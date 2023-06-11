Google Photos now recognises people from behind. Details here

Google Photos, a photo-sharing service introduced by Google in May 2015, has been updated to recognise people even when their back was facing the camera when an image was captured. Google's photo-sharing service made its debut in May 2015.

“We continuously improve our ability to help organise and find photos of themselves and loved ones. Recently, we improved our models so Google Photos can better group people based on clothing and other visual cues across photos taken within a similar timeframe,” the tech giant responded to a query from Android Authority in this regard.

The feature was first spotted by Android Authority's Rita El Khoury.

What does the feature do?

In a recent article, El Khoury noted how she began seeing several pictures of her husband, taken from behind, showing up under his profile in Google Photos, which was also properly tagging the images.

In some cases, however, the tags appear a ‘little differently’ than in regular facially-recognised pictures, according to El Khoury. Here, even if a face is specifically recognised, users see a message that says ‘face available to add’. This, therefore, means Google acknowledges the feature might not be ‘100% right’.

If a tag is wrong, people can change the individual tagged, or remove the tag altogether.

Does the feature work with all photos?

It worked with 80-85% of her husband's photos from behind, she noted.

