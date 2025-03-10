Menu Explore
Google Pixel 8a gets big price cut on Flipkart ahead of Pixel 9a launch: How to get 18,000 off

ByShaurya Sharma
Mar 10, 2025 08:02 PM IST

The Google Pixel 8a is now available for ₹34,999 on Flipkart. Read on to find out how this deal works.

If you’ve grown tired of waiting for the Pixel 9a and want a Pixel that doesn’t break the bank, the Pixel 8a could be a great option, especially at its currently discounted price of 34,999. How can you get this price? Read on for the details.

Google Pixel 8a gets a huge price cut on Flipkart (Shaurya Sharma - HT)
Google Pixel 8a gets a huge price cut on Flipkart (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Google Pixel 8a Gets 18,000 Price Cut: How To Get This Deal

Currently, Flipkart has a sale going on. As of March 10, the Pixel 8a 128GB model, in all colourways, is listed for 37,999. This is significantly lower than its MRP of 52,999. However, you can get an even sweeter deal by combining bank offers. For instance, if you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can avail of an additional 3,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to 34,999.

You also have the option to buy the phone with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Is The Pixel 8a Worth it?

The Pixel 8a is quite similar to the Pixel 8 in more ways than one. Yes, you do get a polycarbonate back (Pixel 8 is glass), but the sides are aluminium. The front features slightly thicker, asymmetrical bezels with a prominent chin. And the camera setup is also slightly inferior compared to the Pixel 8’s 50MP main shooter. Here, you get a 64MP shooter, but it uses a smaller sensor than the Pixel 8.

That being said, the processor is the Tensor G3, the same as the Pixel 8 series. Also, you do get a 6.1-inch screen, making the device quite compact. With a 4,404mAh battery, the Pixel 8a offers a reliable performance. We have reviewed the Pixel 8 and found it to be a mostly smooth experience. You can check out our full review by clicking here.

That being said, while the phone may not have been recommendable at its MRP, now that it’s available for 34,999, we think it could be a great deal for you, especially if you are craving the Pixel experience.

