Google Maps gets Gemini AI: New voice tools, clearer navigation and faster traffic alerts

Google has started rolling out Gemini AI features on Google Maps, offering users contextual assistance and its new voice system across multiple navigation modes. This follows an announcement made earlier this month confirming that, in future, Maps will operate with Gemini at the heart of its voice interactions and information tools. Google Maps now uses Gemini AI, bringing new voice tools and smarter navigation features to everyday travel.(Google)

Unified Voice Settings Across Google Services

The update will allow users to access Gemini while navigating by car, on foot, on public transport, or on two-wheelers. Google said Maps will automatically use the language and voice settings already selected for the signed-in Google account. With this shift, the familiar multicoloured microphone icon in Maps has been replaced with the Gemini symbol, which marks the transition to the new AI assistant.

Although Gemini now powers all voice commands inside Maps, the service still relies on the “Hey Google” hotword for activation. Once triggered, users can request information that draws on data from connected Google services. This includes details related to ongoing trips, such as nearby food outlets, parking locations, EV charging points or fuel stations.

Trip Assistance

The assistant can also respond to follow-up queries by recognising conversational context. For example, a driver can ask whether a fuel station is available along the current route and then issue a second command like “Take me there,” without repeating the full question. Google said the system aims to make in-route decision-making smoother for users.

Gemini now also supports reporting from drivers. Users can alert Maps about incidents or road blockages and receive advance warnings about possible traffic delays before starting their journey. Google noted that these capabilities are designed to improve route awareness and help travellers plan more accurately.

Navigation and Lens Integration

In addition to Gemini tools, Google has introduced landmark-based navigation and new traffic alerts. Instead of giving distance-based instructions such as turning after a specific number of metres, Maps can now offer guidance by pointing to nearby landmarks. For the moment, these features are limited to users in the United States, with a wider rollout expected later.

Google is also extending Gemini into its Lens in Maps feature. Through the search bar, users can point their phone’s camera at a location and begin an interactive query related to the place. This option is initially available in the US on Android and iOS devices.