Elon Musk's Twitter hires NBCUniversal's Joe Benarroch in operations role

Bloomberg |
Jun 05, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Joe Benarroch said in a memo to colleagues on Sunday that he was taking on a business operations position at Elon Musk's Twitter.

Twitter is hiring a senior executive from NBCUniversal to join incoming Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino, the network chief tapped last month to improve the social-media company’s relations with advertisers.

"I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together," Joe Benarroch wrote.
“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together,” Joe Benarroch wrote.

Joe Benarroch, executive vice president of communications, global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said in a memo to colleagues on Sunday that he was taking on a business operations position at Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Read: Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together,” he wrote.

Last month, Musk tapped Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of global advertising, to take charge of Twitter, which has lurched through a series of crises since his purchase last year. Musk fired or lost about 75% of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including most of those who had deep relationships in sales and partnerships.

Monday, June 05, 2023
