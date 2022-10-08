Google Chrome is world's most vulnerable web browser, claims survey. Which is the safest?

Google Chrome, the world's most popular web browser, has been ranked as the most vulnerable web browser in a survey by Atlas VPN that released on Wednesday. The VPN service provider, a part of Nord security, has estimated 303 vulnerabilities reported in this year, while a total of 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities to date have been discovered in the popular web browser.

The figures are based on the information from the VulDB vulnerability database. The report summarises vulnerabilities reported in the database between January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022. However, the research does not reveal the severity of vulnerabilities; instead, it concentrated on the total number of vulnerabilities (including those with patches).

With 117 vulnerabilities, Mozilla’s Firefox browser is place on the second place.

As of October 5, Microsoft Edge was said to have 103 vulnerabilities, which is 61% higher than the previous year. Since its release, it has had 806 vulnerabilities in total, the report states.

When compared to other browsers, fewer vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple's Safari browser than its rivals. According to the research, it experienced 26 vulnerabilities in the first three quarters of 2022 and 1,139 vulnerabilities overall since its debut. With over 1 billion users lately, Safari is now the second-most widely used browser worldwide after Google Chrome.

Remarkably, there have only been 344 vulnerabilities reported for the Opera browser so far in 2022.

The survey noted Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera are all based on the Chromium engine, which implies that all of these browsers may be affected by Chromium vulnerabilities.

Recently, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued an advisory with a high severity rating against multiple vulnerabilities reported in the Google Chrome desktop browser. The agency has warned users of remote hackers getting access to the system and executing malicious operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail