Flipkart Year end sale: Check deals on TWS earbuds under 2,000

Published on Dec 25, 2022 09:14 PM IST

Flipkart Year end sale is currently running on e-commerce website. Here are some of the best offers on TWS earbuds under ₹2,000.

ByHT News Desk

Flipkart's Year end sale is live on its app and website and will run till December 31. It offers discounts on a various electronics like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more.

Here are some of the best offers on TWS earbuds under 2,000.

truke Air Buds Lite

The truke Air Buds Lite is now available for 999 instead of 2,999. Customers who use their Bank of Baroda Credit Card for EMI transactions can save up to 3,000 on orders of 5,000 or more. This device supports ENC and has Bluetooth v5.2. It is claimed to have a battery life of 48 hours on a single 1.5-hour charge.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1

The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 is priced at 1,399. Customers who use their Bank of Baroda Credit Card for EMI transactions can save up to 3,000 on orders of 5,000. This device has Bluetooth v5.1 and is water resistant to IPX5. The company claims to give battery life up to 100 minutes on a single charge of 10 minutes.

boAt Airdopes 161

The boAt Airdopes 161 costs 1,399. Customers can save 10% on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up toRs 3,000 on orders of 5,000 or more. This device has Bluetooth v5.1 and is IPX5 water resistant. It is claimed to have a total battery life of up to 17 hours.

Noise Buds VS102 Plus

The Noise Buds VS102 Plus is now 1,599 instead of 3,999. Customers can save 10% on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to 3,000 on orders ofRs 5,000 or more. This device includes an ENC with 11mm drivers. The company claims to give battery life up to 36 hours.

Techlife Buds T100 by realme

The realme Techlife Buds T100 is now available for $1,692 instead of $2,999. Customers who use their Bank of Baroda Credit Card for EMI transactions can save up to 3,000 on orders of 5,000 or more. This device includes AI ENC with 10mm drivers. It is claimed to have a total battery life of up to 28 hours on a 1.5-hour charge.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

