Get big discounts on inverter and battery combo during Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 07:00 am IST
Big discounts on inverter and battery combos during Amazon Great Indian Festival. Stay powered up at home with reliable deals on trusted brand.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details
|
₹15,985
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Shop & Office – Zelio+ 1100 (900VA/12V) Sine Wave Inverter + RC25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery | 36M Warranty on Inverter & Battery View Details
|
₹23,799
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Shop & Office – Eco Volt Neo 1050 (900VA/12V) Sine Wave Inverter + RC18000 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery | 36M Warranty on Inverter & Battery View Details
|
₹18,775
|
|
|
Genus Inverter Battery Combo - Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + GTT240 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery with 48 Months (24 FOC + 24 Pro-RATA) Warranty for Home Appliances View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Genus Inverter Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty || Trolley) Best for Home View Details
|
₹20,649
|
|
|
Tata Green Inverter & Battery Combo (Switch ON Pure Sine Wave 1000VA/12V Inverter INTT280072 240AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery) for Home and Office View Details
|
₹26,415
|
|
|
Genus Inverter Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty || Trolley) Best for Home View Details
|
₹20,649
|
|
View More Products