Fortnite and The Last of Us crossover? Epic Games teases possible collaboration with Joel and Ellie

Fortnite fans, brace yourselves for a potential collaboration that could leave you in awe. According to leaks from @NotPaloLeaks (via @ShiinaBR), there might be a possibility of a crossover between Fortnite and The Last of Us in the future. While nothing has been confirmed, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of Joel and Ellie making an appearance in the popular game. Fortnite and The Last of Us fans might see a spectacular collaboration of the two fan-favourires in the coming days.

The speculation comes after a recent event where Donald Mustard, the developer of Fortnite, was asked about the possibility of a collaboration between the two franchises. Although Mustard didn't give a definitive answer, he did suggest that it "could possibly happen in the future." With Epic Games always looking for new characters and skins to add to their game, it's not hard to imagine the iconic characters from The Last of Us joining the fray.

If the collaboration does happen, Joel and Ellie won't be the first PlayStation characters to appear in Fortnite. In the past, Kratos from God of War and Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West have both had their own skins in the game. Given the popularity of The Last of Us, it seems like a no-brainer for them to be added as well.

While it would have made sense to release the collaboration during the HBO series airing, there's never a bad time to offer such an exciting crossover. Fortnite skins are not exclusive to one platform, so players on Switch and Xbox would also get the chance to use Joel and Ellie.

Of course, with the unpredictable nature of Fortnite collaborations, fans might have to wait a while before seeing Joel and Ellie in action. With so many collaborations already under their belt, even a teaser from Donald Mustard can take months or even years to come to fruition. So, while fans wait patiently for a potential Season 2 release, they can dream about the exciting possibilities of The Last of Us coming to Fortnite.