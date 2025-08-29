Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G mobile price at 1.09 lakh: I’m using it for a week and…

Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 series, bringing fresh upgrades, new colour options, and the TSMC-built Tensor G5 chip. Among the models, the Pixel 10 Pro 5G stands out as the most premium device, priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India. After spending a couple of days with the phone, it is clear that Google is betting big on AI, cameras, and display quality. But does it live up to the “Pro” tag, or is it just an expensive upgrade? Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G mobile price in India, design, AI features, and cameras. (Aishwarya Panda-HT )

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Design and build quality

The Pixel 10 Pro sticks to the familiar design language of its predecessor but still looks sleek, compact, and premium. At 207 grams, it feels slightly heavy in the hand, yet sturdy and durable. The Porcelain variant I tested has a matte rear panel with a glossy aluminium frame and camera bar, giving it a distinct finish. Buyers also get to choose from Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian. Personally, the Pixel 10’s Indigo and Lemongrass colours feel more exciting, but the Pixel 10 Pro remains one of the best-looking Android flagships of the year.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Display quality

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3300 nits. It delivers vibrant colours, sharp detail, and smooth performance while scrolling or watching content. Outdoors, the screen feels bright and easy to use, though cloudy weather in Delhi made it harder to judge direct sunlight visibility. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Pixel’s panel feels more natural and less oversaturated.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Camera performance

Google has kept the same triple-camera system: a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. While hardware is unchanged, AI-driven improvements boost performance. The main camera produces crisp, bright, and detailed images that feel worthy of the Pro branding. Portraits look sharp with natural background blur, though zoom options are limited to 1x, 2x, and 3x, which feels restrictive.

A new ProRes Zoom feature digitally extends zoom up to 100x with AI enhancements to reduce blur. While this is impressive on paper, it needs more testing to see how consistent the results are. Early impressions suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro continues Google’s tradition of camera excellence but leaves room for improvement in versatility.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Performance and software

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro runs on the Tensor G5 chip with up to 16GB RAM. Day-to-day performance is smooth, with no lag while browsing, using social apps, or editing videos. The real star, however, is Gemini AI. From quickly pulling information from Gmail to helping search Google Docs, Gemini feels deeply integrated and useful. Features like Gemini Live’s screen-sharing make multitasking effortless. This AI-first approach is where the Pixel 10 Pro sets itself apart from rivals.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Battery life and charging

The Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery, slightly smaller than the standard Pixel 10. Even so, it easily lasts over a full day with moderate use, offering more than 24 hours on a single charge. Charging is handled via 30W wired support, which feels slow compared to other flagships. A full charge takes noticeably longer, something Google needs to address in future models.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Verdict so far

At Rs. 1,09,999, the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G is one of the most expensive Android smartphones available in India. The design is refined, the display is brighter than ever, and the cameras remain a strong point. AI integration through Gemini is genuinely useful, though charging speeds and limited zoom options hold it back slightly. A detailed review will reveal how it performs in gaming, long-term usage, and camera consistency, but early impressions suggest the Pixel 10 Pro is a serious contender in the premium flagship space.