ‘Absolutely’.



In April, Twitter had accepted Musk's buyout proposal to take over the social media giant. But later, he began to doubt the agreement, alleging that it failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.



Two months later, Musk terminated the deal, accusing the social media giant of violating the mutual purchase agreement by misrepresentation of the number of fake bots and spam accounts on the platform.



Twitter had even sued Musk by accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit the deal. Finally, the latter announced he would move forward with the deal and acquired Twitter for $44 billion.

