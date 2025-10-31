Get digital door looks for your home with prices starting at ₹2350: Top 10 picks for added safety
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 05:37 pm IST
Smart door locks now blend strong security features like biometrics, mobile apps, and multi-user access with everyday practicality.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Trusted brandGodrej Advantis Rimtronic RF Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 2 in 1 Access | PIN Access | RFID Card | Black View Details
|
₹9,716
|
|
|
Cheapest optionEscozor® Smart Furniture Digital Keyless Lock for Drawer/Wardrobe (Plastic Body Fingerprint(CL010)) with Each Lock Different E-Key View Details
|
₹2,350
|
|
|
Stylish colouratomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg Home App (Data Stored in India)| Key | Free Installation | 2 Year Warranty by Atomberg (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Free installationYale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)… View Details
|
₹10,998
|
|
|
Trusted brandMygate Smart Door Lock Plus with 6-Way Unlock | Fingerprint, PIN, Mobile App, RFID Card, Manual Keys | Remote Unlocking via OTP | for Main Wooden Doors |3-Year Warranty by Mygate View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
LAVNA LE50 Smart Electronic Metal Door Lock with Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN and Manual Key Access for Metal Doors | Smart Door Lock for Home & Office (Black & Grey) View Details
|
₹6,885
|
|
|
Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Dead Bolts I Black I 3 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
₹12,600
|
|
|
Luxury choiceGolens X95 Luxury Smart Digital Door Lock | 8 Ways Unlocking | 3D Face ID | Fingerprint | Mobile App | RFID Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | Camera Technology | Keyless Entry Digital Lock View Details
|
₹12,485
|
|
|
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) from Hero Group | 7-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Copper) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock | 6 Way Unlock | Fingerprint, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA16, Bluetooth) View Details
|
₹5,490
|
|
