Google expands Pixel's car crash detection feature to India | 5 steps to activate

Google is expanding the reach of its car crash detection feature, making it available in India and several other countries. Originally launched on Pixel phones in the United States back in 2019, this feature automatically contacts emergency services if it detects a severe car crash. Google Pixel 8 Pro (Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

How to turn on car crash detection feature?

For your device to be able to use this feature, it must have a SIM card running on the Google's flagship Pixel phones. Also, it only works in the country of your phone's SIM, not when roaming. Car crash detection doesn’t work in Airplane mode, or when Battery Saver is on.

1. Open the Personal Safety app on your phone.

2. Tap on "Features."

3. Scroll down to "Car Crash Detection."

4. Tap on “Set up.” When prompted to share your location, select "Allow while app is in use."

5. When prompted to share your microphone and physical activity, choose “Allow.”

How does car crash detection work?

Car crash detection works by using data such as your phone's location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds to identify potential severe car crashes.

It requires specific permissions like location, physical activity, and microphone access to function. In the event of a detected crash, your Pixel phone can automatically call emergency services using Android's Emergency Location Service, providing them with information about your location and the situation.

What happens when your Pixel phone detects a crash?

With car crash detection enabled, your phone can detect severe car crashes and promptly alert you in multiple ways. When such an event occurs, your phone will vibrate, emit an audible alarm, and inquire if you require assistance, both audibly and through a visual prompt on your phone screen.

If you respond within 60 seconds, you'll have the option to call emergency services or abort the call.

To call emergency services:

• Verbally state "Emergency" or slide the designated slider to "Call 911 & notify contacts" (if you have Emergency Sharing activated).

• Your phone will automatically activate the speakerphone.

To cancel the call:

• Utter "Cancel" or tap "I'm OK."

• Your phone will not initiate an emergency call.

In the event that you do not respond within 60 seconds:

• Your phone will automatically activate the speakerphone, attempt to call emergency services, announce the occurrence of a car crash, and share your device's approximate location.

• The message will repeat, but you can speak over it. To halt the message and maintain the call, tap "Cancel."

