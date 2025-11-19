Google Gemini 3 is here: Here’s how it can solve tasks in seconds

Google introduced its Gemini 3.0 model on Tuesday, which expands its AI lineup with a system now accessible through the Gemini app and the company’s AI search interface. The launch arrives seven months after Google released Gemini 2.5 and follows a series of rapid updates across the AI sector, including recent releases from OpenAI and Anthropic. The new rollout underscores the fast pace at which large language models continue to advance. Google’s latest Gemini 3 model has launched with new coding tools and stronger reasoning skills.(Google)

Rapid Model Development Across the AI Sector

Google stated that a research-focused version of the model, known as Gemini 3 Deepthink, will reach Google AI Ultra subscribers in the coming weeks. The company plans to release it once further rounds of safety evaluation are complete.

Company executives said Gemini 3 shows notable improvements in reasoning tasks. Tulsee Doshi, head of product for the Gemini model, said the system demonstrates a level of detailed response-generation that the team had not previously observed in earlier versions.

Independent benchmarks have begun to reflect these gains. Gemini 3 recorded a score of 37.4 on the Humanity’s Last Exam benchmark, which measures broad reasoning and domain knowledge. The score is the highest reported so far, surpassing the earlier leading score of 31.64 achieved by GPT-5 Pro. The model also led the LMArena benchmark, which gathers human ratings to evaluate user satisfaction and practical performance.

Google reported that the Gemini app currently reaches more than 650 million monthly active users. The company also said that around 13 million developers have integrated Gemini models into their software development processes.

Google Introduces Antigravity Coding Interface

In addition to the base model, Google introduced a Gemini-supported coding environment named Google Antigravity. The tool offers a workspace that allows users to combine prompts, command-line operations, and browser actions in one interface. Antigravity engages with multiple panes at once, enabling a coding agent to adjust files, run commands, and display real-time output inside a browser window.

Koray Kavukcuoglu, DeepMind’s chief technology officer, said the agent operates across the coding editor, terminal, and browser to help users move through development tasks in a continuous workflow. The company said the tool aims to support programmers who want to build and test code without switching across separate platforms.