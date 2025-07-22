Google Pixel 10 gets first official teaser: Release date, specs, and design revealed

Google has turned Monday blues into excitement with an official teaser for its much-anticipated Pixel 10 series. On July 21, the Google Store quietly updated its homepage, confirming the launch date and offering the first visual look at the upcoming smartphone lineup. The next Made by Google event is officially set for August 20, and it looks like the Pixel 10 is ready to take center stage. Google Pixel 10: The first glimpse of the phone is out now.(Screengrab/Google)

Google Pixel 10: Features and more

The teaser was shared on Google Store, and it appears that the Pixel 10 will keep a design language similar to the Pixel 9. The device showcases a large camera bump, flat sides, and slightly rounded corners. The model in the teaser includes three lenses, which hints that it could be the Pixel 10 Pro or possibly a new Pro XL. Interestingly, some rumors have suggested that even the base Pixel 10 model might get a triple camera setup this year, which would be a first for Google.

Adding to the excitement, Google is offering an exclusive promotion. Anyone who signs up for Google Store emails between July 21 and August 18 will receive a promotional discount code on the day of the event. According to the fine print, the code can be applied to one eligible device.

Camera leaks for the Pixel 10 series have been surfacing since June. As per Android Central, the telephoto lens on the new Pixel phones could double as a macro lens. This would allow for more detailed close-up photography without compromising the traditional zoom functionality. Google is reportedly keeping the ultra-wide lens while enhancing the hardware overall.

Watches, buds and more

The August event is not just limited to phones. The publication also reported that Google teased “watches, buds, and more,” in their invites for the 'Made For Google' event, which points to the likely launch of the Pixel Watch 4 and possibly new Pixel Buds 2a. The main keynote will begin at 1 pm ET on August 20 and will be streamed live on Google's official YouTube channel.

With less than a month to go, anticipation is building. Whether it's design changes, camera upgrades, or new ecosystem devices, the Pixel 10 launch promises to be one of Google’s most exciting announcements of the year.

FAQs

Is the Google Pixel 10 out yet?

Not yet, the Pixel 10 series is officially set to launch on August 20, 2025, at Google’s Made by Google event in New York City.

Is the Pixel 10 worth waiting for?

Many analysts believe it is. The base Pixel 10 will be the first non‑Pro model to include a triple-camera setup, likely adding a telephoto lens.

When did the Google Pixel 10 Pro come out?

The Pixel 10 Pro has not officially launched yet, it will be unveiled alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, 2025.