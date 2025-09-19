Google Discover to bring Instagram posts and YouTube Shorts directly to your feed

Scrolling through multiple apps to stay updated may soon become less necessary, as Google is reshaping how people consume content on its Discover feed. The tech giant has announced that Discover will now highlight not only news stories but also posts from popular platforms such as Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and X, which could make it a more versatile destination for everyday updates. Google is expanding Discover by adding Instagram posts, YouTube Shorts, and social updates.(Google)

In an official blog post, Google has announced that the changes will roll out gradually in the coming weeks. The company confirmed that the feed will showcase “new content, formats and features,” which will allow users to see posts from publishers and content creators worldwide. The expansion will not stop there, as Google also plans to add support for more platforms over time.

Also read: iPhone 17 vs 17 Pro vs Air: Which new iPhone is best for photography?

The move follows user feedback, where many said they preferred a mix of articles, videos, and social media posts within Discover. By bringing multiple types of updates into one space, Google aims to make the feed more relevant to individual interests.

New Personalisation Features

To give users greater control, Google has added a “follow” button, positioned at the top right corner of posts. This feature allows people to subscribe directly to their preferred publishers or creators. Users can also click on the name of a publisher or creator to open a dedicated space showing their latest posts, videos, and articles before choosing to follow them. However, these tools require signing in with a Google account.

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

Google Discover already tailors content to millions worldwide based on browsing habits, but this new step brings social updates into the mix. Just last month, Google introduced another feature that lets users set preferred sources for search results, helping them filter out clickbait while focusing on trusted outlets.

Also read: iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, launched in India: Price, specs and more

With these changes, Discover is evolving into more than a news feed. It is becoming a personalised hub where users can follow both traditional publishers and social media creators in one place. For Indian audiences, this could mean fewer app switches and faster access to relevant updates from multiple platforms.