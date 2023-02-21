Home / Technology / Google Contacts gets feature to edit, create contacts: All you need to know

Google Contacts gets feature to edit, create contacts: All you need to know

Published on Feb 21, 2023

Until now, contacts.google.com was the only way to edit or add a Google Contact, the tech giant said.

The feature's rollout began on Feb 17 (Google Workspace Updates)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To let users create new contacts and edit existing ones, Google has introduced a new feature that will be available in the Contacts sidebar.

“Previously, visiting contacts.google.com was the only way to edit or add a Google Contact. Whether you want to edit contacts faster or create contacts more easily, this update streamlines the contact management experience,” the tech giant announced on Feb 17 on the Workspace updates blog.

The feature began rolling out the same day. However, as per Google, the feature may take more than fifteen days to be fully visible.

How to edit existing contact?

For this, a user should:

(1.) Open the Contacts app after expanding the side panel in Workspace.

(2.) Click on a contact, and then the ‘Edit’ icon at the top right.

(3.) Edit it and press ‘Save.’

How to create a new contact?

(1.) Open the Contacts app and click ‘Create contact.’

(2.) Enter the contact name; add any contact information.

(3.) Press ‘Save.’

How to create a contact from search?

(1.) Open Contacts and go to the ‘Search’ icon at the top right.

(2.) Enter a contact's name.

(3.) If there is no existing contact, then click on ‘Create contact’ (above search results).

(4.) This will automatically create a contact with the name entered.

(5.) Add more information and click ‘Save.’

google
