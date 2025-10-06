Gemini AI app may get a prompt inspiration feed, as a major redesign is underway

Google is reportedly testing a new Gemini AI app UI that will likely inspire users with prompt ideas. This new redesigned UI may consist of a discovery feed within the Gemini app, allowing users to explore content and ask follow-up questions to gain greater insight. Ever since Gemini’s launch, we have been seeing a blank page that simply welcomes users, and there’s a prompt bar where users can type their queries. However, with a scrollable discovery feed, users may not always have to open the app to get answers, but to explore and gain more knowledge. Here’s what Google has been planning for the upcoming Gemini app update. Gemini AI app may get a major redesign with a new home UI. Here’s what we know so far.

Google Gemini’s new discovery feed

According to an Android Authority report, the latest app teardowns in Google app version 16.38.62.sa.arm64 showcased a major UI revamp for the Gemini AI app’s home screen. Reportedly, the company is trading minimalism with a new Discovery-style feed to inspire the curious minds of the users. These scroallble discovery feeds will likely consist of one-tap conversations that may include daily news roundup, image-generation trends, custom-made quizzes, and much more. In simpler terms, the feed will tell users what Gemini AI can do in a more fun way.

Gemini’s new discovery feed is currently under development, and the app teardown just provides us with a glimpse of what Google has envisioned for its AI-powered chatbot. If the redesign rolls out in the future, then it may come as a big step, since no other AI chatbot provides such an engaging homescreen. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt as Google has yet to confirm these changes to the Gemini app. However, the idea may also spark a competition among AI companies, with more chatbots bringing discovery feeds highlighting the app’s features.

Now, till its official release, we may have to work with what we have as of now. The Gemini AI app recently gained much popularity with its new Nano Banana tool. This is a new AI image generation tool that started a social media trend of creating 3D figurines, vintage portraits, and more. Now, we expect the app to bring more such exciting updates to maintain its relevance in the highly competitive market.

