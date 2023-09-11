News / Technology / Google confirms Pixel Watch 2 for India. Arriving on…

Google confirms Pixel Watch 2 for India. Arriving on…

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 11, 2023 10:34 PM IST

The device is likely to be unveiled at the annual Made By Google event in New York City on October 4.

Google has confirmed its Pixel Watch 2 for India, with the device set to be launched in the country on October 5, a day after its likely unveiling at the tech giant's annual Made By Google event.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 (Image courtesy: Google)

“Worth every minute of the wait. Meet the all-new #PixelWatch 2 on 5th October. Available exclusively on Flipkart,” Google India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 8.

The main products to be launched at the New York City event, however, will be the all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. In India, these, too, will be sold via Flipkart.

Pixel Watch 2: Specifications

According to News18, the smartwatch is expected to be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants; it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which will also provide a longer battery life to Watch 2, as compared to the first-generation Watch.

Additionally, the company could go with a 1.2-inch OLED display for Watch 2, along with support for ultrawide-band (UWB) which provides improved connectivity for the product.

Pixel Watch 2: Price

As per the report, Google could price Watch 2 in the sub- 30,000 segment. The device will have competitors such from the Watch series of both Apple and Samsung.

