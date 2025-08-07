Google Pixel 10 5G mobile expected to feature new AI tricks to help you become a better photographer

Google Pixel phones have recently focused heavily on AI features and, of course, cameras, with the company using artificial intelligence to enhance the camera experience. And now, it seems the Pixel 10 is set to offer more of the same, delivering new AI camera experiences straight out of the box. So yes, while most leaks so far have focused on hardware, including the design, camera specs, and the processor, this latest leak by Android Headlines paints a picture of the AI camera features users can expect from the Pixel 10 lineup. Here are the details. Google Pixel 10 series launches on August 21 in India.(Screengrab/Google)

Camera Coach And Conversational Photo Editing Features Expected To Debut

Firstly, Google is expected to launch a feature called Camera Coach, aiming to use Gemini to help you become a better photographer. Android Headlines says Google is expected to use Gemini to instruct you on how to take better pictures, including adjusting your angles, framing, lighting, and more. Currently, it is unclear how this feature will work, but for it to be effective, it would likely need to offer suggestions in real time as you take your photos.

In addition, there is going to be another feature called Conversational Photo Editing. Android Headlines says this will work as the name suggests, you will be able to ask Gemini to change something in a photo. According to the report, you will be able to prompt Gemini to make edits to your photos, for example, you could ask it to make the image brighter, remove a specific object, and more.

The report adds that this feature will be available across the entire Pixel 10 lineup, including the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10 India Launch Date

The Google Pixel 10 series launches on August 21 in India and in the US the same happens on August 20. The devices are expected to go on sale in India via various retail partners as well as Google's own online store which launched earlier this year.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price