Google introduces “Gemini for Government” plan in the US for federal employees

After OpenAI and Anthropic, Google has officially announced its discounted Gemini AI subscription plans for US government employees. The Mountain View giant has launched a “Gemini for Government” plan, which is priced at just $0.50 per government agency for a year. This new plan has been announced in collaboration with the US General Services Administration (USGSA) under the OneGov agreement. Google brings its latest Gemini AI tools, agentic capabilities, AI models, and more for the US government at 71% less price.(Google)

The new subscription plan aims to provide US government employees with a suite of AI and cloud services, all while expanding the adoption of AI technology within government agencies. Know know Google plans to bring its Gemini AI capabilities for government usage.

Gemini for Government: Everything you need to know

Google has launched a new “Gemini for Government” plan for the US government's federal employees. The plan has been announced to support the OneGov Strategy and the US AI Action Plan to expand AI adoption.

This new plan will consist of Google’s cloud services, the latest Gemini models, and agentic solutions to support government agencies. The plan is said to be priced at $0.50 per government agency for a year, allowing employees to use all the latest Google AI technology to optimise daily workflows at almost no cost.

The company also said that the federal employees can take advantage of other AI capabilities and AI tools, including enterprise search, NotebookLM, Veo, AI agents for Deep Research, and more.

With the launch of the new Government subscription plan, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an X post, “More than a model, it’s our complete AI platform with our latest AI tools, including NotebookLM and Veo, powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, at virtually no cost.”

A Google Cloud blog post also highlighted that Gemini for Government is built on FedRAMP High-authorised security and compliance features that protect confidential data, processes, and projects. Its built-in security features also include Identity and Access Management, basic threat protection, AI threat protection, data privacy, SOC2 Type 2 compliance, and more.

Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said, “GSA appreciates Google’s partnership and we’re excited to add the comprehensive ‘Gemini for Government’ AI solution to OneGov.”

