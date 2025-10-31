Get digital door looks for your home with prices starting at 2350: Top 10 picks for added safety

Upgrading your old door lock is a move towards a more secure, flexible everyday life. Today’s smart locks, from trusted names like Godrej, Qubo, Atomberg, and Yale, aren’t about cold technology but about real-world use: letting in guests with a tap, keeping out trouble with 3D facial recognition or triple deadbolts, and banishing those “where’s the key?” moments. Discounts have pulled advanced models into the reach of home users. You can expect WiFi app control, fingerprint and PIN unlocking, remote OTP or guest access, RFID cards for every family member, and reliable mechanical keys for “just-in-case.” With installation and brand support bundled into most deals, you’re paying for more than a gadget, think fewer lockouts, easier routine for staff or visitors, and the everyday peace of mind that comes from knowing a single app or fingerprint keeps everything sorted. Security, now, is made for busy homes, not just high-security zones. Digital door locks are great for users who want modern features and functionality

The Godrej Advantis Rimtronic RF Digital Lock brings reliable security and fuss-free access to wooden doors. Set your own PIN or register up to 100 RFID cards, making it easy for families and frequent visitors. Users like its autolocking and anti-prank alarm, handy for busy households. The privacy function gives extra control on quiet evenings, while the break-in alarm and battery alerts reduce worries. Brand installation by Godrej experts means no DIY drama and genuine customer support.

Escozor’s Smart Furniture Keyless Lock brings a modern edge to home or office storage. Unlock drawers or wardrobes with the tap of a finger - no keys to lose, no codes to remember. Store up to 20 unique fingerprints for the family, staff, or flatmates. Users appreciate the auto-locking and easy installation; just scan the QR code for video help. Each lock gets a unique e-key for extra security. Works best for valuables that need daily, hassle-free access.

Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock puts high-tech security into your daily routine without excess fuss. Unlock your wooden door using fingerprint, PIN, remote OTP, NFC card, app, or the good old key. Users highlight the app for flexible guest and family access - set periodic or one-time codes for visitors straight from your phone. Five sturdy bolts and privacy deadbolt give peace of mind, while a handy power-bank backup covers battery emergencies. The free installation and two-year warranty in select cities seal the deal for most buyers.

Yale YDME 100 NxT makes life smoother for families and offices tired of fumbling for keys. Unlock using fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, or the emergency mechanical key - no wires, just battery power. The sharpest feature is its rapid biometrics for quick, touch-and-go entry. People appreciate the upgrade-friendly fit and stress less about security thanks to its intrusion and battery alerts. Brand installation keeps setup simple, ensuring all features work out of the box, while the lock’s memory remembers everything after battery swaps.

Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus is designed for people who want their main wooden door to work as smart as their phone. You can unlock with fingerprint, mobile app, PIN, RFID card, manual key or send a temporary OTP for guests. Parents and flatmates rate the app and real-time alerts for keeping tabs wherever they are. Up to 100 fingerprints mean no family member or visitor is left out, and anti-tamper protection and battery jump-start keep nerves calm. Three-year warranty and expert installation provide real peace of mind.

LAVNA LE50 stands out for those with metal doors needing serious flexibility. You get unlocking via fingerprint (up to 100 fingerprints, lightning-fast), mobile app, RFID, PIN, or the physical key. Buyers who share keys or host guests really rate the mobile app controls and quick OTPs for granting access on the fly. Setup is simple, and the lock tracks who opened the door, which feels useful for rentals, offices, or shared homes. The sturdy metal build reassures on security.

Godrej Smart Lock Catus Connect is built for wooden doors where smart tech and tough security matter equally. Unlock via WiFi app, fingerprint, RFID, PIN, or classic mechanical key, plus triple-bolt locking adds real heft. The 360° sensor spots fingerprints from any angle, handy for kids and guests, and the app lets you grant scheduled, one-time, or remote access. Users mention the smooth onboarding, data privacy (India servers), and three-year warranty giving confidence and support throughout ownership.

Golens X95 Luxury Smart Lock puts cutting-edge access and style right on your main door. With 3D Face ID, fingerprint, app, PIN, OTP, RFID, physical key, and camera, it’s the everything-in-one solution for tech lovers and busy homes. Face ID works in all lighting, great for late nights or kids, and a built-in camera adds photo recording for extra visitor peace of mind. The tough, sleek ABS alloy build matches modern interiors, and mechanical key backup protects against power outages. Installation and post-service are professional, not DIY hassle.

QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential stands out for homes prioritising tech and security with easy access on main wooden doors. You get seven unlocking options, fingerprint, PIN, RFID, mobile app, mechanical key, remote OTP, and even voice. Quick Bluetooth access and the app let parents or hosts send one-time codes for guests or create staff schedules, keeping tabs via access logs. The build feels sturdy, tamper alerts keep intruders at bay, and battery jumpstart means you won’t get locked out. Free expert installation adds peace of mind.

LAVNA LA16 Digital Smart Door Lock gives wooden doors modern, multi-person access without fussy installation. Six ways to unlock, fingerprint, Bluetooth app, RFID, PIN, OTP, or mechanical key - mean guests, family, or staff never get locked out. Homeowners appreciate DIY-friendly setup (handy video support available) and clever privacy tricks like “spy code” for PIN entry. Twenty-second unlocking and low battery alerts keep life on track. For straightforward security and easy access scheduling, this pick keeps it simple and reliable.

FAQs on digital door looks How many fingerprints can smart locks usually store? Most models store 50 to 150 fingerprints, allowing access for families, staff, and regular guests.

What if the batteries run out in my smart lock? Emergency jump-start via USB or power bank lets you unlock, and most locks give low-battery alerts well before shutting down.

Can I grant temporary access to house help or guests? Yes, apps let you send one-time PINs or OTPs for secure, time-limited access without sharing permanent passwords.

Are smart door locks easy to install? Many locks offer brand installation or DIY setup with video guides; most fit standard wooden or metal doors without complex wiring.

Do smart locks still work during internet outages? Yes, fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and keys work offline; only remote app and WiFi access get disabled temporarily.

