Google Pixel 10 launch: Full leak roundup ahead of August 21 reveal

Google Pixel 10 series, including new models like the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is going to launch on August 21, and there are only a few days left. So far, there have been a plethora of leaks concerning the hardware, including the processor, design, cameras, colours, and much more. And recently, software-centric leaks have also emerged, detailing the potential AI features for the Pixel 10 series, especially for the camera. Google has already revealed the full design of the Pixel 10.(Google)

Here, we have curated a list of all the leaks and rumours that have surfaced so far, which are likely to come true, based on reports. Read on for the details.

Pixel 10 series mobiles: Design, specs and camera

Starting with the design, things are expected to remain largely the same this year. Google revamped the design with the Pixel 9 series last year, offering flat sides, a flat display, and a floating, visor-like camera design, and this year's models are expected to follow suit. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to look identical to its predecessor, whereas the standard Pixel 10 is expected to receive minor tweaks, particularly to the camera module, as it is rumoured to receive a triple-camera setup.

New colours are also expected, including a new Moonstone colour and the Jade for the Pixel 10 Pro. A new blue colour, Indigo, is also anticipated for the standard Pixel 10.

Regarding the specifications, the Pixel 10 series is expected to feature the latest Tensor G5 chipset across the lineup, a 3nm chipset manufactured by TSMC. This is a departure from the Samsung-produced Tensor G4 that powered last year's Pixel 9 series, including the latest Pixel 9a. This processor is expected to offer significant gains in performance and efficiency.

It remains to be seen how it will eventually compare to leading competitors like the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, which power the current crop of flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, and the Vivo X200 Pro. As for RAM, the base model is expected to continue to feature 12GB of RAM, whereas the Pro models are expected to have 16GB of RAM, just like last year.

The cameras are expected to be a highlight this year, especially for the standard Pixel 10, as it is rumoured to receive a triple-camera setup for the first time. This would be a first for the standard model, as Google has typically reserved triple cameras for its Pro models in the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 lineups. However, reports suggest the primary sensor itself could be a downgrade and smaller than the sensor found on the Pixel 9. The 5x telephoto lens is expected to be a 11-megapixel sensor alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For the Pro models, the sensors are expected to remain unchanged, with a 50-megapixel main wide camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. In addition to these changes, the Pixel devices are also expected to gain telephoto macro capabilities, which have been seen on phones like the X200 Pro, and even some Xiaomi phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

What about the software AI features?

In terms of software, recent reports from Android Headlines suggest these Pixel devices are expected to gain new AI features, particularly for the camera. The Pixel 10 series is expected to introduce a 'Camera Coach' feature, which could help users take better photographs by providing instructions on composition, lighting, and more. For this to be effective, it would likely need to provide these guidelines in real-time.

Additionally, a feature within the Photos app is expected to allow for conversational edits. This could mean that users might be able to provide prompts to perform edits, such as tweaking the white balance or adjusting the contrast, and more.